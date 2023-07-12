Germany will adopt China strategy to reduce reliance on Beijing Germany‘s government will Thursday unveil its first China strategy as part of an effort to ramp up pressure on companies to “de-risk” and reduce dependencies on Beijing, according to Politico. The strategy, which is planned to be adopted by Cabinet and presented to the public on Thursday, is eagerly awaited as politicians and businesses across […] The post Germany will adopt China strategy to reduce reliance on Beijing appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Germany will, for the first time, send troops to Australia as part of joint drills with some 30,000 service members from 12 other nations, underlining Berlin‘s increased focus on the Indo-Pacific amid rising tensions with China in the region, according to Reuters. In recent years, Germany has had a…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that next month’s NATO summit should focus on strengthening Ukraine’s military power instead of opening a process for the country to join the transatlantic alliance, according to Politico. In a speech to lawmakers in the Bundestag, Scholz urged fellow NATO…

- China’s Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday warned against the European Union’s plan to “de-risk” supply chains, piling on diplomatic pressure ahead of an EU leaders’ summit to discuss relations with Beijing, according to Politico. “Recently, we did hear some unharmonious voices, such as some people in Europe…

- Petteri Orpo, the leader of the conservative National Coalition Party, is set to become Finland’s new prime minister, local public broadcaster Yle reported Sunday, according to Politico. Orpo’s National Coalition Party came in first in parliamentary elections in April, getting 22 percent of the vote,…

- The German economy contracted in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the previous three months, thereby entering a recession, data from the statistics office showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Gross domestic product fell by 0.3% for the quarter when adjusted for price and calendar effects,…

- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang cautioned his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday that Beijing would react strongly if the EU were to sanction Chinese companies over their potential role in assisting Russia‘s war in Ukraine, according to Politico. Yet Baerbock rebuffed the warning, telling…

- China said on Thursday “high vigilance” was needed in the face of NATO‘s “eastward expansion” following a media report the alliance is planning to set up an office in Japan to facilitate consultations with allies in the region, according to Reuters. NATO is planning to open its first liaison office…

- Germany‘s foreign minister begins a visit to China on Thursday aiming to reassert a common European Union policy toward Beijing days after remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron suggested disarray in the continent’s approach to the rising superpower, according to Reuters. Macron provoked a backlash…