French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigns

Dezastrele naturale au provocat anul trecut pierderi globale de 250 de miliarde de dolariCutremurele din Turcia şi Siria, furtunile din SUA şi alte dezastre naturale au provocat anul trecut pierderi globale de 250 de miliarde… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Cătălin Predoiu, cel care reprezintă România în Consiliul JAI, a făcut o declarație șocantă, în care a susținut… [citeste mai departe]

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis o avertizare de ger puternic valabilă și în județul Suceava începând de astăzi, ora 10:00 și până joi, 11 ianuarie 2024, ora 10:00. Potrivit meteorologilor vremea va fi rece în toată țara,… [citeste mai departe]

Cutremurele din Turcia şi Siria, furtunile din SUA şi alte dezastre naturale au provocat anul trecut pierderi globale de 250 de miliarde de dolari. Mai puţin de jumătate… [citeste mai departe]

„La noi anul a sosit, cu proteste am pornit, de fapt nici nu ne-am oprit.”. Luni 08.01.2024 angajatii Tribunalului Salaj si Judecatoriei Zalau au protestat cu pancarte in fata insitutiei. Acestia au inceput protestele la finalul anului 2023, insa nu au… [citeste mai departe]

Inteligenţa Artificială este prezentă în toate formele la Salonul tehnologiei de la Las VegasCel mai mare salon mondial al tehnologiei îşi deschide marţi porţile în Las Vegas sub semnul inteligenţei artificiale… [citeste mai departe]

Doina Teodoru a imitat-o pe Dana Budeanu la „iUmor”, în ediția… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat în vârstă de 46 de ani, din Cojocaru, a fost reținut pentru 24 de ore de polițiștii din Tărtășești pentru suspiciunea de furt calificat.   Potrivit unui comunicat oficial, în noaptea de 26 spre 27 noiembrie… [citeste mai departe]

Primaria Constanta a eliberat un certificat de urbanism pentru compania XTC SRL, care doreste sa investeasca in Mamaia. Prin CU 135 din 8 ianuarie 2024, se doreste construirea unui imobil P 5 8E cu functiunea de locuinte colective, amenajare incinta, imprejmuire… [citeste mai departe]


French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigns

Publicat:
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigns

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned on Monday evening following a meeting with that lasted just over an hour, the said in a press release, according to EuractivBorne, who has held the post of prime minister since Macron was re-elected on 24 April 2022, wrote in her letter of […]

