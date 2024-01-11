Germany’s Scholz condemns alleged plot by far-right groups to deport millions if they take powerPublicat:
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday sharply condemned alleged plans by members of far-right groups who supposedly met recently at a mansion outside Berlin to devise a plot to deport millions of immigrants, even those with German citizenship, if the groups take power, according to AP News. The alleged plan, which was published in an […] The post Germany’s Scholz condemns alleged plot by far-right groups to deport millions if they take power appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
