Germany’s Scholz condemns alleged plot by far-right groups to deport millions if they take power

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government signaled it’s prepared to reverse course and back the sale of additional Eurofighter aircraft to Saudi Arabia, though it said it might take several years for them to be delivered, according to Bloomberg. Scholz said as recently as July that his ruling coalition…

- France, Germany, Britain and the United States on Thursday condemned an increase by Iran in the production rate of highly enriched uranium of up to 60% purity, close to the level used for nuclear weapons fuel, according to Reuters. In a joint statement, the allies made no mention of any consequences…

- Ukraine‘s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Oslo to meet some of this strongest supporters, having left Washington without a clear commitment to $61 billion in aid, according to Bloomberg. The meeting with Nordic leaders is intended to prepare for a European Union summit starting Thursday where…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday said his government would adapt its defence budget to ensure the country achieves the NATO spending target of 2% of GDP even after a special 100 billion euro defence fund has been exhausted, according to Reuters. Scholz was speaking a day after his government pledged…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition agreed to help ease the burden on regional and local administrations struggling to cope with rising numbers of refugees and other migrants, according to Bloomberg. After talks hosted by Scholz at the chancellery in Berlin that stretched into the early…

- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday threw her weight behind the European Union granting Ukraine a new milestone next month in Kyiv’s quest for integration in the West as its fights a Russian invasion, according to Reuters. In a passionate speech laying out EU enlargement as a geo-strategic…

- EU leaders on Thursday failed to convince Kosovo and Serbia to make a breakthrough in the protracted push to normalise ties between the two Balkan neighbours, according to France24. Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held separate talks with top EU officials and…

- European Union interior ministers on Thursday debated how to manage the impact of the war between Israel and Hamas on the bloc amid heightened security tensions after a firebomb assault on a Berlin synagogue and killings in Belgium and France by suspected Islamist extremists, according to AP News. Officials…