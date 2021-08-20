Head of National Environmental Guard announces regulation on location of air quality sensors

Stiri Recomandate

Inaugurarea Grădiniței TIP PITIC Mioveni, din Măgdăcești, Republica Moldova

Inaugurarea Grădiniței TIP PITIC Mioveni, din Măgdăcești, Republica Moldova

Pe 20 august 2021 a avut loc inaugurarea Grădiniței TIP PITIC Mioveni, din Măgdăcești, Republica Moldova, obiectiv realizat cu sprijin material oferit de Consiliul Local Mioveni, în baza Acordului de Înfrățire existent între cele două administrații… [citeste mai departe]

Storer a câştigat etapa a şaptea a Turului Spaniei

Storer a câştigat etapa a şaptea a Turului Spaniei

Rutierul australianul Michael Storer (DSM) a câştigat, en solitaire, etapa a şaptea a Turului ciclist al Spaniei, desfăşurată vineri între Gandia şi Balcon de Alicante, iar slovenul Primoz Roglic (Jumbo - Visma) reuşeşte să îşi păstreze tricoul roşu de lider. Slovenul a fost surprins de un grup… [citeste mai departe]

PRIMUL vaccin anti-Covid pe bază de ADN. În ce țară a fost aprobat și ce eficiență are

PRIMUL vaccin anti-Covid pe bază de ADN. În ce țară a fost aprobat și ce eficiență are

Vaccinul ZyCoV-D folosește o secțiune de material genetic din virus care oferă instrucțiuni sub forma de ADN sau de ARN să producă o anumită proteină pe care sistemul imunitar o recunoaşte şi la care reacționează.… [citeste mai departe]

Prognoza meteo 21 – 31 august. Cum va fi vremea în România: totul se schimbă brusc

Prognoza meteo 21 – 31 august. Cum va fi vremea în România: totul se schimbă brusc

Cu toate că ultima lună de vară este pe final, iată că nu scăpăm de zilele extrem de călduroase. Astfel că temperaturile încep iar să crească, și în următoarele zile ar putea atinge și 35 de grade, în unele zone. Prognoza meteo… [citeste mai departe]

Andra Volos, amenințată de Bogdan Mocanu. Scandal uriaș, s-a ajuns la Poliție

Andra Volos, amenințată de Bogdan Mocanu. Scandal uriaș, s-a ajuns la Poliție

Andra Voloș a dezvăluit conversațiile telefonice cu Bogdan Mocanu, în care acesta o înjură din senin. Astfel, fosta concurentă de la Puterea Dragostei a spus că este șocată și că o să apeleze la Poliție. Andra Volos, amenințată de Bogdan… [citeste mai departe]

NATO, avertisment pentru talibani: Nu le vom permite teroriștilor să ne amenințe!

NATO, avertisment pentru talibani: Nu le vom permite teroriștilor să ne amenințe!

”În ultimii 20 de ani, i-am lipsit pe terorişti de un refugiu în Afganistan de unde să instige atacuri. Nu le vom permite niciunor terorişti să ne ameninţe. Rămânem angajaţi în combaterea terorismului cu hotărâre şi în solidaritate”,… [citeste mai departe]

12 salvamontişti caută un turist belgian rănit în Munţii Făgăraş. A fost solicitat şi elicopterul SMURD

12 salvamontişti caută un turist belgian rănit în Munţii Făgăraş. A fost solicitat şi elicopterul SMURD

Un număr de 12 salvamontişti din judeţele Sibiu şi Argeş caută vineri seara un turist belgian care şi-a fracturat un picior, în Vârful Laiţa din Munţii Făgăraş, a anunţat Salvamont.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO HILAR Dacian Cioloș, discurs cu efect SOMNIFER pentru un coleg de partid

VIDEO HILAR Dacian Cioloș, discurs cu efect SOMNIFER pentru un coleg de partid

În imaginile video suprinse de jurnaliști se observă cum ministrul ațipește la un moment dat și încearcă să își susțină capul drept, potrivit Sibiulinimagini.ro .La un moment dat, Teleman a scos telefonul din buzunar și a încerca să se concentreze… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul Sebastian Fârtat: Este inadmisibil ca în anul 2021 să avem școli cu toaletele în curte!

Prefectul Sebastian Fârtat: Este inadmisibil ca în anul 2021 să avem școli cu toaletele în curte!

Membrii Grupului de monitorizare a măsurilor privind asigurarea protecției unităților școlare, a siguranței elevilor și a personalului didactic din județul Vâlcea și cei ai Grupului de monitorizare… [citeste mai departe]

Lecţia Afganistanului, în viziunea lui Vladimir Putin

Lecţia Afganistanului, în viziunea lui Vladimir Putin

Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin a apreciat vineri că alte state nu ar trebui să impună Afganistanului propriile lor valori şi faptul că talibanii au preluat aproape în întregime controlul acestei ţări este o realitate de care trebuie să se ţină cont pentru a nu se ajunge la o ”prăbuşire” a… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Head of National Environmental Guard announces regulation on location of air quality sensors

Publicat:
Head of National Environmental Guard announces regulation on location of air quality sensors

Romania is a green oasis on the world's air pollution map and is doing very well compared to other countries in the region, chief commissioner of the , , said on Friday.

Berceanu announced that a Regulation will be developed in the next period on the location of air quality sensors for greater data accuracy.

Speaking about measurements done in winter time, Berceanu said that the poor air quality in certain localities during the cold season is due to thermal inversion that acts like a cap on the upward air movement and keeps the noxious…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Unstable weather to grip Romania throughout Saturday morning

11:16, 06.08.2021 - The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Friday new Code Yellow and Code Orange warnings of unstable weather gradually engulfing areas in 16 counties and the city of Bucharest. Thus, Friday until 19:00hrs, a Code Yellow warning of temporary heightened usable weather will be valid…

GCS: 72 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; over 26,000 tests conducted in the last 24 hours

14:00, 16.07.2021 - A number of 72 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with over 26,000 tests having been conducted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 1,081,539 cases…

Most new COVID-19 cases recorded in Bucharest City, counties of Ilfov, Prahova

13:56, 25.06.2021 - Bucharest City and the counties of Ilfov - 6 and Prahova - 5 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Romania compared with the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. In Bucharest,…

Romanian Association for Smart City launches City Air program to monitor air quality in schools

16:06, 17.06.2021 - The Romanian Association for Smart City launched on Thursday the national program City Air, which aims to monitor the air by installing 30 sensors inside and outside schools in Bucharest. "Romania does not currently have an air quality monitoring network. 25,000 people die annually from pollution-related…

Șeful Garzii de Mediu: ”Europa a ajuns la un nivel nemaiintalnit de deșeuri acumulate. Romania e o ținta”

15:30, 07.06.2021 - Șeful Garzii de Mediu, Octavian Berceanu, a declarat, luni, la Digi 24 , ca Romania a devenit o ținta pentru importul ilegal de deșeuri, in condițiile in care in țara noastra neutralizarea acestora costa de 10 ori mai puțin decat in alte state din Europa. Octavian Berceanu a spus ca Romania reprezinta…

During this government, the entrepreneur is a hero, and we have to present him/her to the public

19:00, 04.06.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Friday, in Baia Mare, after visiting a furniture factory that exports the entire production, that the private entrepreneur was a real "hero" during the pandemic in Romania and such positive examples should be promoted publicly. "During this government,…

Top environmental official says over 500t of waste, including medical waste, burned at Brazi

15:00, 02.06.2021 - Chairman of Romania's National Environmental Guard (GNM) Octavian Berceanu said on Wednesday, at the Eco Burn waste cremation platform at Brazi, Prahova County, that over 500 tonnes of hazardous and non-hazardous waste, including medical waste, have recently gone up in flames, agerpres reports. "This…

Din apa carui rau ar avea curaj sa bea șeful Garzii de Mediu? Octavian Berceanu: „Pot sa beau o cana, mai mult inseamna boala”

08:40, 29.05.2021 - Șeful Garzii de Mediu, Octavian Berceanu, a explicat vineri seara la Digi24 ca toate deșeurile importate și prelucrate ilegal in Romania, conținand adesea compuși toxici, sfarșesc prin a polua panza freatica și constituie o amenințare la adresa sanatații și securitații naționale. Sunt multe lacuri și…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 21 august 2021
Bucuresti 18°C | 31°C
Iasi 15°C | 29°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 29°C
Timisoara 15°C | 31°C
Constanta 19°C | 28°C
Brasov 12°C | 27°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 29°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 196.941,60 1.102.704,80
II (5/6) 2 32.823,60 -
III (4/6) 358 183,37 -
IV (3/6) 5.894 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.410.819,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 august 2021
USD 4.2258
EUR 4.9338
CHF 4.6037
GBP 5.7544
CAD 3.2699
XAU 242.023
JPY 3.8539
CNY 0.6503
AED 1.1504
AUD 3.0079
MDL 0.2392
BGN 2.5226

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec