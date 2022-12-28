France’s defense minister goes to Ukraine to boost support

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Russian army had to learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine, promising to give the military whatever it needed to prosecute a war nearing the end of its 10th month, according to Reuters. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid an official visit to Republic of Moldova on Thursday, where she announced a E250mln support package to help the nation overcome an acute winter energy crisis amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. Von der Leyen said that the Republic…

- Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia‘s war in Ukraine towards the Black Sea, the country’s supreme defence council said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of…

- Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu resigned after making public statements implying that Ukraine may have to cede territory to Russia as part of potential talks aimed at ending the war, according to Bloomberg. The comments drew a rebuke from Romania’s president, Klaus Iohannis, who said only the…

- More than 50 countries will gather on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss bolstering Ukraine‘s air defence, two days after Russian missiles targeted cities across the country, including the capital Kyiv, according to Reuters. Advanced air defence systems are designed…

- Poland has spoken to the US about sharing nuclear weapons to counter the growing threat from Russia, President Andrzej Duda said, after the Kremlin stepped up nuclear saber-rattling over Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The biggest eastern European NATO member has been ramping up military spending following…

- President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15% of Ukraine on Wednesday just as Russian forces battled to halt a Ukrainian counter-offensive across swathes of the territories, according to Reuters. In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin…