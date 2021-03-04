INS: Retail turnover up 1.7pct in January

Stiri Recomandate

Primarul din Vernești i-a scos la treabă pe asistații social din comună

Primarul din Vernești i-a scos la treabă pe asistații social din comună

Nu prestezi orele, nu mai primești ajutorul social. Este decizia primarului Daniel Năstase din Vernești, care i-a scos la lucru pe asistații social din comună. Asistatii social din Verneşti riscă să işi piardă ajutorul de la stat dacă nu se prezintă… [citeste mai departe]

4 martie: 72 de ani de la lupta partizanilor cu Securitatea, la Bistra. Investigația cercetătorului Gheorghe Petrov

4 martie: 72 de ani de la lupta partizanilor cu Securitatea, la Bistra. Investigația cercetătorului Gheorghe Petrov

Cercetătorul Gheorghe Petrov a postat pe contul său de Facebook în care rememorează lupta partizanilor cu Securitatea comunistă. În data de 4 martie se împlinesc 72 de… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul şef al Pentagonului şi fostul secretar al armatei terestre, acuzaţi pentru reacţia lor lentă în timpul asaltului asupra Capitoliului

Fostul şef al Pentagonului şi fostul secretar al armatei terestre, acuzaţi pentru reacţia lor lentă în timpul asaltului asupra Capitoliului

Doi înalţi responsabili ai Pentagonului, care fuseseră numiţi de Donald Trump, au fost acuzaţi miercuri în cursul… [citeste mai departe]

Tenis: Ruşii Rublev şi Hacianov, calificaţi în sferturile turneului ATP de la Rotterdam

Tenis: Ruşii Rublev şi Hacianov, calificaţi în sferturile turneului ATP de la Rotterdam

Jucători ruşi Andrei Rublev, numărul opt mondial, şi Karen Hacianov s-au calificat, miercuri, în sferturile de finală ale turneului de tenis de la Rotterdam (ATP), dotat cu premii totale de 980.580 euro. Rublev, al patrulea… [citeste mai departe]

Cei mai tineri bogătași ai României. Cine sunt oamenii care au făcut averi uriașe până la 37 de ani

Cei mai tineri bogătași ai României. Cine sunt oamenii care au făcut averi uriașe până la 37 de ani

Chiar dacă încă nu au împlinit încă vârsta de 40 de ani, la noi în țară sunt și tineri milionari în euro care învârt afaceri bănoase. Iată care sunt cei mai tineri bogătași ai României care… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Accident la Patria. Cum a pătruns o mașină în intersecție, deși semaforizarea funcţiona

VIDEO Accident la Patria. Cum a pătruns o mașină în intersecție, deși semaforizarea funcţiona

Un accident a avut loc la intersecția de la Patria, surprins de o cameră de supraveghere. Se vede cum o mașină intră în intersecție fără a respecta culorile semaforului. Din fericire, un pieeton care… [citeste mai departe]

Ultrașii lui Dinamo Kiev au schimbat strategia » Un nou meci în care i-au cerut demisia lui Mircea Lucescu

Ultrașii lui Dinamo Kiev au schimbat strategia » Un nou meci în care i-au cerut demisia lui Mircea Lucescu

Dinamo Kiev a obținut calificarea în semifinalele Cupei Ucrainei, după ce a câștigat la penalty-uri partida cu Kolos Kovalivka, scor 4-3, iar ultrașii formației antrenate de Mircea Lucescu… [citeste mai departe]

Românii se întorc acasă! Peste un milion de persoane s-au întors în țara noastră, doar în 2020

Românii se întorc acasă! Peste un milion de persoane s-au întors în țara noastră, doar în 2020

Românii se întorc acasă! Peste un milion de persoane s-au întors în țara noastră, doar în 2020 Anul trecut, aproximativ 1,3 milioane de persoane s-au întors în România, conform datelor jurnaliştilor… [citeste mai departe]

INS: Retail turnover up 1.7pct in January

INS: Retail turnover up 1.7pct in January

The retail turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in January compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, as gross series, by 1.7pct, and decreased by 2.8pct as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, according to a report on Thursday of… [citeste mai departe]


INS: Retail turnover up 1.7pct in January

Publicat:
INS: Retail turnover up 1.7pct in January

The retail turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in January compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, as gross series, by 1.7pct, and decreased by 2.8pct as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, according to a report on Thursday of the of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Thus, the retail turnover (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 1.7pct, overall, as gross series, in January 2021, compared to January 2020 due to increases on sales of non-food…

