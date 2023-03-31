King Charles lauds unity on Ukraine war in bilingual Bundestag speech

Stiri Recomandate

Jurnalistul rus Dmitri Muratov: „Propaganda rusă de stat îi pregătește pe oameni să creadă că războiul nuclear nu este un lucru rău"

Jurnalistul rus Dmitri Muratov: „Propaganda rusă de stat îi pregătește pe oameni să creadă că războiul nuclear nu este un lucru rău”

Redactorul-șef al publicației independente Novaia Gazeta și laureat al Premiului Nobel pentru Pace, Dmitri Muratov,… [citeste mai departe]

Ce a observat Maurice Munteanu la Ana Morodan, încă de acum 2 ani: 'M-a întristat foarte tare'

Ce a observat Maurice Munteanu la Ana Morodan, încă de acum 2 ani: ‘M-a întristat foarte tare’

Cazul Ana Morodan a stârnit un val uriaș de reacții în spațiul public. Vedeta a fost aspru criticată pentru decizia de a se urca la volan după ce ar fi consumat, așa cum a reieșit din testele făcute… [citeste mai departe]

Restauram istoria si construim viitorul": Hanul Gabroveni, sters din lista monumentelor istorice de comunisti, acum bijuteria din inima Bucurestiului vechi si nou

Restauram istoria si construim viitorul“: Hanul Gabroveni, sters din lista monumentelor istorice de comunisti, acum bijuteria din inima Bucurestiului vechi si nou

Ridicat intre 1808 1814, Hanul Gabroveni nu ar fi putut insa deveni ceea… [citeste mai departe]

Avocat: „O pilă pentru parchete la europeni"

Avocat: „O pilă pentru parchete la europeni”

Am văzut acum pe net că Curtea (mă scuzaţ) de Apel Braşov, după ce o sesizat CJUE cu ceva întrebări despre prescripţie, despre care nu am acuma timp să scriu, o trimis o hârtie la Luxemburg prin care le cere la Dumnezeii level 2, special skills, nivel supremaţie să repună parchetele în termenul de formulare… [citeste mai departe]

UE a decis: Salariile nu vor mai fi secrete! Noi obligații pentru angajatori!

UE a decis: Salariile nu vor mai fi secrete! Noi obligații pentru angajatori!

Parlamentul European a votat, joi, 30 martie, o directivă potrivit căreia salariile nu vor mai fi secrete, iar angajatorii trebuie să ia măsuri la diferențe mai mari de 5% între bărbați și femei. Potrivit noii directive, angajatorii vor trebui… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție la produsele pentru protecția plantelor! Ce au constatat polițiștii, după mai multe razii, în magazinele de profil

Atenție la produsele pentru protecția plantelor! Ce au constatat polițiștii, după mai multe razii, în magazinele de profil

În data de 30 martie a.c., poliţiştii Serviciul Arme, Explozivi, Substanțe Periculoase Hunedoara au efectuat o serie controale la mai multe societăți… [citeste mai departe]

Elena Gheorghe, jurat la „Vedeta familiei", emisiune difuzată de TVR 1. Ce spune artista despre acest proiect- EXCLUSIV

Elena Gheorghe, jurat la „Vedeta familiei”, emisiune difuzată de TVR 1. Ce spune artista despre acest proiect- EXCLUSIV

Elena Gheorghe, în vârstă de 37 de ani, este una dintre cele mai apreciate artiste. Pregătirea muzicală şi cunoştinţele în domeniu, corectitudinea şi francheţea… [citeste mai departe]

ANUNŢ PUBLICITAR privind închirierea unui imobil cu destinația „Sediu administrativ al Consiliului Județean Ialomița" și a terenului aferent acestuia

ANUNŢ PUBLICITAR privind închirierea unui imobil cu destinația „Sediu administrativ al Consiliului Județean Ialomița” și a terenului aferent acestuia

În calitatea sa de autoritate contractantă, CONSILIUL JUDEȚEAN IALOMIȚA,  doreşte… [citeste mai departe]

Rapid - Farul Constanta, in Superliga: Hagi - In Giulesti e foarte greu sa castigi, dar suntem increzatori" (VIDEO)

Rapid - Farul Constanta, in Superliga: Hagi - In Giulesti e foarte greu sa castigi, dar suntem increzatori“ (VIDEO)

Pauza din Superliga, in urma meciurilor echipei nationale, s a incheiat, iar in acest weekend revin partidele din play off si play out, cu etapa a doua. Vineri, de la… [citeste mai departe]

(P) Iată ce proprietăți sunt acceptate pentru obținerea unui credit cu garanție imobiliară!

(P) Iată ce proprietăți sunt acceptate pentru obținerea unui credit cu garanție imobiliară!

(P) Iată ce proprietăți sunt acceptate pentru obținerea unui credit cu garanție imobiliară! Multe companii mici și mijlocii aleg, ca modalitate de finanțare a activității curente, un credit cu garanție imobiliară,… [citeste mai departe]


King Charles lauds unity on Ukraine war in bilingual Bundestag speech

Publicat:
King Charles lauds unity on Ukraine war in bilingual Bundestag speech

hailed the historic ties between Britain and Germany while lauding their current unity in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in an address to the Bundestag on Thursday on his first state trip overseas as monarch, according to Reuters. The king, on the second day of a three-day trip to Germany, alternated

Russia open to Ukraine talks, but won’t give up annexed regions

15:30, 28.02.2023 - The Kremlin on Tuesday repeated its position that Russia was open to negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict, but that new “territorial realities” could not be ignored, according to Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia would never renounce its claims to four Ukrainian regions…

Russia launches fresh missile strikes as West pledges more aid for Ukraine

11:51, 16.02.2023 - Russia battered Ukraine with multiple missile strikes on Thursday as its troops sought to advance in the east, Kyiv said, but Western allies pledged even more military aid for an intended Ukrainian spring counter-offensive, according to Reuters. Following a pattern of heavy aerial bombardment at times…

Russia calls for international probe into Nord Stream blasts after blogger report

09:55, 09.02.2023 - A blog by a U.S. investigative journalist alleging the United States was behind the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines should become the basis for an international investigation, Russia’s top lawmaker said on Thursday, Reuters reports. The White House on Wednesday dismissed the report,…

U.S. Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval

10:05, 03.02.2023 - The U.S. Congress cannot support the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara ratifies the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland, a bipartisan group of senators said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after…

EU on tour de force in Ukraine as war anniversary nears

09:10, 02.02.2023 - More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday with promises of more military, financial and political aid, a symbolic trip meant to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, according to Reuters. But the EU is set to dash Ukraine’s…

Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine after Germany, U.S. agree to send tanks

10:50, 26.01.2023 - Ukraine declared an air raid alert over the whole country early on Thursday and senior officials said air defences units were shooting down incoming Russian missiles, while fighting also intensified in Bakhmut in the east, according to Reuters. The attacks come after the United States and Germany announced…

New German defence minister says he will strengthen army, help Ukraine

14:15, 19.01.2023 - Germany‘s new defence minister said on Thursday it was his task to strengthen the armed forces so that they could do their job at a time of conflict in Europe with Russia waging war against Ukraine, according to Reuters. Boris Pistorius was officially made minister on Thursday at a time when Germany…

Pentagon asks U.S. forces in South Korea to provide equipment for Ukraine

12:45, 19.01.2023 - The U.S. Department of Defense has asked its forces stationed in South Korea to provide equipment to help Ukraine in the war against Russia, the U.S. military said on Thursday, adding the move has “zero impact” on its operations in the Asian country, according to Reuters. U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), which…


