Houthis order US, British nationals to leave Yemen

- Britain will retain thousands of European Union laws for at least the next two years, the government said on Thursday, setting out new targets for the heavily delayed process of removing EU law from the British statute book after Brexit, according to Reuters. Britain had originally aimed to remove…

- Britain will commit 20,000 military personnel to serve across Europe in a major NATO exercise in the first half of this year, as well as warships and fighter jets, the defence ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. The deployment includes 16,000 British army troops who will be based in Eastern…

- British and American Navy forces intervened Tuesday evening in one of the largest missile attacks by Yemen‘s Houthi rebels targeting Red Sea shipping, according to Politico. “On January 9, at approximately 9:15 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthis launched a complex attack … into the Southern Red…

- France, Germany, Britain and the United States on Thursday condemned an increase by Iran in the production rate of highly enriched uranium of up to 60% purity, close to the level used for nuclear weapons fuel, according to Reuters. In a joint statement, the allies made no mention of any consequences…

- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday announced the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea following a series of missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, according to Reuters. Austin, who is on a trip to Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s headquarters…

- Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

- The European Union has delivered about 300,000 of its promised million shells to Ukraine so far, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday while attending a NATO meeting in Brussels, according to Reuters. Speaking to reporters on the event’s sidelines, Kuleba called for greater alignment…

- NATO will replace its ageing fleet of AWACS surveillance planes, in service since the Cold War in the 1980s, with a militarised version of the Boeing 737 commercial jet, the alliance said on Wednesday, in a deal likely worth billions of euros, according to Reuters. Acting like a flying radar tower,…