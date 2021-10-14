G7 finance officials endorsed principles for central bank digital currencies

Stiri Recomandate

Covid-19: Consilier prezidențial, în izolare la domiciliu

Prof. dr. Diana Păun, consilier prezidențial, Departamentul Sănătate Pubică, Administrația Prezidențială, a fost în contact cu o persoană Covid, motiv pentru care este în izolare la domiciliu. Pentru a verifica informația, am vorbit direct cu domnia care ne-a confirmat acest aspect,… [citeste mai departe]

FINDER ECHIPAMENTE SRL Turda angajează muncitori necalificați

FINDER ECHIPAMENTE SRL Turda angajează MUNCITORI NECALIFICATI PENTRU LINIA DE PRODUCȚIE DIN TURDA NOUĂ. Cerinţe: →Seriozitate; →Adaptabilitate; →Dexteritate; Oferim: – pachet salarial atractiv;... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Anamaria Prodan a răbufnit! Ce dezvăluire a făcut pe contul ei de Instagram

Deși trece prin momente delicate de când soțul ei a anunțat că a depus actele de divorț, Anamaria Prodan nu-și pierde zâmbetul de pe buze și trece peste greutăți cu demnitate și putere. Ce a declarat celebra impresară pe rețelele de socializare.… [citeste mai departe]

USR, dispus să meargă în Parlament cu Guvern minoritar. Moşteanu:”Până duminică avem lista de miniştri, nu excludem să fie şi tehnocraţi”

Deputatul USR Ionuţ Moşteanu anunțat, joi, că, în cazul în care încercarea de refacere a coaliţiei… [citeste mai departe]

#SiguranţaOnline - Testează rezistenţa la fraude cibernetice

Persoanele care vor să îşi măsoare nivelul de educaţie cybersecurity îşi pot testa 'rezistenţa' la fraude cibernetice pe site-ul sigurantaonline.ro, platformă ce nu colectează date cu caracter personal, în cadrul campaniei #SiguranţaOnline, lansată de Poliţia Română şi Asociaţia… [citeste mai departe]

Elevii capabili de performanță, înscriși la Centrul Județean de Excelență

Centrul Județean de Excelență a prelungit perioada de înscriere a elevilor care au performanțe în diferite domenii educaționale. ”Ţinând cont de solicitările primite şi de dorinţa de a acorda şanse egale tuturor copiilor şi tinerilor capabili… [citeste mai departe]

Un meci al legendelor echipei Olympique Marseille a strâns 400.000 de euro pentru UNICEF

Un meci al legendelor echipei de fotbal Olympique Marseille, organizat miercuri seara la Marsilia, a permis strângerea sumei de 437.250 euro în favoarea Fondului Internaţional pentru Urgenţe ale Copiilor al Naţiunilor Unite… [citeste mai departe]

ROBOR la 3 luni atinge un nou record

Indicele ROBOR la trei luni a atins joi un nou record, urcând la 2,15%, arată datele BNR. ROBOR la 3 luni este indicatorul monetar în funcţie de care se calculează dobânzile variabile pentru creditele de consum şi ipotecare acordate în lei înainte de luna mai 2019. În ultima perioadă, indicele s-a aflat pe un trend crescător,… [citeste mai departe]

Masura adoptata de CJSU Constanta. Este vizata prevenirea efectelor negative ale alunecarii de teren al taluzului de la Cumpana

Comitetul Judetean pentru Situatii de Urgenta, convocat astazi pentru prevenirea efectelor negative ale alunecarii de teren de pe malul stang al Canalului… [citeste mai departe]

Flutur anunță că au fost admise ca eligibile mai multe proiecte de distribuție a gazelor naturale pe teritoriul județului Suceava

Președintele Consiliului Județean, Gheorghe Flutur, anunță că au fost admise ca eligibile mai multe proiecte de distribuție a gazelor… [citeste mai departe]


G7 finance officials endorsed principles for central bank digital currencies

Publicat:
Group of Seven (G7) finance officials endorsed 13 public policy principles for retail central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) on Wednesday, stating that they should be grounded in transparency, the rule of law and sound economic governance, according to Reuters. "Innovation in digital money and payments has the potential to bring significant benefits but also raises considerable public policy and regulatory issues."

