Germany seeks to link all wind parks in North Sea

Dezbaterea moţiunii simple împotriva ministrului Muncii, reprogramată pe 6 martie, de la ora 16.00

Dezbaterea moţiunii simple împotriva ministrului Muncii a fost reprogramată pe 6 martie, de la ora 16.00, a decis luni conducerea Camerei Deputaţilor. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

Cum îndepărtezi petele de sucuri de fructe de pe hainele tale preferate. Fă asta și vor arăta ca noi!

Cea mai simplă metodă de a scoate petele de suc de fructeImediat ce observați că v-ați pătat cu suc de fructe, amestecați 3 lingurițe de bicarbonat cu o lingură de apă, până se formează o… [citeste mai departe]

USR îl convoacă pe ministrul Finanţelor Adrian Câciu la „Ora Guvernului” în Senat, pe 8 martie

De asemenea, ministrul Finanţelor trebuie să clarifice care sunt companiile cărora li se va aplica „taxa de solidaritate” şi dacă nu cumva aceasta este pur şi simplu o taxă de solidaritate cu cei… [citeste mai departe]

Memorandum de înţelegere România – Israel privind cooperarea ştiinţifică. Vizate, domenii precum inteligenţa artificială, securitate cibernetică, energie verde (hidrogen), fizica laserelor – FOTO

”În… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful Casei de Pensii, despre restituirea CASS: Începând cu 1 martie, pensionarii deja vor primi prima tranșă

Pensionarii vor primi, începând cu 1 martie, prima tranșă de Contribuții de Asigurări Sociale de Sănătate, a anunțat președintele Casei Naționale de Pensii, Daniel Baciu, luni,… [citeste mai departe]

China se consideră „murdărită” de acuzaţiile americane potrivit cărora COVID ar fi rezultatul unui accident de laborator

Beijingul a contestat, luni, ipoteza Departamentului american pentru Energie (DoE), potrivit căreia originea pandemiei de COVID-19 ar fi un accident… [citeste mai departe]

Un traficant de droguri şi-a făcut operaţii estetice ca să scape de poliţişti. A vrut să devină un „coreean chipeş” (FOTO)

Situaţie comică în Thailanda. Un traficant de droguri a suferit mai multe operații de chirurgie plastică facială pentru a arăta ca… [citeste mai departe]

Șase luni de închisoare cu executare pentru un băcăuan care a dat țeapă pe OLX cu niște căști audio

Judecătoria Rădăuți l-a condamnat pe Alexandru C., din Bacău, la șase luni de închisoare, în regim de penitenciar, pentru săvârșirea infracțiunii de înșelăciune și l-a obligat să îi plătească… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Budăi, chemat din nou în Parlament pentru moțiunea simplă, pe 6 martie

Camera Deputaților a decis luni, 27 februarie, ca ministrul PSD al Muncii să fie invitat la dezbaterea moțiunii simple depuse contra lui, de USR și Forța Dreptei, pe 6 martie, după ce Marius Budăi a cerut să nu fie prezent astăzi, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Andreea Bănică a fost criticată că a purtat o rochie prea scurtă: „Corpul meu a suferit modificări în urma sarcinilor târzii”

Andreea Bănică a fost criticată pe Instagram că a îmbrăcat o rochie foarte scurtă. Artista a răbufnit la adresa celor care au… [citeste mai departe]


Germany seeks to link all wind parks in North Sea

Publicat:
Germany seeks to link all wind parks in North Sea

government said Monday that it wants to set up a new power line network to connect its own offshore wind parks with those of its neighbors in order to eliminate bottlenecks in the European energy market, according to AP News. Governments in northwestern Europe are hoping that wind power at sea […] The post Germany seeks to link all wind parks in appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


