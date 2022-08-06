Just 5.7 pc of Romanian investors sold their portfolio during recent stock market sell-offs (survey)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Seed No. 3, Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan moved on Friday to the semifinals of the $115,000 BCR Iasi Open after winning against eighth-seeded Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia 6-1, 6-2 in just 68 minutes of play.

Over 100 Romanian and foreign artists will perform in central Brasov, during the period of August 11-15, within one of the biggest urban jazz&blues festivals in Romania, which will breathe life to the markets of the city's center and the Central Park through a series of activities for the entire…

As many as 193,230 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 48,580 means of transportation, have entered Romania on Wednesday, through border crossing points nationwide (on both the inbound and the outbound), the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) informs in a press release sent to…

The risk in the Romanian capital market stays high and on an upward tend amid the stock exchanges' fast and anticipatory response to any stressors that could disrupt economic, social or political developments, shows the Annual Report of the National Committee for Macroprudential Oversight (CNSM)…

Just 16 percent of hotel owners report having an occupancy rate higher than 80 percent, which indicates that there is a variety of accommodation options to choose from for travelers in Romania, found a survey by online booking platform Travelminit.ro.

Approximately 60% of Romanian retailers reported increases in sales during the pandemic, while the number of online orders increased by 57%, according to a study conducted by the digital trading platform VTEX, Agerpres reports.

Romania's green office stock is significantly higher than anywhere else in Europe, given that 70 percent of its office buildings are green certified and 85 percent of the workspaces are classified as sustainable, real estate investment company CBRE said.

Top level research has a future in the Romanian society, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said after a visit on Friday to Terapia Cluj-Napoca, the largest generic and over-the-counter drug company in Romania, with a tradition of more than 100 years.