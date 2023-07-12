Germany will adopt China strategy to reduce reliance on Beijing

Stiri Recomandate

UBBMed – Implicare în consorții internaționale cu noi proiecte majore de cercetare În valoare de peste 14.000.000 EURO

Universitatea Babeș-Bolyai din Cluj-Napoca (UBB) a lansat în anul 2022 programul UBBMed în cadrul Școlii de Sănătate („UBB School of Health”), pentru a… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a bătut administrația Biden palma cu Erdogan în privința Suediei

Reuniunile NATO la nivel înalt încep de obicei cu un spectacol dramatic și se termină adesea printr-o fotografie de familie fericită. De data aceasta spectacolul s-a încheiat înainte chiar ca reuniunea să fi început. În ajunul conferinței de la Vilnius, în… [citeste mai departe]

78 de indicatoare turistice noi, montate în Cetatea Alba Carolina

Recent, în Cetatea Alba Carolina au fost finalizate lucrările de montare a tuturor indicatoarelor turistice. Cele 78 de indicatoare turistice, montate în Cetatea Alba Carolina pe stâlpii preexistenți sunt, de săptămâna aceasta, „la datorie”. „Aceste indicatoare sunt nu… [citeste mai departe]

Viceprimarul Harșovschi deranjat că unii hotelieri din Suceava cer bani de la Primărie pentru cazarea și masa unor fotbaliști de la Foresta. ”Să le dea banii ACS Foresta că ei au făcut datoriile”

Viceprimarul… [citeste mai departe]

Haos aerian în Europa. Cum a ajuns o cursă Anglia-Turcia să dureze o zi?

 Un bărbat care urma să zboare din Turcia în Anglia a trecut printr-o adevărată aventură, după ce zborul său a aterizat de urgență în Italia, pasagerii fiind nevoiți să doarmă în aeroport, scrie stiridiaspora.ro . Turistul revoltat a filmat experiența… [citeste mai departe]

Plata taxei pentru trecerea podului de la Feteşti redevine obligatorie de vineri, ora 00.00.

Plata taxei pentru trecerea podului de la  Feteşti  redevine obligatorie de vineri, ora 00.00. Marți a fost publicat în Monitorul Oficial al României ordinul pentru încetarea aplicabilității Ordinului viceprim-ministrului,… [citeste mai departe]

Intervenţie în cazul unei fetiţe căzute în râul Dâmboviţa - Mama sărise în apă pentru a o salva

O fetiţă care a căzut în Dâmboviţa şi mama ei, care a sărit în apă pentru a o salva, au fost scoase din râu de poliţiştii sosiţi la faţa locului."La data de 12 iulie, poliţişti din cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Superb! România, cinci medalii de aur la Olimpiada de matematică din Japonia

România se mândrește cu rezultatele elevilor la Olimpiada Internaţională de Matematică din Chiba, Japonia. Lotul României a ocupat locul întâi între ţările din Europa şi locul patru în clasamentul pe naţiuni, obţinând şase medalii, potrivit Agerpres.… [citeste mai departe]

Olimpia Melinte devine imaginea ivaRG,noua gamă regenerantă Ivatherm

Ivatherm anunță colaborarea cu actrița Olimpia Melinte, noua imagine a gamei regenerante ivaRG, mai multe lansări de produse și rezultate financiare foarte bune, respectiv o creștere a cifrei de afaceri cu 34% în prima jumătate a anului.           Olimpia Melinte… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Motociclete noi în dotarea Poliției Locale, la Timișoara

Intervenții mai rapide pentru polițiștii locali de la Serviciul Rutier din cadrul Direcției Poliției Locale Timișoara. Oamenii legii folosesc trei motociclete noi în patrulare și pentru deplasarea la intervenții, pentru ca timpii de reacție să fie scurtați consistent.… [citeste mai departe]


Germany will adopt China strategy to reduce reliance on Beijing

Publicat:
Germany‘s government will Thursday unveil its first China strategy as part of an effort to ramp up pressure on companies to “de-risk” and reduce dependencies on Beijing, according to Politico. The strategy, which is planned to be adopted by Cabinet and presented to the public on Thursday, is eagerly awaited as politicians and businesses across […] The post Germany will adopt China strategy to reduce reliance on Beijing appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: