Iceland shields geothermal plant from risk of volcanic eruption

Obligativitatea obținerii certificatului energetic pentru clădiri

Obligativitatea obținerii certificatului energetic pentru clădiri

Certificatul de performanță energetică pentru clădiri (certificatul energetic, pe scurt) este un document legat, tipărit, emis de către un auditor energetic pentru clădiri, singurul care are dreptul  să îl emită. Ce este un certificatul energetic? Acest act ne indică… [citeste mai departe]

Pacientul de 56 de ani cu o afecțiune gravă la artera coronară dreaptă, salvat de medicii din Suceava

Pacientul de 56 de ani cu o afecțiune gravă la artera coronară dreaptă, salvat de medicii din Suceava

Medicii Compartimentului de Cardiologie Intervenţională de la Spitalul Judeţean Suceava au salvat un pacient de 56 de ani cu afectare severă difuză la nivelul arterei coronare drepte. Leziunile… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul filmului japonez, în perioada 17-19 noiembrie, la Bucureşti

Festivalul filmului japonez, în perioada 17-19 noiembrie, la Bucureşti

Festivalul filmului japonez va avea loc în perioada 17-19 noiembrie, la Cinemateca Română, sala Eforie."Ediţia din acest an îşi propune să prezinte publicului bucureştean câteva producţii de succes ale cinematografiei japoneze actuale, selecţia incluzând mai… [citeste mai departe]

ȚEAPĂ? Bagaje pierdute, scoase la vânzare de un aeroport din România. Care e prețul

ȚEAPĂ? Bagaje pierdute, scoase la vânzare de un aeroport din România. Care e prețul

Aeroportul Internațional Henri Coandă București pune în vânzare bagaje pierdute. Cel puțin asa aflăm de pe rețelele de socializare, oficialii „Aeroportului” amintit ținând să precizeze că „acestea sunt bagaje pierdute care așteaptă… [citeste mai departe]

Lansarea Cărții "Compas Liric Sătmărean" și Celebrarea lui Ioan Nistor în Negrești-Oaș

Lansarea Cărții “Compas Liric Sătmărean” și Celebrarea lui Ioan Nistor în Negrești-Oaș

 Orașul Negrești-Oaș a fost azi, 14 noiembrie, scena unui eveniment cultural remarcabil: lansarea cărții “Compas Liric Sătmărean” și celebrarea profesorului Ioan Nistor, un distins reprezentant al culturii… [citeste mai departe]

Caz șocant la Hollywood. Un producător și-ar fi tranșat soția. Socrii vedetei sunt dați dispăruți

Caz șocant la Hollywood. Un producător și-ar fi tranșat soția. Socrii vedetei sunt dați dispăruți

Samuel Bond Haskell Jr., de 35 de ani, un producător cunoscut de la Hollywood, se află în centrul unei anchete șocante de crimă, potrivit click.ro. De curând, poliția din SUA a găsit bustul… [citeste mai departe]

Mărturia polițistului care a salvat-o pe fata de 13 ani, dispărută la Sighetu Marmației: Casa în care a fost găsită, „ca-n filmele horror"

Mărturia polițistului care a salvat-o pe fata de 13 ani, dispărută la Sighetu Marmației: Casa în care a fost găsită, „ca-n filmele horror”

Fata de 13 ani dispărută la Sighetu Marmației și găsită după șase zile de căutări în casa unui bărbat… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou hotel apare în centrul Bucureștiului. Va fi poziționat lângă Ateneul Român

Un nou hotel apare în centrul Bucureștiului. Va fi poziționat lângă Ateneul Român

Piața hotelieră din Capitală se va îmbogății cu un nou hotel de lux, fiind de altfel pentru prima dată când compania Ennismore intră în România. Aceștia au bătut palma pentru un nou hotel care apare în centrul Bucureștiului, și… [citeste mai departe]

CNAS anunță probleme cu Platforma informatică din asigurările de sănătate: Serviciile se acordă offline

CNAS anunță probleme cu Platforma informatică din asigurările de sănătate: Serviciile se acordă offline

Casa Naţională de Asigurări de Sănătate (CNAS) anunţă, marţi, noi fluctuaţii şi disponibilitatea intermitentă a Platformei informatice din asigurările de sănătate (PIAS), aşa că, din… [citeste mai departe]


Iceland shields geothermal plant from risk of volcanic eruption

Publicat:
Iceland shields geothermal plant from risk of volcanic eruption

Icelandic authorities were on Tuesday preparing to build defence walls around a geothermal power plant in the southwestern part of the country that they hope will protect it from lava flows amid concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption, according to Reuters. Seismic activity and underground lava flows intensified on the Reykjanes peninsula near the capital

NATO allies condemn Russia’s withdrawal from CFE treaty, will suspend its operation

10:45, 08.11.2023 - NATO allies condemned a decision by Russia on Tuesday to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, a key post-Cold War agreement, and said they would suspend its operation in response, according to Reuters.  Russia formally withdrew from the security treaty, which limited key…

Russia formally withdraws from key post-Cold War European armed forces treaty

14:35, 07.11.2023 - Russia on Tuesday formally withdrew from a landmark security treaty which limited key categories of conventional armed forces, blaming the United States for undermining post-Cold War security with the enlargement of the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters.  The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed…

Romania plans to buy 32 planes for $6.5 bln under F-35 deal says ministry

14:50, 26.09.2023 - Romania plans to buy 32 latest-generation F-35 fighter planes from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin, for $6.5 billion, the defence ministry said on Tuesday, under a deal whose outline was announced in April, according to Reuters. The European Union and NATO member has raised defence spending to 2.5%…

OPEC sticks to oil demand growth view citing resilient economy

08:55, 13.09.2023 - OPEC on Tuesday stuck to its forecasts for robust growth in global oil demand in 2023 and 2024 citing signs that major economies are faring better than expected despite headwinds such as high interest rates and elevated inflation, according to Reuters. World oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels…

Oil jumps as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts to end-2023

17:35, 05.09.2023 - Oil prices jumped about 2% on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a fresh extension to their voluntary supply cuts, stretching a combined 1.3 million barrel per day (bpd) reduction for another three months through December, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures for November were up $1.44,…

Commerce secretary says US wants to work with China

14:15, 29.08.2023 - The United States wants to work with China to solve problems such as climate change and artificial intelligence, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told China’s Premier Li Qiang at a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Raimundo is the latest Biden administration official to visit…

Britain delays post-Brexit border checks on EU goods till 2024

13:41, 29.08.2023 - The British government will delay imposing full post-Brexit import controls on goods from the European Union by a further three months, it said on Tuesday, pushing the start date back to January 2024, according to Reuters. Britain left the EU’s single market in January 2021 and has delayed full implementation…

BRICS leaders meet in South Africa as bloc weighs expansion

12:30, 22.08.2023 - Leaders of the BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – converged on Johannesburg on Tuesday for a summit where they will weigh expanding the bloc as some members push to forge it into a counterweight to the West, according to Reuters. Heightened global tensions provoked by the…


