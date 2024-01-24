Houthis order US, British nationals to leave Yemen

Stiri Recomandate

Un indian s-a deghizat în femeie ca să dea un examen de angajare în locul prietenei sale

Un indian s-a deghizat în femeie ca să dea un examen de angajare în locul prietenei sale

Un bărbat în vârstă de 26 de ani din India a fost arestat după ce s-a deghizat în femeie și s-a prezentat în locul prietenei lui pentru a susține un examen de angajare în sectorul medical, informează New York Post. [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu ia o decizie bombă în plin an electoral: Ocolește festivitățile, românii nu mai vor tăieri de panglici

Marcel Ciolacu ia o decizie bombă în plin an electoral: Ocolește festivitățile, românii nu mai vor tăieri de panglici

Românii nu mai așteaptă de la liderii lor tăieri de panglici și hore, ci soluții concrete și oneste care să genereze echitate socială, afirmă premierul… [citeste mai departe]

Printesele Cantacuzino, victorioase in procesul cu Primaria Constanta! Miza, un teren de 450 de metri patrti, detinut de aristocrati si preluat abuziv de comunisti

Printesele Cantacuzino, victorioase in procesul cu Primaria Constanta! Miza, un teren de 450 de metri patrti, detinut de aristocrati si preluat abuziv de comunisti

Terenul ce reprezinta miza procesului a apartinut familiei de aristocrati… [citeste mai departe]

Licitație de trei milioane de euro pentru modernizarea iluminatului public pe 64 de străzi din Timișoara

Licitație de trei milioane de euro pentru modernizarea iluminatului public pe 64 de străzi din Timișoara

Licitația pentru modernizarea iluminatului public anunțată de Primăria Timișoara a fost până la urmă publicată pe Sistemul Electronic de Achiziții Publice (SEAP). Valoarea estimată a contractului… [citeste mai departe]

Piedone a luat-o pe urmele lui Cuza

Piedone a luat-o pe urmele lui Cuza

Piedone a luat-o pe urmele lui Cuza A prins cu ocaua mică vânzători de mezeluri din Sectorul 5 Primarul Sectorului 5 din București, Cristian Popescu Piedone, spune miercuri, de Ziua Unirii Principatelor, că a prins negustori „cu ocaua mică" în toate carmangeriile în car ... [citeste mai departe]

Atât s-a putut! HC Zalău a pierdut la zece goluri duelul cu CSM Bucureşti

Atât s-a putut! HC Zalău a pierdut la zece goluri duelul cu CSM Bucureşti

În faţa unei săli arhipline, HC Zalău a încercat să se ridice cât mai mult la nivelul campioanei CSM Bucureşti, adversar pe care l-a întâlnit miercuri dimineaţa, în Sala Sporturilor „Gheorghe Tadici”. Prima parte a fost una destul de echilibrată, la… [citeste mai departe]

Manifestările dedicate Micii Uniri, cu puțini spectatori și horă în stradă, la Suceava

Manifestările dedicate Micii Uniri, cu puțini spectatori și horă în stradă, la Suceava

 Împlinirea a 165 de ani de la Unirea Principatelor Române (Moldova și Țara Românească), pas important pentru realizarea Marii Uniri, a fost marcată la Suceava prin organizarea unui ceremonial religios și militar, cu… [citeste mai departe]

Accident cu o victimă, pe dealul Bandului

Accident cu o victimă, pe dealul Bandului

Pompierii militari din cadrul Detașamentului Târgu Mureș au intervenit miercuri, 24 ianuarie, la un accident rutier produs pe DJ 152A, pe dealul Bandului unde un autoturism a părăsit partea carosabilă, răsturnându-se. "La fața locului au fost mobilizate o autospecială de stingere și o ambulanță SMURD Terapie Intensivă… [citeste mai departe]

Bilete de tratament 2024. Ce trebuie să faci ca să beneficiezi de ele

Bilete de tratament 2024. Ce trebuie să faci ca să beneficiezi de ele

De la 1 septembrie 2024, noua lege a pensiilor aduce schimbări semnificative pentru pensionarii români în ceea ce privește biletele de tratament balnear. Bilete de tratament 2024 – conform modificării, pensionarii români care primesc bilete de tratament sau… [citeste mai departe]


Houthis order US, British nationals to leave Yemen

Houthis order US, British nationals to leave Yemen

Yemen‘s Houthi authorities have ordered US and British staff of the and Sanaa-based humanitarian organizations to leave the country within a month, a document and a Houthi official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  The decision follows the and Britain, with support from other nations, striking military targets of the Iran-aligned group which […] The post Houthis order US, British nationals to leave Yemen appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

