Hungarian president pushes past Orban to reset Ukraine relationsPublicat:
Hungary’s president took the lead in trying to reset relations with Ukraine, meeting her counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a bid to push past Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Kremlin-friendly rhetoric, according to Bloomberg. Hungarian President Katalin Novak said she held “meaningful” talks with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of a diplomatic conference in Kyiv, according to her […] The post Hungarian president pushes past Orban to reset Ukraine relations appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Wheat rises after Ukraine attacks threaten Black Sea exports
14:15, 07.08.2023 - Wheat extended gains after Ukraine used sea drones to cripple a Russian naval vessel and an oil tanker over the weekend, posing a risk for a key export route for Russian commodities through the Black Sea, according to Bloomberg. Top wheat shipper Russia moves most of its grain through the waterway.…
Romania to hold rates as fiscal risks weighed
11:55, 07.08.2023 - Romania’s central bank will likely keep its key interest rate on hold for a fifth straight meeting as policymakers weigh potential easing against stubborn inflation and fiscal risks, according to Bloomberg. The bank’s board will keep the benchmark rate unchanged at 7% on Monday, according to all economists…
EU and Turkey discuss easing trade relations amid warmer ties
10:30, 02.08.2023 - The European Union and Turkey are discussing an update of their customs union as part of the country’s process of re-engagement to regain the trust of European partners and investors, according to Bloomberg. “There are difficult issues to be addressed in this regard,” Paolo Gentiloni, the EU commissioner…
US tightens entry rules for Hungarians, citing security concerns
13:45, 01.08.2023 - The US tightened entry rules for Hungarians under its visa-waiver program, citing security concerns about a fast-track naturalization plan Prime Minister Viktor Orban put in place for people living outside Hungary’s borders, according to Bloomberg. The US will limit the number of times Hungarians can…
Key Ukrainian grain route to boost capacity amid Black Sea risks
13:45, 28.07.2023 - Romania plans to rapidly expand one of the key transit routes for grain from neighboring Ukraine as Russia’s escalating attacks in the Black Sea are exacerbating risks for the global food trade, according to Bloomberg. The country has already facilitated the transit of more than 20 million tons of grain…
Global coal use set to stay at record levels this year, IEA says
12:35, 28.07.2023 - The world’s coal demand is expected to remain at all-time highs this year as increased industrial use offsets a fall in power generation, according to Bloomberg. Coal consumption rose by 3.3% to a record 8.3 billion tons in 2022 and will stay at those levels this year as demand in Asia stays robust,…
Putin rules out rejoining Black Sea grain deal, despite famine fears
15:50, 27.07.2023 - Russia will not rejoin a U.N.-brokered pact designed to prevent famines across the developing world as a result of the Kremlin‘s war in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, according to Politico. Speaking at the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Putin again…
Russian missiles hit western Ukraine as Zelenskyy vows response
12:35, 06.07.2023 - Russia unleashed the most devastating missile barrage to hit the city of Lviv in western Ukraine since the start of the war, prompting the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to vow retaliation for the overnight attack, according to Bloomberg. “There will definitely be a response to the enemy.…