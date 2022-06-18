Heads of Romanian Parliament voice support for Romania, Moldova's conjoined future

Heads of Romanian Parliament voice support for Romania, Moldova's conjoined futurePublicat:
Addressing a Moldova-Romania joint parliamentary sitting convened in Chisinau one day after the EC's groundbreaking move to recommend candidate status for the Republic of Moldova, Speaker of Romania's Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu and Senate President Florin Citu expressed support for the two states' conjoined future.
