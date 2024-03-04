First celebration of Romanian-Polish Solidarity Day marked by performance of Leszek Mozdzer at Romanian Athenaeum

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The former president of Romania, Ion Iliescu, said on Sunday, in the podcast of former minister of Culture Ionit Vulpescu that he regrets, looking back, some episodes from the first years after the 1989 Revolution, but considers that "what happened was inevitable, what did not happen was impossible".…

- As many as 107 Romanian films - fiction feature films, documentaries and short films, released in cinemas, at national and international festivals or on streaming platforms in 2023, enter the race for nominations at the 18th edition of the Gopo Awards, a press release from the organizers sent to AGERPRES…

- The European Commission is set to fine Apple about 500 million euros over alleged breaches of EU competition law, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter, according to CNBC news. Brussels first launched an investigation into allegations that Apple…

- National Reading Day was marked on Thursday through a debate held at the Library of the Romanian Academy and attended by students from several Bucharest high schools alongside the initiators of the law that created this national observance on February 15. "Eurostat figures are sobering and grim,…

- Three schools in Bucharest are running the project "My Choice is Turkish Language", implemented through protocols signed with the Yunus Emre Institute.A sub-branch of this initiative is the twinning of schools in Romania and Turkey, agerpres reports. The three educational institutions where the project…

- Moldova's Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu will be paying a working visit to Bucharest on Tuesday to meet his Romanian counterpart Luminita Odobescu and other state officials, according to the MOLDPRES news agency.According to Moldova's Foreign Ministry, Popescu and Odobescu are expected to discuss…

- A renewed volcanic eruption in Iceland is destroying homes for the first time in more than 50 years, as lava flows reached the edge of a fishing town, setting houses alight, according to Bloomberg. At least two buildings in Grindavik were burning on Sunday afternoon, after lava-spewing fissures opened…

- Romanian truck drivers and farmers on Sunday slowed traffic around several cities, including the capital Bucharest, voicing a string of grievances from high tax rates to slow compensation payouts, according to Euractiv. In their fifth day of action, protesters also gathered at border areas, temporarily…