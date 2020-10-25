International sculpture competition for King Mihai's statue in Sinaia kicks off

Stiri Recomandate

Concertul lui David Garrett de la Cluj a fost anulat. Cum poți primi banii înapoi?

Concertul lui David Garrett de la Cluj a fost anulat. Cum poți primi banii înapoi?

Reprezentaţiile care ar fi trebuit să se desfăşoare, anul acesta, la Bucureşti şi Cluj-Napoca, vor avea loc pe 26 octombrie 2021, la Sala Palatului, şi pe 29 octombrie 2021, la BT Arena. Biletele pentru concertele de la Bucureşti şi… [citeste mai departe]

CSM Bucureşti câştigă şi fără Cristina Neagu! Victorie zdrobitoare a „tigroaicelor“ în Liga Campionilor

CSM Bucureşti câştigă şi fără Cristina Neagu! Victorie zdrobitoare a „tigroaicelor“ în Liga Campionilor

Echipa de handbal feminin CSM Bucureşti a învins duminică, în deplasare, formaţia germană SG BBM Bietigheim, 32-22 (14-10), şi a trecut pe primul loc în clasamentul grupei… [citeste mai departe]

Timişoara City Marathon a reunit aproape 150 de participanţi, care au refăcut un traseu istoric

Timişoara City Marathon a reunit aproape 150 de participanţi, care au refăcut un traseu istoric

Cea de-a patra ediţie a evenimentului Timişoara City Marathon, organizat, duminică, de Clubul sportiv Asociaţia Alergotură, în colaborare cu Universitatea Politehnica Timişoara, Primăria Timişoara, Primăria… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai bătrân român căutat de poliție este o femeie de 82 de ani - Pentru ce este dată în urmărire

Cel mai bătrân român căutat de poliție este o femeie de 82 de ani - Pentru ce este dată în urmărire

Pe site-ul Poliţiei Românei, sunt peste 200 de pagini cu profile de persoane date în urmărire. Multe dintre imaginile postate sunt neclare sau alb-negru. Cea mai în vârstă persoană este… [citeste mai departe]

Victor Ponta, atac la Ludovic Orban pe tema pelerinajului de la Sf. Dimitrie: Îi lasă pe bucureșteni pentru că el candidează cumva în Capitală?’

Victor Ponta, atac la Ludovic Orban pe tema pelerinajului de la Sf. Dimitrie: Îi lasă pe bucureșteni pentru că el candidează cumva în Capitală?’

Liderul PRO România, Victor Ponta, susține că nu i se pare normală situația de la pelerinajul… [citeste mai departe]

El este tânărul înjunghiat la Botoșani, avea 22 de ani și abia devenise tată

El este tânărul înjunghiat la Botoșani, avea 22 de ani și abia devenise tată

Tânărul înjunghiat pe o stradă din localitatea Frumușica, județul Botoșani, încerca să-și convingă cumnata să se întoarcă acasă, când a fost atacat cu un cuțit de bărbatul cu care fata avea o relație. [citeste mai departe]

Autotățile din Ilfov impun restricții în Buftea și Găneasa, după ce incidența cazurilor de Covid-19 a depășit 1,5 la mie; Dărăşti intră în scenariul roșu

Autotățile din Ilfov impun restricții în Buftea și Găneasa, după ce incidența cazurilor de Covid-19 a depășit 1,5 la mie; Dărăşti intră în scenariul roșu

Comitetul Judeţean pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (CJSU) Ilfov a decis… [citeste mai departe]

Anunţ-surpriză al Guvernului Marii Britanii: Vaccinarea anti-COVID începe înainte de Crăciun. Tot personalul medical va fi vaccinat

Anunţ-surpriză al Guvernului Marii Britanii: Vaccinarea anti-COVID începe înainte de Crăciun. Tot personalul medical va fi vaccinat

Un e-mail trimis de către directorul NHS (National Health System) şi publicat de Daily Mail, anunţă pregătirile pentru un program… [citeste mai departe]

O românca a găsit în parcarea unui magazin 10.000 de lei – acum riscă pușcăria

O românca a găsit în parcarea unui magazin 10.000 de lei – acum riscă pușcăria

O femeie din Argeș a găsit 10.000 de lei într-o parcare și s-a gândit că a dat norocul peste ea. Nu s-a dus la poliție să-i predea, însă oamenii legii au găsit-o și au recuperat suma. Femeia în vârstă de 55 de ani a găsit banii,… [citeste mai departe]

Activitate suspendată la o societate comercială din Brașov care nu respecta normele sanitare

Activitate suspendată la o societate comercială din Brașov care nu respecta normele sanitare

În ultimele 24 de ore, polițiștii brașoveni au verificat 202 societăți comerciale și persoane fizice autorizate cu privire la respectarea măsurilor impuse în perioada stării de alertă, fiind identificate 2 societăți… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

International sculpture competition for King Mihai's statue in Sinaia kicks off

Publicat:
International sculpture competition for King Mihai's statue in Sinaia kicks off

Government Secretary General participated on Sunday in the official launch of the International Sculpture Competition for the creation of the statue of King Mihai, which will be placed next year in Sinaia.

"The ceremony, organised on the 99th anniversary of King Mihai's birth and the celebration of , took place in in Bucharest," a (SGG) press release reads.

brought to mind that October 25 is a day with profound meanings for Romania.

"I invite you to remember today, on the 99th…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis: Army remains same moral landmark for Romanian people

12:30, 25.10.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis said Romania's Army, "worthy of its past and heroes," remains the same moral landmark for the Romanian people. He participated on Sunday in the ceremony carried out on the occasion of the Romanian Army Day at the Unknown Hero Monument in Carol I Park."Each year,…

International sculpture competition for statue of King Mihai I; monument to be located in Sinaia

16:00, 23.10.2020 - The Association for the Royal Heritage Peles announces the official launch, on Sunday, of the international sculpture competition for the creation of the statue of King Mihai I, which will be located in Sinaia.According to a press release sent on Friday to AGERPRES, the event, which will take…

CNSU decides 30-day state of alert extension starting Oct. 15

22:40, 13.10.2020 - The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has decided today to extend the state of alert on Romania's territory by another 30 days, starting October 15."As you could see, an upward trend of infections is expected in Europe, and in Romania we have the same trend. Leaving aside…

Prime Minister Orban requests coronavirus test, suspends participation in scheduled events

11:00, 05.10.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban Monday morning requested testing for coronavirus, after one of the people he was with on the same television set last week tested positive, the Government announced, according to Agerpres."The participation of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban in the events scheduled…

LocalElections2020/Ciolos: Nicusor Dan didn't see this race as jumping-off point; he has a project for Bucharest

08:45, 28.09.2020 - Nicusor Dan, the candidate to the Capital's General Mayor office, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania (USR) - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance, and presented by Sunday's exit polls as the ballot winner, didn't see the race for this office as a political…

Patients from the medical units in Bucharest to vote with mobile ballot box

17:50, 25.09.2020 - Patients from the medical units in Bucharest asked to vote, on Sunday, at the local elections, with a mobile ballot box, the representatives of several hospitals told AGERPRES. The commander of the "Dr Carol Davila" Central Military Emergency University Hospital, Florentina Ionita-Radu, declared…

Eduard Grosu wins Tour of Romania 53rd edition

19:40, 13.09.2020 - Cyclist Eduard-Michael Grosu, a member of the Romanian national team, won the 53rd edition of the Tour of Romania cycling competition that ended in Bucharest on Sunday, after finishing the last stage in second place. Italian Andrea Guardini won the last stage running 18 from of Piata Presei Libere…

PSD's Dincu warns about low turnout in September 27 local elections

19:05, 13.09.2020 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) National Council Vasile Dincu told a news conference on Sunday that the local elections on September 27 can be "a great electoral disaster." "On September 27 we can have a big electoral disaster - Romania, not PSD - on September 27 we can have a very…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 26 octombrie 2020
Bucuresti 9°C | 18°C
Iasi 11°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 6°C | 18°C
Timisoara 8°C | 19°C
Constanta 11°C | 21°C
Brasov 6°C | 16°C
Baia Mare 8°C | 19°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 25.10.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 315.900,00 4.697.814,32
II (5/6) 4 26.325,00 -
III (4/6) 331 318,12 -
IV (3/6) 6.334 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.098.434,32

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 octombrie 2020
USD 4.1145
EUR 4.8744
CHF 4.5485
GBP 5.3849
CAD 3.1373
XAU 252.574
JPY 3.9322
CNY 0.6168
AED 1.1202
AUD 2.9418
MDL 0.2417
BGN 2.4922

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec