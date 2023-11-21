Germany freezes new spending commitments as budget woes deepen

Stiri Recomandate

Licitația ADI SIGD, în sfârșit, finalizată. Retim va ridica gunoiul din Arad pentru o perioadă de încă 8 ani

După mari întârzieri, cauzate mai ales de modificări legislative survenite în timpul licitației, contractul prin care Retim va continua să desfășoare serviciul de ridicare… [citeste mai departe]

CE a aprobat modificarea PNRR

 Comisia Europeană a aprobat Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență al României (PNRR), care, în forma sa modificată, include și capitolul REPowerEU, transmite Ministerul Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene. Alocarea PNRR este, în prezent, de 28,5 miliarde euro (14,9 miliarde euro sub formă de împrumuturi, 13,6 miliarde euro sub formă… [citeste mai departe]

„Boloș are mentalitate de milițian”. Cine să fie turnătorii?

Ce credeți că le-a mai trecut prin cap guvernanților în lupta lor neputincioasă cu evaziunea fiscală? Ministrul Finanțelor Publice, PNL-istul Marcel Boloș, de pildă, vrea să dea liber la turnătorii. Românii care denunţă ar urma să primească o parte din valoarea așa-numitei… [citeste mai departe]

Sergiu Bîlcea: „România aduce muncitori străini pentru a implementa investițiile din fonduri europene” (P)

Investițiile mari din fonduri europene necesită creșterea forței de muncă disponibilă în România, spune deputatul PNL Sergiu Bîlcea. La solicitarea mediului de afaceri, Guvernul… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Ioan Bălan vrea să se asigure că lucrările la cele trei autostrăzi ale Moldovei A7, A8 și Autostrada Nordului vor merge ceas

Deputatul PNL de Suceava, Ioan Bălan, vrea să știe de la ministrul transporturilor, Sorin Grindeanu, care este, în prezent,… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 13 tone de deșeuri (mobilă şi saltele), oprite la intrarea în țară

Polițiștii de frontieră sătmăreni, în cooperare cu lucrători din cadrul Comisariatului pentru Protecția Consumatorului Satu Mare nu au permis intrarea în țară a unui mijloc de transport încărcat cu peste 13 tone de deșeuri (mobilă și saltele) provenite… [citeste mai departe]

Primaria Constanta: Se lucreaza pentru a aduce la cota gurile de canalizare. Restrictii de circulatie in oras

Lucrarile de reabilitare si modernizare a marilor bulevarde sunt tot mai aproape de finalizare. Pe bulevardul 1 Mai, soseaua Mangaliei, bulevardul Alexandru Lapusneanu si bulevardul… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat prins în timp ce tăia stejari din pădurea unui Ocol Silvic

La data de 20 noiembrie, polițiștii Secției 2 Poliție Rurală Gugești au depistat în flagrant un bărbat de 23 de ani, în timp ce tăia arbori specia stejar din pădurea care aparține unui Ocol Silvic privat aflat în extravilanul localităţii Liești. Materialul lemnos… [citeste mai departe]

Băncile din zona euro vor fi afectate de dificultăţile cu care se confruntă sectorul imobiliar comercial

Băncile din zona euro vor fi afectate de dificultăţile cu care se confruntă sectorul imobiliar comercialSectorul imobiliar comercial din zona euro s-ar putea confrunta cu dificultăţi ani… [citeste mai departe]

ISU Iasi: Conducta de gaz, avariata, in urma unui accident rutier. Pompierii au intervenit

Dispeceratul Integrat ISU ndash; SMURD ndash; SAJ Iasi a fost anuntat prin SNUAU 112, astazi, 21 noiembrie a.c., in jurul orei 12:00, despre producerea unui accident rutier in localitatea Breazu, comuna Rediu, in urma caruia… [citeste mai departe]


Germany freezes new spending commitments as budget woes deepen

Publicat:
Germany freezes new spending commitments as budget woes deepen

government has imposed a freeze on most new spending commitments in what an economy ministry spokesperson on Tuesday said was a necessary step as ‘s coalition grapples with a deepening budget crisis, according to Reuters.  The government’s spending plans were thrown into disarray by a court ruling last week that blocked the […] The post Germany freezes new spending commitments as budget woes deepen appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

