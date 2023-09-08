India seeks G20 consensus by noting Russia’s views on Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Nașterea Maicii Domnului, sărbătorită anual în 8 septembrie

Nașterea Maicii Domnului, sărbătorită anual în 8 septembrie

La 8 septembrie sărbătorim anual Nașterea Preasfintei Născătoare de Dumnezeu și pururea Fecioară Maria sau Sfânta Maria Mică. Deși Noul Testament nu menționează Nașterea Maicii Domnului, Sfânta Tradiție susținută de către Părinții Bisericii și o scriere apocrifă din secolul… [citeste mai departe]

17 septembrie| La Alba Iulia are loc a cincea ediție a competiției Friendship Challenge

17 septembrie| La Alba Iulia are loc a cincea ediție a competiției Friendship Challenge

Asociația Emanoil organizează duminică, 17 septembrie, în Municipiul Alba Iulia, a cincea ediție a competiției pe echipe – Friendship Challenge. CE ESTE FRIENDSHIP CHALLENGE? Friendship Challenge este o experiență unică, distractivă… [citeste mai departe]

Regele Charles mulţumeşte publicului pentru dragostea arătată şi marchează un an de la moartea mamei sale, regina Elizabeth, cu o fotografie inedită

Regele Charles mulţumeşte publicului pentru dragostea arătată şi marchează un an de la moartea mamei sale, regina Elizabeth, cu o fotografie inedită

Regele Charles al III-lea al Marii Britanii a înregistrat un mesaj audio şi a publicat vineri… [citeste mai departe]

Secretarul general al NATO cheamă la evitarea escaladării tensiunii în Kosovo. Cere tragerea la răspundere în justiție a celor ce au provocat gravele incidente din luna mai

Secretarul general al NATO cheamă la evitarea escaladării tensiunii în Kosovo. Cere tragerea la răspundere în justiție a celor ce au provocat gravele incidente din luna mai

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretar general al NATO,… [citeste mai departe]

Permis de conducere, cu semne de falsificare: Un moldovean ce încerca să părăsească țara, reținut de polițiști

Permis de conducere, cu semne de falsificare: Un moldovean ce încerca să părăsească țara, reținut de polițiști

Un moldovean ar fi obținut legal permisul de conducere, însă la trecerea frontierei de stat a fost informat că documentul conține semne de falsificare. Tânărul intenționa… [citeste mai departe]

Tudor Chirilă, impresionat de vocea unei concurente de la „Vocea României”: „Te implor să-mi dai șansa să lucrez cu tine”

Tudor Chirilă, impresionat de vocea unei concurente de la „Vocea României”: „Te implor să-mi dai șansa să lucrez cu tine”

În seara aceasta începe Vocea României! Tudor Chirilă a fost impresionat de vocea unei concurente, iar Theo Rose și Horia Brenciu vor… [citeste mai departe]

Ce ingrediente pune tanti Lenuța de la Chinteni pentru cea mai bună rețetă de plăcintă. Așa îi dă gustul de la țară

Ce ingrediente pune tanti Lenuța de la Chinteni pentru cea mai bună rețetă de plăcintă. Așa îi dă gustul de la țară

Bunica lui Mircea Bravo este tot mai activă în mediul online. Lenuța Modolovan și-a surprins recent urmăritorii cu o rețetă de plăcintă. Aceasta a arătat… [citeste mai departe]

Orașul ales de WTA pentru a organiza Turneul Campioanelor 2023

Orașul ales de WTA pentru a organiza Turneul Campioanelor 2023

Oraşul mexican Cancun va găzdui ediţia din acest an a Turneului Campioanelor, în perioada 29 octombrie - 5 noiembrie, a anunţat joi Asociaţia tenisului feminin (WTA), care a respins anterior posibilitatea organizării acestei competiţii în Arabia Saudită, informează AFP. [citeste mai departe]

Interesul pentru piața locală de terenuri se menține ridicat

Interesul pentru piața locală de terenuri se menține ridicat

Piaţa terenurilor a rămas foarte activă în România, în prima jumătate a lui 2023, realizând o cifră de afaceri estimată la aproximativ 250 de milioane de euro, un volum care include doar tranzacţiile cu terenuri pentru proiecte imobiliare comerciale în sectoare precum rezidenţial,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Imagini incredibile! Momentul în care drona rusească cade pe teritoriul țării noastre

VIDEO. Imagini incredibile! Momentul în care drona rusească cade pe teritoriul țării noastre

Au apărut imagini cu momentul în care drona rusească se prăbușește  pe teritoriul României.  Imediat după momentul exploziei, persoana care filmează se aude strigând: ”România!”. Sunt imagini despre care ucrainenii… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

India seeks G20 consensus by noting Russia’s views on Ukraine

Publicat:
India seeks G20 consensus by noting Russia’s views on Ukraine

India has proposed that a G20 statement condemning the war in Ukraine also accommodate the views of Russia and China to avoid an impasse for the divided bloc, Indian officials said on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Leaders including US President  gather in this weekend for a summit aimed at boosting food security, climate […] The post India seeks G20 consensus by noting Russia’s views on Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ukraine calls Bulgaria to help in Black Sea security efforts

10:25, 23.08.2023 - Russia’s aggressive behaviour in the Black Sea raises the question of coherent efforts by NATO members bordering the strategic sea, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov Tuesday, two days after Bulgarian Defence Minister Todor Tagarev acknowledged the possibility…

BRICS leaders meet in South Africa as bloc weighs expansion

12:30, 22.08.2023 - Leaders of the BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – converged on Johannesburg on Tuesday for a summit where they will weigh expanding the bloc as some members push to forge it into a counterweight to the West, according to Reuters. Heightened global tensions provoked by the…

China defense minister to visit Russia, Belarus in show of support despite West’s objections

12:55, 14.08.2023 - Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu is visiting Russia and Belarus in a show of support for those nations which the West has sought to isolate over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to AP News. Li departed Monday on the six-day trip, during which he will deliver an address at the Moscow Conference…

China tops agenda as Biden welcomes Italy’s Meloni to Washington

11:50, 27.07.2023 - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House on Thursday, with the Ukraine war and Italy’s relations with China expected to be among the top items on the agenda, according to Reuters. Italy‘s first woman prime minister came to power last October and is seeking…

EU seeks to revive Latin America, Caribbean ties as it turns away from China, Russia

07:40, 17.07.2023 - Over 50 leaders from the European Union, Latin America and the Caribbean will hold their first summit in eight years on Monday, adding momentum to an EU push for new political and economic allies prompted by the Ukraine war and suspicion of China, according to Reuters.  At the two-day EU-CELAC (Community…

Bulgaria sends largest military aid package to Ukraine

10:45, 14.07.2023 - The largest one-time military aid package which includes 100 armoured vehicles from the Bulgarian police stockpile, mostly infantry carrier vehicles was sent to Ukraine in what was Sofia’s first official decision to help Kyiv with heavy equipment, Bulgarian authorities announced on Thursday, according…

EU leaders to debate Russia mutiny, pledge support for Ukraine

10:10, 29.06.2023 - European Union leaders will on Thursday debate the repercussions of the aborted mutiny in Russia as they pledge further support for Ukraine in its war against Moscow’s invasion, according to Reuters. At a summit in Brussels, the leaders will also talk with NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg and discuss what…

No breakthrough at EU crisis talks with Kosovo, Serbia leaders

09:31, 23.06.2023 - The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo failed to agree in EU-mediated crisis talks in Brussels on Thursday on efforts to end weeks of violence in predominantly Serb areas of northern Kosovo, according to Euractiv. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s premier Albin Kurti were summoned for crisis…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 septembrie 2023
USD 4.6378
EUR 4.9643
CHF 5.2018
GBP 5.7906
CAD 3.394
XAU 287.076
JPY 3.148
CNY 0.6322
AED 1.2627
AUD 2.9666
MDL 0.2588
BGN 2.5382

Urmareste stirile pe: