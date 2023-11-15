Israeli troops enter Gaza’s Shifa hospital after gunbattle at gatesPublicat:
Israeli troops entered Gaza‘s biggest hospital on Wednesday and were searching its rooms and basement, witnesses said, culminating a siege that caused global alarm after what Israel said was a deadly clash at the gates, according to Reuters. Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City has become the main target of the ground operation by Israeli […] The post Israeli troops enter Gaza’s Shifa hospital after gunbattle at gates appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
