Japanese PM asks for Canada’s help on clean energy

Publicat:
Japanese PM asks for Canada’s help on clean energy

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is looking to Canada to help his country wean itself off fossil fuels from places such as Russia, according to AP News. Kishida was in Ottawa on Thursday for his first visit as Japan’s head of government, as part of a tour of other Group of Seven countries. Japan holds […] The post Japanese PM asks for Canada’s help on clean energy appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

US and Japan deepen space, military ties as China’s threat grows

11:41, 12.01.2023 - The US and Japan announced plans to strengthen defense cooperation on land, at sea and in space as they expressed growing concern about the growing challenge posed by China and its ties with Russia, according to Bloomberg.  Speaking after a day of security talks in Washington, officials said Wednesday…

Germany nationalizes gas supplier Uniper after EU approval

11:16, 22.12.2022 - The German government stated on Thursday that it has nationalized energy company Uniper after the European Union gave its blessing for it to rescue the gas supplier, according to AP News. The government announced its plan to nationalize Uniper in September, expanding state intervention in the energy…

EU tentatively agrees $60 price cap on Russian seaborne oil

11:55, 02.12.2022 - European Union governments tentatively agreed on Thursday on a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil – an idea of the Group of Seven (G7) nations – with an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap at 5% below the market price, according to diplomats, according to Reuters.. The agreement still needs…

Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G20 summit in Bali

15:25, 14.11.2022 - Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With recession looming as central banks fight decades-high inflation…

EU Commission pledges E250mln to Republic of Moldova to tackle energy crisis

14:25, 10.11.2022 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid an official visit to Republic of Moldova on Thursday, where she announced a E250mln support package to help the nation overcome an acute winter energy crisis amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. Von der Leyen said that the Republic…

EU Commission unveils E1bln energy support package for Western Balkans

11:55, 04.11.2022 - The European Commission stated on Thursday it will mobilize 1 billion euro energy support package in the format of EU grants to the countries of the Western Balkans, according to See News. The financial package should help the Western Balkans build resilience in the short and medium term while addressing…

NATO and Romania join forces to train Ukrainian paramedics

12:20, 25.10.2022 - NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre and Romania signed a cooperation agreement on Monday to deliver paramedic training for Ukrainian first responders.  “This training will help to increase the capacities of the Ukrainian medical system amid Russia’s war of aggression – a situation…

EU gas price cap still elusive as leaders meet again over energy crunch

11:25, 20.10.2022 - Leaders of the 27 European Union countries meet on Thursday for the second time in a fortnight to try to bring down energy prices, though persistent divisions between them mean the bloc is unlikely for now to put a ceiling on what it pays for gas, according to Reuters. The 27 are expected to back […]…


