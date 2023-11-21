Germany freezes new spending commitments as budget woes deepen

Germany freezes new spending commitments as budget woes deepenPublicat:
The German government has imposed a freeze on most new spending commitments in what an economy ministry spokesperson on Tuesday said was a necessary step as Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition grapples with a deepening budget crisis, according to Reuters. The government's spending plans were thrown into disarray by a court ruling last week that blocked the
