Hungarian president pushes past Orban to reset Ukraine relations

- Wheat extended gains after Ukraine used sea drones to cripple a Russian naval vessel and an oil tanker over the weekend, posing a risk for a key export route for Russian commodities through the Black Sea, according to Bloomberg. Top wheat shipper Russia moves most of its grain through the waterway.…

- Romania’s central bank will likely keep its key interest rate on hold for a fifth straight meeting as policymakers weigh potential easing against stubborn inflation and fiscal risks, according to Bloomberg. The bank’s board will keep the benchmark rate unchanged at 7% on Monday, according to all economists…

- The European Union and Turkey are discussing an update of their customs union as part of the country’s process of re-engagement to regain the trust of European partners and investors, according to Bloomberg. “There are difficult issues to be addressed in this regard,” Paolo Gentiloni, the EU commissioner…

- The US tightened entry rules for Hungarians under its visa-waiver program, citing security concerns about a fast-track naturalization plan Prime Minister Viktor Orban put in place for people living outside Hungary’s borders, according to Bloomberg. The US will limit the number of times Hungarians can…

- Romania plans to rapidly expand one of the key transit routes for grain from neighboring Ukraine as Russia’s escalating attacks in the Black Sea are exacerbating risks for the global food trade, according to Bloomberg. The country has already facilitated the transit of more than 20 million tons of grain…

- The world’s coal demand is expected to remain at all-time highs this year as increased industrial use offsets a fall in power generation, according to Bloomberg. Coal consumption rose by 3.3% to a record 8.3 billion tons in 2022 and will stay at those levels this year as demand in Asia stays robust,…

- Russia will not rejoin a U.N.-brokered pact designed to prevent famines across the developing world as a result of the Kremlin‘s war in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, according to Politico. Speaking at the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Putin again…

- Russia unleashed the most devastating missile barrage to hit the city of Lviv in western Ukraine since the start of the war, prompting the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to vow retaliation for the overnight attack, according to Bloomberg. “There will definitely be a response to the enemy.…