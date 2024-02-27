Iohannis: Before pursuing an international career, high performing researchers must be given opportunity to have a career in Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Avocatul lui Navalnîi ar fi fost arestat la Moscova. El o însoțea pe mama opozantului

Avocatul care l-a reprezentat pe regretatul opozant Aleksei Navalnîi, și a însoțit-o săptămâna trecută pe mama acestuia în timp ce făcea apel la autorități pentru returnarea cadavrului fiului ei, a fost arestat marți la Moscova,… [citeste mai departe]

Piure de cartofi – rețete pentru piure de cartofi cremos și fin

Piureul de cartofi este unul dintre cele mai populare preparate din cartofi, care este considerat și foarte hrănitor. Deși poate părea banal, să faci un piure de cartofi cremos și fin, poate să reprezinte câteodată o provocare, mai ales dacă nu alegem tipul de cartofi… [citeste mai departe]

Decizie în coaliție: Candidatul comun PSD - PNL la Primăria Capitalei nu o să fie independent (surse)

Coaliția de guvernare a decis, marți seară, să susțină un candidat comun pentru funcția de Primar General al Municipiului București, conform unor surse participante la discuții, fiind obligatorie… [citeste mai departe]

Eurostat: România are cea mai scăzută pondere a persoanelor cu competenţe digitale de bază

România se află pe ultimul loc în Uniunea Europeană în ceea ce privește procentul populației cu competențe digitale elementare, conform ultimelor date publicate de Eurostat. Cu doar 28% din populație îndeplinind… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu de pădure și vegetație uscată la Ciuruleasa: Aproximativ 20 de hectare afectate

Incendiu de pădure și vegetație uscată la Ciuruleasa: Aproximativ 20 de hectare afectate Un incendiu de vegetație și pădure a izbucnit marți, 27 februarie, pe raza localității Ciuruleasa. Din primele informații ar fi… [citeste mai departe]

Haos la metrou, după ce două trenuri s-au ciocnit. Circulația între stațiile Timpuri Noi și Mihai Bravu, paralizată

Incidentul feroviar, pe care Metrorex l-a avizat la AGIFER, a avut loc în stația Timpuri Noi, în jurul orei 18:50.Conform informațiilor oferite de Metrorex,… [citeste mai departe]

Daniela Klette, membră a organizației teroriste RAF, a fost prinsă după 30 de ani. Grupul „a terorizat” Germania, cu jafuri și crime

Daniela Klette, o femeie care făcea parte din Facțiunea Armata Roșie (RAF), o organizație teroristă germană, a fost arestată… [citeste mai departe]

Plan Roșu de intervenție în Călărași, după ce două autoturisme s-au ciocnit. 4 persoane rănite, trafic blocat pe DN4

Centrul Infotrafic al Poliţiei Române informează că pe DN 4, în localitatea Şoldanu, judeţul Călăraşi, s-a produs un accident rutier în care au fost implicate… [citeste mai departe]

Este filozofia inutilă oamenilor de știință?

Faimosul fizician american Richard Feynman este creditat cu maxima: „Filozofia științei este la fel de utilă oamenilor de știință, precum este ornitologia păsărilor”. Când am dat de ea prima dată, am fost instantaneu atins de condescendență... Toți marii gânditori își au păcatele lor, la urma urmelor ????… [citeste mai departe]

Târgu Mureș: Concurs de Limba română în șapte școli cu elevi maghiari

Șapte școli din Târgu Mureș care au împreună peste 700 de elevi maghiari au participat la Concursul de limba română organizat în colaborare cu inCub.e Language School, au informat luni, 26 februarie, reprezentanții Asociaţiei „Smart Think Tank Tîrgu… [citeste mai departe]


Iohannis: Before pursuing an international career, high performing researchers must be given opportunity to have a career in Romania

Iohannis: Before pursuing an international career, high performing researchers must be given opportunity to have a career in Romania

emphasized, on Tuesday, in a message read by presidential advisor Diana-Loreta Paun, the importance of providing visibility and recognition to high-performing researchers, noting that it is essential that, before pursuing an international career, they are given the chance to have a career in the country.

According to the president, the members of the academic community come together to pay tribute to their guild colleagues, in a public interest mission.

"We need, more than ever, credible voices to stem the tide of disinformation, fake news and propaganda, and…

