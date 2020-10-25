International sculpture competition for King Mihai's statue in Sinaia kicks off

International sculpture competition for King Mihai's statue in Sinaia kicks offPublicat:
Government Secretary General Antonel Tanase participated on Sunday in the official launch of the International Sculpture Competition for the creation of the statue of King Mihai, which will be placed next year in Sinaia.
"The ceremony, organised on the 99th anniversary of King Mihai's birth and the celebration of Romanian Army Day, took place in King Mihai Square in Bucharest," a Government Secretariat General (SGG) press release reads.
Antonel Tanase brought to mind that October 25 is a day with profound meanings for Romania.
"I invite you to remember today, on the 99th…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
President Iohannis: Army remains same moral landmark for Romanian people
12:30, 25.10.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis said Romania's Army, "worthy of its past and heroes," remains the same moral landmark for the Romanian people. He participated on Sunday in the ceremony carried out on the occasion of the Romanian Army Day at the Unknown Hero Monument in Carol I Park."Each year,…
International sculpture competition for statue of King Mihai I; monument to be located in Sinaia
16:00, 23.10.2020 - The Association for the Royal Heritage Peles announces the official launch, on Sunday, of the international sculpture competition for the creation of the statue of King Mihai I, which will be located in Sinaia.According to a press release sent on Friday to AGERPRES, the event, which will take…
CNSU decides 30-day state of alert extension starting Oct. 15
22:40, 13.10.2020 - The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has decided today to extend the state of alert on Romania's territory by another 30 days, starting October 15."As you could see, an upward trend of infections is expected in Europe, and in Romania we have the same trend. Leaving aside…
Prime Minister Orban requests coronavirus test, suspends participation in scheduled events
11:00, 05.10.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban Monday morning requested testing for coronavirus, after one of the people he was with on the same television set last week tested positive, the Government announced, according to Agerpres."The participation of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban in the events scheduled…
LocalElections2020/Ciolos: Nicusor Dan didn't see this race as jumping-off point; he has a project for Bucharest
08:45, 28.09.2020 - Nicusor Dan, the candidate to the Capital's General Mayor office, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania (USR) - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance, and presented by Sunday's exit polls as the ballot winner, didn't see the race for this office as a political…
Patients from the medical units in Bucharest to vote with mobile ballot box
17:50, 25.09.2020 - Patients from the medical units in Bucharest asked to vote, on Sunday, at the local elections, with a mobile ballot box, the representatives of several hospitals told AGERPRES. The commander of the "Dr Carol Davila" Central Military Emergency University Hospital, Florentina Ionita-Radu, declared…
Eduard Grosu wins Tour of Romania 53rd edition
19:40, 13.09.2020 - Cyclist Eduard-Michael Grosu, a member of the Romanian national team, won the 53rd edition of the Tour of Romania cycling competition that ended in Bucharest on Sunday, after finishing the last stage in second place. Italian Andrea Guardini won the last stage running 18 from of Piata Presei Libere…
PSD's Dincu warns about low turnout in September 27 local elections
19:05, 13.09.2020 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) National Council Vasile Dincu told a news conference on Sunday that the local elections on September 27 can be "a great electoral disaster." "On September 27 we can have a big electoral disaster - Romania, not PSD - on September 27 we can have a very…