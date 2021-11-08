GCS: 241 deaths, 1,870 patients infected with COVID-19 in intensice care, 30 of them children have been reported in the last 24 hours

Stiri Recomandate

ROMÂNIA, O FORȚĂ ÎN CULTURISM – 10 medalii de aur la Campionatele Mondiale din Spania

Peste 1800 de sportivi au participat zilele trecute la Campionatul Mondial din Spania, de la Santa Susanna. România a dovedit, dacă mai era nevoie, că este o forță în acest sport. La această competiție țara noastră a reușit… [citeste mai departe]

Dieta săptămânii, cu Lygia Alexandrescu. Varza, alimentul minune

Legumele crucifere se culeg mai ales toamna și sunt: broccoli, conopidă, varză de Buxelles, hreanul, muștarul, rucola, etc și conțin fitonutrienti speciali cu rol protector pentru sănătate, ele sunt legume rezistente, ușor de gătit în diferite forme și pr [citeste mai departe]

„Acasă în Banat”, un nou proiect ambițios, legat de vechile mori de cereale din Timiș FOTO

Asociația „Acasă în Banat” a început de câteva săptămâni un nou proiect extrem de ambițios, și anume inventarierea tuturor morilor din județul Timiș. Demersul asociației constă în identificarea locurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul maşinilor electrice înmatriculate în România va depăşi 10.000 până la sfârșitul anului (analiză)

Numărul maşinilor electrice înmatriculate în România va depăşi 10.000 până la finele acestui an, potrivit unei analize realizate de Lektri.co, remisă, luni, AGERPRES. În… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj-Napoca a fost desemnat de UNESCO City of Film

&"Am aflat acum câteva minute că aplicația noastră la UNESCO pentru Cluj, City oF Film a fost declarată câștigătoare și face parte din UNESCO Creative Cities. Felicit ortasul și TIFF-ul, alături de care am depus candidatura și a cărui muncă de 20 de ani în domeniul artei primește acum… [citeste mai departe]

CEC: A început recepționarea solicitărilor de votare cu urna de vot mobilă pentru alegerile din 21 noiembrie

Alegătorii pot solicita votarea cu urna de vot mobilă, adică la locul aflării lor, începând cu 7 noiembrie. De acest serviciu al biroului electoral pot beneficia persoanele care,… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul de Boli Infecţioase din Iaşi începe tratamentul cu anticorpi monoclonali în cazul bolnavilor de COVID-19

Managerul spitalului de Boli Infecţioase din Iaşi, medicul Florin Roşu, a anunţat luni că 16-20 pacienţi vor beneficia zilnic în spital de tratamentul cu anticorpi monoclonali,… [citeste mai departe]

Bacău: Pompierii speră ca până mâine să stingă ultimele focare ale incendiului din pădurea de la Oituz

Pompierii speră ca până marţi să stingă ultimele focare ale incendiului din pădurea Ocolului Silvic Oituz. ‘Astăzi, din cadrul ISU Bacău la Oituz sunt 5 pompieri cu o autospecială… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Dumitrescu, detalii despre „Chefi fără limite”, de la Antena 1. Are în echipa lui un fermier, un luptător și un cântăreț

Peste ceva timp, la Antena 1, va începe show-ul „Chefi fără limite”. Sorin Bontea, Cătălin Scărlătescu și Florin Dumitrescu… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie în județul Argeș! O profesoară a murit în prima zi de școală după vacanță

După două săptămâni de vacanță, școala a reînceput pe 8 noiembrie, însă prima zi de școală a adus o tragedie în Câmpulung Muscel (județul Argeș): o profesoară a murit pe holurile instituției în care preda psihopedagogie… [citeste mai departe]


GCS: 241 deaths, 1,870 patients infected with COVID-19 in intensice care, 30 of them children have been reported in the last 24 hours

GCS: 241 deaths, 1,870 patients infected with COVID-19 in intensice care, 30 of them children have been reported in the last 24 hours

A total of 241 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, of which one reported previously the reference interval, the (GCS) reported on Monday. According to the GCS, 109 men and 132 women died.
According to the GCS, 223 of the deaths were from comorbidities, nine deceased patients did not experience comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported to date for nine deceased patients.

Out of a total of 241 patients who died, 224 were unvaccinated and 17 were vaccinated. The 17 vaccinated deceased

