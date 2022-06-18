Heads of Romanian Parliament voice support for Romania, Moldova's conjoined future

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- An analysis is needed of the basic foods and the competent bodies should work on it, to combat the profiteering, on Thursday night said the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, for the private broadcaster Romania TV. Fii la curent cu cele…

- Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, received on Thursday the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, with whom he discussed the cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing that he is a "friend" of Romania who did not hesitate to offer us support in the context of the war…

- Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic Antonio Costa, on a working visit to Romania on Thursday, will be received by President Klaus Iohannis and will have meetings with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu declared on Wednesday, after the adoption of the draft offshore law, that, from this moment, Romania is on the fast track to energy independence. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- The head of state of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is looking to the future with optimism and has proposed some "very ambitious" deadlines for the reconstruction of his country, reason for which Romanian state officials were on Tuesday and Wednesday in Ukraine to support them, said, on Thursday,…

- Liberal MP Pavel Popescu, chairman of the Chamber of Deputies' Defense Committee, announces that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address Parliament on Monday evening. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- The government will approve the agreement on the non-reimbursable financial aid of 100 million euros agreed with the Executive in Chisinau, the main element that Romania offers to support the European path of the Republic of Moldova, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced at the beginning of Friday's…

- Romania and Poland strongly support the integration of the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia into the European Union, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, after a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…