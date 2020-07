GCS: 4,063 persons infected in Suceava County, 3,275 in Bucharest, over 1,000 - in another 4 counties

Most cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded up to now in Suceava County - 4,063, in Bucharest - 3,275, and in another four counties - Brasov, Botosani, Vrancea and Iasi -… [citeste mai departe]