Heads of Romanian Parliament voice support for Romania, Moldova's conjoined future

Florin Cîţu: Viitorul Republicii Moldova este în marea familie europeană

Preşedintele Senatului, Florin Cîţu, a declarat sâmbătă că viitorul Republicii Moldova este în marea familie europeană. „În şedinţa comună de astăzi reafirmăm legătura specială dintre ţările noastre. (…) Viitorul Republicii Moldova este în marea familie… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriel Pleșa: „Toate garajele din Alba Iulia vor fi demolate”

Problema locurilor de parcare în Alba Iulia este una de actualitate, dar, potrivit unor declarații făcute de primarul orașului Gabriel Pleșa, la RADIO UNIREA FM, toate garajele din Municipiu vor deveni, în curând, istorie. Acestea se vor demola și nu va mai fi prelungit… [citeste mai departe]

CAROL AL II-LEA – UN REGE ŞI UN CULT CU REFERIRI ŞI LA JUDEŢUL NEAMŢ

Regele Carol al II-lea, subiectul articolului nostru, a primit de la înaintaşii săi cea mai frumoasă moştenire: o Românie Mare şi care făcea paşi hotărâţi spre modernizare şi democraţie. Dar domnia sa a însemnat sfârşitul democraţiei, s-a încheiat cu un… [citeste mai departe]

Boris Johnson, după vizita în Ucraina: Zelenski nu trebuie presat să accepte o „pace proastă”

Boris Johnson şi-a reafirmat sprijinul Londrei faţă de Kiev şi a avertizat asupra riscului „oboselii Ucrainei” pe măsură ce agresiunea armată a Rusiei în cea de-a cincea lună, scrie „The Guardian”. [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie fără margini la Suceava: Un elev a murit la banchetul de absolvire

Poliţiştii din Suceava au demarat o anchetă după ce un elev, absolvent de clasa a VIII-a, a decedat la banchetul de absolvire, au anunţat reprezentanţii Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Suceava. [citeste mai departe]

Dănuț Lupu, reținut de poliție și dus la INML! Echipajele MAI se adunaseră în jurul fostului internaţional

Fostul internaţional român Dănuţ Lupu, acum în vârstă de 55 de ani, ar fi comis-o rău, sâmbătă, în Bucureşti. Conform Sport Bull, fostul mare jucător al lui Dinamo a fost oprit… [citeste mai departe]

Băimărenii critică noile „piste” de biciclete, primarul Cherecheș spune că „nu sunt finalizate”. Promite rețea de peste 70 de kilometri

Dungi galbene trasate pe mai multe trotuare din Baia Mare au contrariat bicicliștii din oraș. Mulți dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Fără nicio grijă, dar drogați la volan

Polițiștii timișeni continuă activitățile pentru prevenirea și combaterea fenomenului consumului de droguri la volan, pentru un regim rutier în siguranță. În noaptea de 17/18 iunie 2022, polițiștii Serviciului Rutier din cadrul IPJ Timiș au depistat 2 bărbați ce conduceau autovehicule sub influența substanțelor psihoactive.… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 17-23 iunie. Zodia care se va bucura de aventuri romantice

Horoscop pentru perioada 17 - 23 iunie 2022, realizat de astrologul Lorina, pentru nativii fiecărei zodii. Relaţiile dintre Fecioară şi cei dragi pot fi instabile, Săgetătorii ar trebui să se aştepte la aventuri romantice, iar Capricornii pot avea probleme la job şi… [citeste mai departe]


Heads of Romanian Parliament voice support for Romania, Moldova's conjoined future

Publicat:
Heads of Romanian Parliament voice support for Romania, Moldova's conjoined future

Addressing a Moldova-Romania joint parliamentary sitting convened in Chisinau one day after the EC's groundbreaking move to recommend candidate status for the Republic of Moldova, Speaker of Romania's Chamber of and expressed support for the two states' conjoined future.

Social-democrat head says analysis needed to find element that creates difference in prices

09:25, 20.05.2022 - An analysis is needed of the basic foods and the competent bodies should work on it, to combat the profiteering, on Thursday night said the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, for the private broadcaster Romania TV. Fii la curent cu cele…

Ciolacu:Portuguese PM, friend to Romania, who did not hesitate to offer us support amid Ukraine war

15:10, 19.05.2022 - Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, received on Thursday the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, with whom he discussed the cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing that he is a "friend" of Romania who did not hesitate to offer us support in the context of the war…

Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic, Antonio Costa, on working visit to Romania

11:10, 19.05.2022 - Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic Antonio Costa, on a working visit to Romania on Thursday, will be received by President Klaus Iohannis and will have meetings with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Speaker Ciolacu, after adoption of Offshore Law: Romania on the fast track to energy independence

15:26, 18.05.2022 - Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu declared on Wednesday, after the adoption of the draft offshore law, that, from this moment, Romania is on the fast track to energy independence. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Senate President Citu: 'Ukraine looks to future with optimism, want to rebuild infrastructure in two years'

19:11, 28.04.2022 - The head of state of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is looking to the future with optimism and has proposed some "very ambitious" deadlines for the reconstruction of his country, reason for which Romanian state officials were on Tuesday and Wednesday in Ukraine to support them, said, on Thursday,…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address Romanian Parliament on Monday evening

16:55, 31.03.2022 - Liberal MP Pavel Popescu, chairman of the Chamber of Deputies' Defense Committee, announces that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address Parliament on Monday evening. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Government to approve agreement on financial aid of 100 million euros for Republic of Moldova

11:40, 25.03.2022 - The government will approve the agreement on the non-reimbursable financial aid of 100 million euros agreed with the Executive in Chisinau, the main element that Romania offers to support the European path of the Republic of Moldova, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced at the beginning of Friday's…

Romania, Poland firmly support Moldova's, Ukraine's and Georgia's integration with the EU

19:00, 22.03.2022 - Romania and Poland strongly support the integration of the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia into the European Union, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, after a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…


