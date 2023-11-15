Israeli troops enter Gaza’s Shifa hospital after gunbattle at gates

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO. Descinderi în București, după o plângere a casei de modă Gucci. Doi soți vindeau online produse furate din Italia

Polițiștii au făcut, marți, percheziții la două persoane din București care ar fi vândut produse de lux furate din Italia. Plângerea a fost făcută de… [citeste mai departe]

GEO SIL CLEAN. A început afacerea acum 13 ani cu un aspirator, iar astăzi sunt lideri în servicii de curățenie pentru companii și instituții din Bistrița-Năsăud

Silviu George Chiș este astăzi managerul uneia dintre cele mai… [citeste mai departe]

SUA și China, cei mai mari poluatori din lume, sunt de acord să înlocuiască combustibilii fosili cu energie regenerabilă

Statele Unite și China, cei mai mari poluatori din lume, au convenit să abordeze împreună încălzirea globală prin creșterea producției de energie eoliană,… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă și Marcel Ciolacu, prezenți la primele trageri reale cu sistemul PATRIOT 

Vor avea loc primele trageri reale cu sistemul PATRIOT, care a intrat în dotarea Forţelor Aeriene Române în anul 2020. Exercițiul la care vor fi prezenți Nicolae Ciucă și Marcel Ciolacu va avea loc la poligonul Capu Midia.… [citeste mai departe]

Puteți ajuta „bunicii” de la Solca participând la un eveniment caritabil susținut de ...

Sucevenii au posibilitatea să vină în sprijinul „bunicilor" de la Căminul pentru Persoane Vârstnice din Solca participând la un spectacol caritabil susținut de îndrăgita artistă Sofia Vicoveanca, ce se va desfășura… [citeste mai departe]

Accidentul de marți seară, din apropiere de Zidul Morții, produs după ce un șofer a ...

Accident rutier de marți seară, de pe drumul național 17, la aproximativ 500 de metri de amenajarea rutieră cunoscută ca "Zidul morții", pe sensul spre Stroiești s-a produs după ce un șofer a efectuat o depășire neregulamentară.În… [citeste mai departe]

Burse 2023-2024: Veste bună pentru elevi, banii intră pe card în această săptămână

Plata burselor în anul școlar 2023-2024 a fost simplificată și banii vor fi virați din bugetul Ministerului Educației către școli, prin inspectoratele școlare, fără implicarea Consiliilor locale. [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu izbucnit într-un apartament din Lupeni. Pompierii au salvat o cățelușă în timpul intervenției

În urmă cu puțin timp, pompierii Gărzii de Intervenție Lupeni au intervenit cu o autospecială de stingere cu apă și spumă și cu un echipaj SMURD în localitatea Lupeni, unde a fost anunțat… [citeste mai departe]

Opt luni de închisoare cu suspendare pentru Bastien Chalureau, pentru agresiuni rasistă

Avocatul general al Franţei a cerut o pedeapsă de opt luni de închisoare cu suspendare împotriva internaţionalului francez de rugby Bastien Chalureau, judecat marţi în apel pentru o agresiune rasistă împotriva a doi oameni,… [citeste mai departe]

Utilizatorii de Android nu vor mai beneficia de backup-uri gratuite pentru WhatsApp

Google a anunțat că toți utilizatorii de WhatsApp care folosesc backup-ul perin intermediul Google Drive, vor trebui, de acum să plătească pentru stocarea în cloud a istoricului de conversații. Până acum, backup-urile de WhatsApp erau… [citeste mai departe]


Israeli troops enter Gaza’s Shifa hospital after gunbattle at gates

Israeli troops entered Gaza‘s biggest hospital on Wednesday and were searching its rooms and basement, witnesses said, culminating a siege that caused global alarm after what Israel said was a deadly clash at the gates, according to Reuters. hospital in has become the main target of the ground operation by Israeli […] The post Israeli troops enter Gaza’s Shifa hospital after gunbattle at gates appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

