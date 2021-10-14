G7 finance officials endorsed principles for central bank digital currencies

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…

- The European Union said on Wednesday it would scrutinise its power market design and consider proposals to revamp EU regulation, as the bloc seeks to keep its plans to tackle climate change on track amid record-high energy costs, according to Reuters. European electricity and gas prices have rocketed…

- The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies pledged their “steadfast commitment” to the people of Afghanistan and expressed “grave concern” about the situation in the war-torn country following the seizure of power by the Taliban, according to rferl.org. In a joint statement issued after a virtual emergency…

- Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Wednesday that the European Union (EU) is not in a position to deal with a repeat of the migration crisis in 2015 and must try to keep people from fleeing the growing conflict in Afghanistan, according to Reuters. Mitararchi, who last week co-signed a…

- Three people died and eight were seriously injured on Wednesday when a Munich-to-Prague express train ran through a stop signal and collided with a local commuter train in the Czech Republic, Czech authorities said, according to Reuters. Several passengers were taken by helicopters to hospitals from…

- Greek authorities told people in Athens to stay indoors on Wednesday as a wildfire raging uncontrolled north of the city covered the sky in a thick cloud of smoke, according to Reuters. More than 500 firefighters battled the blaze on the lower slopes of Mount Parnitha, on the city outskirts, assisted…

- European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone, according to Reuters. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday which is expected to…

- A senior Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) official said on Wednesday that rescue crews are unlikely to find any more survivors among the rubble of villages devastated by floods in western Germany, according to Reuters. At least 170 people died in last week’s flooding, Germany’s worst natural…