France’s Sarkozy gets 1-year jail term for illegal campaign financing

Ripensia are o misiune dificilă la Mediaş cu a doua clasată din „B”. Starea lotului roş-galben

Ripensia Timişoara a pierdut primul joc după plecarea definitivă a „principalului” Cosmin Petruescu şi programul echipei rămâne complicat, cu o deplasare acum la Mediaş, mâine, pentru jocul cu FC… [citeste mai departe]

Hituri și cash sau cash și hituri! În orice ordine ai lua-o, e cea mai tare combinație și te așteaptă toamna aceasta, la Virgin Radio. Nu mai ai nicio scuză! Toamna asta ți-am pregătit cel mai simplu concurs de radio. Pur și simplu, vrem să te umplem de cash!… [citeste mai departe]

Întrebat despre parcursul bun al echipei din ultima perioadă, dar și despre derby-ul local cu CS Mioveni, Mihăiță Ianovschi, antrenorul principal… [citeste mai departe]

„Dan, să nu faci cu moțiunea cum ai făcut cu tastatura: să dai pe lângă”, îi transmite Marcel Ciolacu lui Dan Barna. Liderul social-democrat afirmă că moțiunea… [citeste mai departe]

Zi tragică, în municipiul Chișinău. De la începutul zilei de 30 septembrie au fost descoperite trei cadavre. Primele două victime s-au dovedit a fi cu vârstele de 55 și respectiv 65 de ani. Vârsta… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul preşedinte francez Nicolas Sarkozy a fost găsi vinovat joi de finanţarea ilegală a campaniei sale electorale din 2012, la doar şapte luni după ce a mai fost condamnat pentru corupţie şi trafic de influenţă,… [citeste mai departe]

Remus Mihalcea, deputat PSD de Argeș, a declarat că actuala guvernare are credibilitate zero, în contextul Congresului PNL. „Creșterea până la un nivel record a numărului de îmbolnăviri COVID este rezultatul… [citeste mai departe]

Medist SRL a batut palma cu Spitalul Militar Constanta .Ministerul Apararii U.M 02175 Constanta Spitalul Militar Constanta a incheiat un acord cadru pentru furnizare rotoare pentru coagulometru ACL ELITE PRO. Potrivit Licitatie publica.ro,… [citeste mai departe]

Cristina Prună, vicepreședintele USR-PLUS al Camerei Deputaților, se arată revoltată de postarea senatoarei PNL, Alinei Gorghiu, care a spus că „USR+AUR = PSD”.  Prună susține că Gorghiu dă dovadă de ipocrizie când are o asemenea… [citeste mai departe]

În cadrul conferinței de presă de joi, 30 septembrie, primarul Cristian Gentea a venit cu vești bune pentru piteșteni. Edilul a anunțat că a fost aprobată construirea a două creșe prin Compania Națională de Investiții. ”Avem un deficit de 307 locuri în Pitești. Am găsit cu… [citeste mai departe]


France’s Sarkozy gets 1-year jail term for illegal campaign financing

Publicat:
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid, according to Reuters.  Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He is expected to appeal the sentence, a move that will in effect […] The post France’s Sarkozy gets 1-year jail term for illegal campaign financing appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

