French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigns

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania and Ukraine have successfully resolved a decades-long dispute concerning the Bystroe Canal, in which Ukraine is permitted to proceed with the development of the canal with the condition that the project adheres to environmental protection regulations, said Romania’s Environment Ministry, according…

- Romania’s Defence Ministry has submitted a request to parliament to purchase 200 PAC-2 GEM-T missiles for the country’s Patriot system to stay prepared amid the current security crisis in the region, according to Euractiv. Forwarded to the Defence Committees on Monday after submission to the Joint…

- Romania’s Interior Ministry announced the dismissal of Border Police chief Victor Ștefan Ivașcu and the appointment of a new head of the Maramureș County Police Inspectorate after Baia Mare Mayor Catalin Cherecheș fled the country hours before a court sentenced him, according to Euractiv. The Minister’s…

- Poland is ready to support Finland in defending its borders against hybrid attacks by Russia, President Andrzej Duda said during the meeting with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Monday, referring to the increased migration pressure on the Finnish border, according to Euractiv. Both presidents,…

- Romania submitted the first draft of its Integrated National Plan for Energy and Climate to the EU Commission last week, ensuring it addressed a series of previous issues that contributed to its delay in approval, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Monday, according to Euractiv. The Integrated…

- People applying for visas to visit Europe’s Schengen area will soon do so via an online platform, under a change adopted by EU foreign ministers on Monday, according to Euractiv. The shift towards digitalisation of the visa process will also do away with the need for applicants to get a sticker in their…

- The downturn in euro zone business activity accelerated last month as demand in the dominant services industry weakened further, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting there is a growing chance of a recession in the 20-country currency union, according to Reuters. The economy contracted 0.1% last quarter,…

- Romania has initiated efforts to evacuate its citizens from the Gaza Strip, with some 200 Romanian nationals requesting assistance from the authorities in Bucharest to leave the area, according to Euractiv. The crisis management team of Romania’s Foreign Ministry has taken action to ensure the safe…