GCS: 241 deaths, 1,870 patients infected with COVID-19 in intensice care, 30 of them children have been reported in the last 24 hours

GCS: 241 deaths, 1,870 patients infected with COVID-19 in intensice care, 30 of them children have been reported in the last 24 hoursPublicat:
A total of 241 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, of which one reported previously the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday. According to the GCS, 109 men and 132 women died.
According to the GCS, 223 of the deaths were from comorbidities, nine deceased patients did not experience comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported to date for nine deceased patients.
Out of a total of 241 patients who died, 224 were unvaccinated and 17 were vaccinated. The 17 vaccinated deceased…
