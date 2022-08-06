Just 5.7 pc of Romanian investors sold their portfolio during recent stock market sell-offs (survey)

Stiri Recomandate

Ce notă ar da Alexandru Rafila Sănătăţii: Răspunsul dat de ministru

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila, a declarat că preferă să dea alţii note Sănătăţii din România, el neputând fi obiectiv, dar a menţionat reuşite din activitatea ministerului pe care îl conduce şi faptul că a putut gestiona satisfăcător valul cinci… [citeste mai departe]

Ce averi au Eduard Hellvig şi Gabriel Vlase, şefii serviciilor de informaţii din România. Şeful SRI are un credit de aproape 2 milioane de lei

Eduard Hellvig, directorul Serviciului Român de Informaţii, cât şi Gabriel Vlase, directorul Serviciul de… [citeste mai departe]

Coreea de Nord sare în ajutorul Rusiei: Este gata să-i trimită 100.000 de voluntari pentru a învinge Ucraina

Coreea de Nord s-a oferit să trimită 100.000 de soldați pentru a sprijini invazia Rusiei în Ucraina, a afirmat televiziunea de stat rusă. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

Totul despre „murdarul New York”. Relatările unei bloggerițe din Ucraina

Daria Sokol e bloggeriță și fotograf din Ucraina. Deși e originară din Harkov,  nu e refugiată, ci locuiește în SUA din 2019. Declarațiile sale despre orașul american epic care a „adoptat-o” sunt departe de a fi laudative complet.  Ea spune că… [citeste mai departe]

China convoacă ambasadorii din Europa, pe fondul criticilor primite din partea Uniunii Europene și a G7

China anunţă că a convocat diplomaţii europeni acreditaţi la Beijing pentru a protesta faţă de declaraţiile emise de Grupul celor Şapte Naţiuni (G7) şi de Uniunea Europeană (UE), care critică… [citeste mai departe]

După primul gol, prima remiză, implicit primul punct, a venit și prima victorie pentru FC Petrolul, în etapa a IV-a din Superligă! A fost bifată pe teren neutru, la Mediaș, în dauna unei rivale năbădăioase din sezonul trecut al eșalonului secund, „U” Cluj

Înaintea… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Rafila, despre o eventuală candidatură la Primărie: „Nu l-am auzit pe domnul președinte Ciolacu spunând așa ceva. Dimpotrivă”

Deși mai sunt doi ani până la alegerile locale, deja se fac scenarii politice în legătură cu posibilii candidați… [citeste mai departe]

STB confirmă PROBLEMELE DESCOPERITE la validatoare! Specialiștii lucrează la ELIMINAREA situațiilor

Societatea de Transport București confirmă existența unor probleme serioase la validatoarele cu care sunt dotate vehiculele aparținând STB.Mai mult, STB asigură că se lucrează la eliminarea tutoror… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul francez al Culturii este încrezător că 2024 va fi anul în care Notre-Dame se va redeschide

Ministrul francez al Culturii, Rima Abdul Malak, și-a exprimat încrederea în accelerarea lucrărilor de restaurare a Catedralei Notre-Dame, al cărei obiectiv este redeschiderea la timp pentru Jocurile… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal internaţional: Elon Musk acuză Twitter de fraudă

Elon Musk acuză Twitter de fraudă, susținând că platforma de socializare l-a indus în eroare cu privire la aspectele cheie ale afacerii sale înainte de a accepta achiziția de 44 de miliarde de dolari, pe măsură ce lupta în instanță se încinge. [citeste mai departe]


Just 5.7 pc of Romanian investors sold their portfolio during recent stock market sell-offs (survey)

Publicat:
Only 5.7 percent of Romanian retail investors sold their investments during the recent stock market decline, 34 percent expanded their portfolios, and 60 percent made no changes in their investments, found the survey which notes that the explanation for this behavior is that investors usually eye long-term goals.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Romania's Bogdan moves to BCR Iasi Open semifinals

00:21, 06.08.2022 - Seed No. 3, Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan moved on Friday to the semifinals of the $115,000 BCR Iasi Open after winning against eighth-seeded Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia 6-1, 6-2 in just 68 minutes of play. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Jazz & Blues Festival, anniversary edition, in Brasov, during August 11-15

20:46, 04.08.2022 - Over 100 Romanian and foreign artists will perform in central Brasov, during the period of August 11-15, within one of the biggest urban jazz&blues festivals in Romania, which will breathe life to the markets of the city's center and the Central Park through a series of activities for the entire…

Almost 12,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on Wednesday

10:40, 14.07.2022 - As many as 193,230 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 48,580 means of transportation, have entered Romania on Wednesday, through border crossing points nationwide (on both the inbound and the outbound), the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) informs in a press release sent to…

Risk in Romanian capital market stays high amid stock exchanges' fast, anticipatory response to stressors

20:26, 04.07.2022 - The risk in the Romanian capital market stays high and on an upward tend amid the stock exchanges' fast and anticipatory response to any stressors that could disrupt economic, social or political developments, shows the Annual Report of the National Committee for Macroprudential Oversight (CNSM)…

Occupancy rate at 80-plus pct for just 16 pct of Romanain hotels (survey)

21:20, 24.06.2022 - Just 16 percent of hotel owners report having an occupancy rate higher than 80 percent, which indicates that there is a variety of accommodation options to choose from for travelers in Romania, found a survey by online booking platform Travelminit.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Almost 60 pct of Romanian retailers report increasing sales during pandemic (study)

17:15, 07.06.2022 - Approximately 60% of Romanian retailers reported increases in sales during the pandemic, while the number of online orders increased by 57%, according to a study conducted by the digital trading platform VTEX, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Sustainability-certified buildings accounting for 88 pct of Romania's 2021 office building transactions (CBRE)

18:30, 26.05.2022 - Romania's green office stock is significantly higher than anywhere else in Europe, given that 70 percent of its office buildings are green certified and 85 percent of the workspaces are classified as sustainable, real estate investment company CBRE said. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

PM Ciuca pays visit to Terapia Cluj-Napoca: A good example of top level research in our society

22:41, 20.05.2022 - Top level research has a future in the Romanian society, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said after a visit on Friday to Terapia Cluj-Napoca, the largest generic and over-the-counter drug company in Romania, with a tradition of more than 100 years. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…


