International sculpture competition for King Mihai's statue in Sinaia kicks off

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis said Romania's Army, "worthy of its past and heroes," remains the same moral landmark for the Romanian people. He participated on Sunday in the ceremony carried out on the occasion of the Romanian Army Day at the Unknown Hero Monument in Carol I Park."Each year,…

- The Association for the Royal Heritage Peles announces the official launch, on Sunday, of the international sculpture competition for the creation of the statue of King Mihai I, which will be located in Sinaia.According to a press release sent on Friday to AGERPRES, the event, which will take…

- The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has decided today to extend the state of alert on Romania's territory by another 30 days, starting October 15."As you could see, an upward trend of infections is expected in Europe, and in Romania we have the same trend. Leaving aside…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban Monday morning requested testing for coronavirus, after one of the people he was with on the same television set last week tested positive, the Government announced, according to Agerpres."The participation of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban in the events scheduled…

- Nicusor Dan, the candidate to the Capital's General Mayor office, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania (USR) - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance, and presented by Sunday's exit polls as the ballot winner, didn't see the race for this office as a political…

- Patients from the medical units in Bucharest asked to vote, on Sunday, at the local elections, with a mobile ballot box, the representatives of several hospitals told AGERPRES. The commander of the "Dr Carol Davila" Central Military Emergency University Hospital, Florentina Ionita-Radu, declared…

- Cyclist Eduard-Michael Grosu, a member of the Romanian national team, won the 53rd edition of the Tour of Romania cycling competition that ended in Bucharest on Sunday, after finishing the last stage in second place. Italian Andrea Guardini won the last stage running 18 from of Piata Presei Libere…

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) National Council Vasile Dincu told a news conference on Sunday that the local elections on September 27 can be "a great electoral disaster." "On September 27 we can have a big electoral disaster - Romania, not PSD - on September 27 we can have a very…