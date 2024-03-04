First celebration of Romanian-Polish Solidarity Day marked by performance of Leszek Mozdzer at Romanian Athenaeum

Stiri Recomandate

O femeie din SUA a primit despăgubiri de peste 72 de milioane de doari după ce a fost lovită şi târâtă de un autobuz

O femeie din Florida, care a fost lovită şi târâtă de un autobuz din New York şi a rămas parţial paralizată, a obţinut despăgubiri de 72,5 milioane de dolari… [citeste mai departe]

Kamala Harris, vicepreşedintele SUA, a cerut încetarea imediată a focului în Gaza. „Oamenii mor de foame. Nu există scuze”

Kamala Harris a făcut, duminică, 3 martie, cele mai tranșante declarații ale unui oficial american de rang înalt privind războiul din Fâșia… [citeste mai departe]

Şeful Nvidia: Inteligenţa artificială generală ar putea fi disponibilă în cinci ani

Huang, care conduce cel mai mare producător mondial de cipuri de inteligenţă artificială, utilizate pentru a crea sisteme precum ChatGPT de la OpenAI, a răspuns la o întrebare la un forum economic desfăşurat la Universitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Germania acuză Rusia de război informațional

Ministrul german al Apărării a declarat, duminică, că Rusia duce un „război informațional” cu scopul de a crea disensiuni în Germania, aceasta fiind prima sa reacție după publicarea în Rusia a unei înregistrări audio dintr-o reuniune a unor înalți oficiali militari germani. Presa rusă, citată de Reuters,… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop pentru saptamana 04 - 10 martie 2024. Se anunta o saptamana interesanta in plan partenerial pentru unii nativi

Berbec Este nevoie sa acorzi atentie segmentului profesional, in mod special relatiilor cu sefii. Sunt posibile discutii aprinse, retragerea unor responsabilitati… [citeste mai departe]

Evacuări în satul cu emisii spontane de gaze

Trei gospodării aflate în apropierea casei care a explodat în satul Bâzdâna din  judeţul Dolj au fost evacuate. „Patru persoane, respectiv trei gospodării aflate în imediată apropiere a casei în care a avut loc explozia, au fost relocate în această seară. Localnicii au mers la rude unde vor rămâne până când… [citeste mai departe]

Ce poate fi asta? Un grup de excursioniști din Devon, Marea Britanie, au făcut o descoperire care dă fiori

Oamenii au fost mult timp obsedați de ideea că un monstru uriaș păros, cunoscut sub numele afectuos de Bigfoot, ar putea cutreiera pădurile din America de Nord. Un grup de excursioniști… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Pocorschi, mărturisiri. A depășit moartea la marele cutremur

Mihai Pocorschi, părintele Holograf și VH2, a făcut o serie de mărturisiri la podcastul  „Altceva cu Adrian Artene”   – cum s-a născut Holograf și de unde provine numele trupei, povestea primului disc Holograf, amintiri din fieful lui Nicu Ceaușescu. Artistul a… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep rupe tăcerea! Campioana noastră şi-a decis viitorul. Anunţ clar înaintea verdictului

Simona Halep rupe tăcerea! Campioana noastră şi-a decis viitorul după ce se va retrage din tenis. Simona Halep a fost suspendată 4 ani pentru dopaj, dar şi-a căutat dreptatea la TAS.Vezi AICI ce va… [citeste mai departe]

4 martie 2024: Cutremur – cel mai căutat cuvânt pe google

La 47 de ani de la cel mai devastator cutremur care a afectat România, căutăm să înțelegem ce mai înseamnă cuvântul cutremur pentru români. În 2023 a fost cel mai căutat cuvânt pe google. Fiindcă în București încă se închiriază apartamente situate în clădiri cu risc seismic major.… [citeste mai departe]


First celebration of Romanian-Polish Solidarity Day marked by performance of Leszek Mozdzer at Romanian Athenaeum

Publicat:
"Peace is a frequency", the Polish pianist and composer repeated on Sunday evening on the stage of the while touching the piano keys with which he brought the audience in Bucharest to its feet, the artist expressing his hope that through cooperation, and not through fighting, "we will bring peace to the planet and we will feel it, because without it we have nothing".

Polish jazz pianist returned to Bucharest on Sunday after six years, where he gave a recital at the . The event, held as a preview of the Poland-Romania…

I regret certain episodes from first years after Revolution, fmr president Iliescu says

08:30, 04.03.2024 - The former president of Romania, Ion Iliescu, said on Sunday, in the podcast of former minister of Culture Ionit Vulpescu that he regrets, looking back, some episodes from the first years after the 1989 Revolution, but considers that "what happened was inevitable, what did not happen was impossible".…

Over 100 films in the race for nominations at the Gopo Awards' 18th edition

14:05, 19.02.2024 - As many as 107 Romanian films - fiction feature films, documentaries and short films, released in cinemas, at national and international festivals or on streaming platforms in 2023, enter the race for nominations at the 18th edition of the Gopo Awards, a press release from the organizers sent to AGERPRES…

EU reportedly set to fine Apple 500 million euros amid antitrust crackdown

11:25, 19.02.2024 - The European Commission is set to fine Apple about 500 million euros over alleged breaches of EU competition law, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter, according to CNBC news.  Brussels first launched an investigation into allegations that Apple…

National Reading Day marked through debate at Romanian Academy Library

15:25, 15.02.2024 - National Reading Day was marked on Thursday through a debate held at the Library of the Romanian Academy and attended by students from several Bucharest high schools alongside the initiators of the law that created this national observance on February 15. "Eurostat figures are sobering and grim,…

"My Choice is Turkish Language", project carried out in three schools in Bucharest

15:30, 29.01.2024 - Three schools in Bucharest are running the project "My Choice is Turkish Language", implemented through protocols signed with the Yunus Emre Institute.A sub-branch of this initiative is the twinning of schools in Romania and Turkey, agerpres reports. The three educational institutions where the project…

Moldova's ForMin Popescu to visit Romania

19:55, 22.01.2024 - Moldova's Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu will be paying a working visit to Bucharest on Tuesday to meet his Romanian counterpart Luminita Odobescu and other state officials, according to the MOLDPRES news agency.According to Moldova's Foreign Ministry, Popescu and Odobescu are expected to discuss…

Iceland faces worst volcanic damage in 50 years as lava burns homes

12:15, 15.01.2024 - A renewed volcanic eruption in Iceland is destroying homes for the first time in more than 50 years, as lava flows reached the edge of a fishing town, setting houses alight, according to Bloomberg.  At least two buildings in Grindavik were burning on Sunday afternoon, after lava-spewing fissures opened…

Truck drivers, farmers protest in Romania, block border with Ukraine

10:55, 15.01.2024 - Romanian truck drivers and farmers on Sunday slowed traffic around several cities, including the capital Bucharest, voicing a string of grievances from high tax rates to slow compensation payouts, according to Euractiv. In their fifth day of action, protesters also gathered at border areas, temporarily…


