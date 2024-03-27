Hungary’s government rocked as former insider leaks recordings

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday sought to convince European allies that President Joe Biden‘s administration is still committed to supporting Ukraine, even as Washington has essentially run out of money to continue arming Kyiv and few signs that Congress will move to replenish funds, Reuters…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday he has decided to run for NATO‘s leadership, a position for which many member states support outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, according to Reuters. In February, the United States, Britain, France and Germany backed Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg…

- The European Parliament and EU member states reached a deal late on Tuesday to strengthen air quality standards across the 27-nation European Union, they said in a statement, according to Reuters. The new rules set out air quality standards for 2030 in the form of pollutant limits and target values…

- Hungary‘s ruling Fidesz party proposed on Tuesday that parliament should vote to ratify Sweden‘s bid to join NATO on February 26, a move that it would support, according to Reuters. “Our group wishes to support” Sweden’s NATO bid, the Fidesz party said in a document, asking the Speaker of parliament…

- European Union leaders unanimously agreed on Thursday to extend 50 billion euros in new aid to Ukraine, the chairman of the summit said, overcoming weeks of resistance from Hungary, according to Reuters. Before the summit started, EU leaders piled pressure on Hungary to lift its block, telling Prime…

- Hungary signalled its readiness on Monday for a compromise allowing a proposed European Union aid package for Ukraine to be financed from the bloc’s budget ahead of an emergency summit on Thursday, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been a vocal critic of the EU’s financial and military…

- Former Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, who was detained and sent to prison on Tuesday following a conviction for abuse of power in a previous role, is starting a hunger strike, he said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “I declare that I treat my conviction… as an act of political…

- The River Danube burst its banks in Budapest on Thursday, with water levels at their highest in a decade as heavy rain and snow followed by mild weather triggered unusually early winter floods, according to Reuters. Hungary’s General Directorate for Water Management said the Danube peaked at 6.93 metres…