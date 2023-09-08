India seeks G20 consensus by noting Russia’s views on Ukraine

India seeks G20 consensus by noting Russia’s views on UkrainePublicat:
India has proposed that a G20 statement condemning the war in Ukraine also accommodate the views of Russia and China to avoid an impasse for the divided bloc, Indian officials said on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Leaders including US President Joe Biden gather in New Delhi this weekend for a summit aimed at boosting food security, climate
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
