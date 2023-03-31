King Charles lauds unity on Ukraine war in bilingual Bundestag speech

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Kremlin on Tuesday repeated its position that Russia was open to negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict, but that new “territorial realities” could not be ignored, according to Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia would never renounce its claims to four Ukrainian regions…

- Russia battered Ukraine with multiple missile strikes on Thursday as its troops sought to advance in the east, Kyiv said, but Western allies pledged even more military aid for an intended Ukrainian spring counter-offensive, according to Reuters. Following a pattern of heavy aerial bombardment at times…

- A blog by a U.S. investigative journalist alleging the United States was behind the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines should become the basis for an international investigation, Russia’s top lawmaker said on Thursday, Reuters reports. The White House on Wednesday dismissed the report,…

- The U.S. Congress cannot support the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara ratifies the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland, a bipartisan group of senators said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after…

- More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday with promises of more military, financial and political aid, a symbolic trip meant to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, according to Reuters. But the EU is set to dash Ukraine’s…

- Ukraine declared an air raid alert over the whole country early on Thursday and senior officials said air defences units were shooting down incoming Russian missiles, while fighting also intensified in Bakhmut in the east, according to Reuters. The attacks come after the United States and Germany announced…

- Germany‘s new defence minister said on Thursday it was his task to strengthen the armed forces so that they could do their job at a time of conflict in Europe with Russia waging war against Ukraine, according to Reuters. Boris Pistorius was officially made minister on Thursday at a time when Germany…

- The U.S. Department of Defense has asked its forces stationed in South Korea to provide equipment to help Ukraine in the war against Russia, the U.S. military said on Thursday, adding the move has “zero impact” on its operations in the Asian country, according to Reuters. U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), which…