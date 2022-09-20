Hungary vows to obey EU demands after threat to block funds

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian discount carrier Blue Air Aviation SA canceled all flights through Monday after its bank accounts were frozen by the state amid concerns over unpaid debt, according to Bloomberg. The sudden intervention left Blue Air unable to pay daily operating costs, the carrier said, with the grounding…

- The euro has fallen below $0.99 for the first time in 20 years after Russia said it would shut off its main gas supply pipeline to Europe indefinitely. The euro fell 0.70 percent to 0.9884 dollars Monday at 0535 GMT, its lowest since December 2002, according to France 24. The European currency has continued…

- European Union energy ministers may hold an emergency meeting to discuss the spike in power markets as leaders strike a more urgent tone on the unfolding crisis, according to Bloomberg. The Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, is considering calling a gathering to debate the idea…

- The European Commission gave Hungary a final month to address its concerns about the rule of law before asking European Union governments to suspend some of the funds Hungary is to get under the bloc’s 2021-2027 budget, according to Reuters. The new deadline is part of an EU process, called the “conditionality…

- Romania is urging people to cut back on water use as a severe drought strains supplies that are needed for electricity generation and agriculture in one of the European Union’s largest grain producers, according to Bloomberg. Drinking water should be conserved, and watering gardens and filling up of…

- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the European Union can deliver the global minimum corporate tax with or without the support of Hungary, circumventing Budapest’s veto earlier this month just as the bloc was on the brink of a agreement, according to Bloomberg. “This global minimum tax will…

- European Union countries agreed on Monday that all natural gas storage in the 27-nation bloc should be topped up to at least 80% capacity for next winter as they prepare for the possibility of Russia further reducing deliveries, according to AP News. The EU is trying to slash its use of Russian energy…

- Group of Seven (G7) nations are set to announce an effort to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, US officials said Monday, though there is not yet a hard agreement on curbing what is a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Russia’s war and limiting its profits…