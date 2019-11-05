Iohannis: Police, Gendarmerie, under PSD's constant public attack

Stiri Recomandate

Prima demisie după învestirea Guvernului Orban

Anunțul lui Eduard Popică vine la o zi după investirea Guvernului Orban, care i-a luat locul celui condus de Viorica Dăncilă și demis prin moțiune de cenzură. Acesta este, de altfel, și motivul invocat de prefectul de vaslui, potrivit vremeanoua.ro Eduard Popica a explicat că motivele sunt personale, iar… [citeste mai departe]

De la linia de 9 metri, copilot la raliuri

Cristina Laslo a înlocuit, pentru câteva ore, echipamentul de handbal cu costumul de pilot de curse. Jucătoarea echipei naționale a urcat în mașina lui Mihai Leu și a lui Costi Stratnic și a trait senzații tari. Cristina Laslo își dorește să treacă în viteză pe lângă adversarele de la Campionatul Mondial din Japonia… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a supravieţuit o turistă pierdută pe mare, mâncând doar dulciuri

Kushila Stein, 45 de ani, a fost salvată, duminică, din Marea Egee, la nord de insula Creta. Femeia, care a plutit în derivă timp de 37 de ore, a încercat să reziste cu doar o mână de bomboane. Noaptea fiind foarte rece, aceasta s-a acoperit cu pungi de… [citeste mai departe]

SUA-China, război comercial. Apel către Trump

Acordul, care ar putea fi semnat în noiembrie de către președintele american Donald Trump și omologul său chinez Xi Jinping, este așteptat să includă o clauză care ar putea elimina tarifele programate de americani pentru luna decembrie, în valoarea de 156 miliarde de dolari, importurilor provenind din China.… [citeste mai departe]

Alba: 25 de şoferi au fost depistaţi, la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute, conducând sub influenţa alcoolului. Șapte dintre ei s-au ales cu dosare penale

În perioada 01- 03 noiembrie 2019, poliţiştii rutieri din judeţul Alba au organizat… [citeste mai departe]

Ultimul drum pentru Leo Iorga. Artistul este înmormântat în Cimitirul Bellu din Capitală

Fanii și colegii de breaslă ai artistului Leo Iorga își iau rămas-bun de la solistul trupei Compact. Leo Iorga s-a stins din viață sâmbătă, după o lungă și nedreaptă luptă cu o boală teribilă. Înmormântarea are loc la… [citeste mai departe]

Handbalista Cristina Laszlo, copilot la raliuri. ”A fost scurt și intens”

DCristina Laslo a înlocuit, pentru câteva ore, echipamentul de handbal cu costumul de pilot de curse. Jucătoarea echipei naționale a urcat în mașina lui Mihai Leu și a lui Costi Stratnic și a trait senzații tari. Handbalista din echipa națională… [citeste mai departe]

Dăncilă şi Pintea, reclamate că au ţinut bebeluşi în braţe încălcând normele de igienă. Cum se apără spitalul

Scandalul de la Spitalul de Urgenţă „Sf. Pantelimon“ din Focşani a izbucnit după ce o organizaţie neguvernamentală a depus o sesizare potrivit căreia fostul… [citeste mai departe]

A fentat moartea - Un hunedorean a scăpat teafăr, după ce mașina sa a fost lovită în plin de un tren

Un bărbat de 46 de ani a scăpat nevătămat după ce mașina lui a fost lovită, marți, de un tren, la o trecere de cale ferată din Hunedoara, scrie Mediafax.Potrivit Poliției Hunedoara, bărbatul… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul Național „Felician Fărcașiu” Sebeș: Târg de meșteșugari și produse tradiționale

În perioada 1-3 noiembrie 2019, platoul din fața Centrului Cultural „Lucian Blaga” Sebeș a găzduit un târg al meșteșugarilor, eveniment înscris în programul celei de-a XVII-a ediții a Festivalului-Concurs… [citeste mai departe]


Iohannis: Police, Gendarmerie, under PSD's constant public attack

Publicat:
Iohannis: Police, Gendarmerie, under PSD's constant public attack

told (MAI) officials on Tuesday that the Police, the Gendarmerie and the were under constant public attack because they tolerated or were forced to tolerate some people who had nothing to do with the public offices they held.  ", the , more recently, the have been under constant public attack. That is because you tolerated or some of you were obliged to tolerate some people, in public positions, who did not belong there. You have been imposed approaches that have nothing

President Iohannis: We still need to solve the Special section matter, but we've got this

22:05, 09.10.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday criticized PSD (Social Democratic Party) for the modifications brought to the justice laws and brought to mind that the matter of the Special section for magistrates is still to be solved, and it will be solved.  "PSD promised you the moon and the starts, but…

Iohannis: I'm certain Europalia public will be delighted by diversity, dynamism, depth, uniqueness of Romanian culture

19:46, 01.10.2019 - AGERPRES special correspondent, Florentina Peia, reports: President Klaus Iohannis met, on Tuesday, with the King of the Belgians, Philippe, context in which he stated that it's an honor for Romania to be a country invited to the International Art Festival Europalia and expressed his conviction that…

Heart attack, increasingly more frequent in young people

14:26, 29.09.2019 - Acute myocardial infarction, or heart attack, is occurring increasingly more often in young people, says head of the Cardiology Department 2 at the Bucharest Emergency Teaching Hospital(SUUB) Dragos Vinereanu, who recommended on September 29, World Heart Day, avoiding stress, quitting smoking, and…

President Iohannis condemns deadly terrorist attack in Afghanistan, offers condolences to bereaved family

22:31, 03.09.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis sent on Tuesday a message of condolence to the family of the representative of Romania's diplomatic mission who was killed in the terrorist attack committed in Kabul, Afghanistan, and which left another Romanian citizen seriously injured."I strongly condemn the cowardly…

Paleologu: Dancila, Iohannis have personal agendas in relation to elections; state of dissolution of authority at top of state

18:04, 01.09.2019 - Theodor Paleologu, the candidate of the People's Movement Party (PMP) for the position of Romania's President, stated in a press conference on Sunday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and President Klaus Iohannis have "personal agendas" as far as the elections are concerned, and at the top of the…

President Iohannis says he hopes to discuss fight against corruption in Romania, as Romania has good results

08:44, 21.08.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday voiced hope that at his meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump they will discuss the fight against corruption in Romania, because the country has good results.  "(...) I hope so, because we have good results. And I want to share those with President…

President Iohannis on 5G: Some people are not worried enough;I think we should talk in CSAT

17:14, 13.08.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday regarding the 5G technology that in Romania "some people are not worried enough" and this topic should also be discussed in the Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) meeting."Here, some people are not worried enough. (...) They don't…

Protest in Bucharest/ 24,000 people in Victoriei Square; 11 people - medical attention

13:02, 11.08.2019 - Georgian Enache, the spokesperson of the Romanian Gendarmerie, said on Saturday evening that the fences in front of the Government were moved because there was a need to resize the space, as in Victoria Square, according to estimates, there were 24,000 people.  "We did not want any incidents to occur…


