France’s defense minister goes to Ukraine to boost support

Stiri Recomandate

Compensarea prețului la carburanți, suspendată după Revelion

Compensarea prețului la carburanți, suspendată după Revelion

Măsura compensării prețului la carburanți va fi suspendată din ianuarie 2023, însă ar putea fi aplicată din nou dacă prețurile vor depăși puterea de cumpărare. Anunțul a fost făcut de premierul Nicolae Ciucă. Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a anunţat, miercuri, despre compensarea… [citeste mai departe]

Codruț Olaru, fostul șef al DIICOT, se pensionează la 49 de ani. SUMA COLOSALĂ pe care o va încasa lunar de la stat

Codruț Olaru, fostul șef al DIICOT, se pensionează la 49 de ani. SUMA COLOSALĂ pe care o va încasa lunar de la stat

Conform unui comunicat al Administraţiei prezidenţiale, preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a semnat, miercuri, decretul ”privind eliberarea din funcţia de procuror militar… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă, anunț oficial despre pensiile speciale - Ce pensionari iau mai puțini bani din 2023 - Document

Nicolae Ciucă, anunț oficial despre pensiile speciale - Ce pensionari iau mai puțini bani din 2023 - Document

„În şedinţa de astăzi vom avea o serie întreagă de decizii care vizează îndeplinirea jaloanelor şi ţintelor din PNRR. Vom adopta inclusiv legea de modificare a pensiilor speciale",… [citeste mai departe]

Local Council rejects project to dismantle Mircea Vulcanescu commemorative bust

Local Council rejects project to dismantle Mircea Vulcanescu commemorative bust

The Bucharest Sector 2 Local Council rejected on Wednesday the draft decision regarding the initiation of procedures to remove the bust of philosopher, writer and politician Mircea Vulcanescu from the sector's St. Stephen Park, Agerpres informs.… [citeste mai departe]

Veste tristă pentru toți șoferii din România. Se întâmplă la pompă de la 1 ianuarie, e oficial

Veste tristă pentru toți șoferii din România. Se întâmplă la pompă de la 1 ianuarie, e oficial

Vești triste pentru conducătorii auto din România! Mulți dintre ei așteptau ca Guvernul să le întindă în continuare o mână de ajutor, dar acest lucru nu se va mai întâmpla. Măsura care le-a ușurat… [citeste mai departe]

Program PRO TV de Revelion. Ce filme poți vedea pe 31 decembrie

Program PRO TV de Revelion. Ce filme poți vedea pe 31 decembrie

Program PRO TV de Revelion. Ce filme poți vedea pe 31 decembrie. PRO TV are un program deosebit în ziua de 31 decembrie, ultima din an. Telespectatorii PRO TV vor putea urmări o mulțime de filme emoționante, încă de dimineață, iar mai apoi, seara, începând cu ora 20.00 începe… [citeste mai departe]

Ajutor de la Guvern pentru persoanele vulnerabile

Ajutor de la Guvern pentru persoanele vulnerabile

Aproape 1,2 milioane de români au primit o nouă tranșă de ajutoare alimentare. Este vorba despre a cincea tranșă de pachete care conțin 12 alimente de bază, însumând circa 24 kg. A șasea tranșă din cadrul acestui program social va ajunge la beneficiari în primăvara anului viitor. [citeste mai departe]

Spania, în luptă cu inflația. Guvernul țării va oferi vouchere de 200 de euro familiilor cu venituri mici

Spania, în luptă cu inflația. Guvernul țării va oferi vouchere de 200 de euro familiilor cu venituri mici

Guvernul spaniol va oferi vouchere de 200 de euro familiilor cu venituri anuale mai mici de 27 de mii de euro. Potrivit Reuters, aceasta este una dintre măsurile anunţate de premierul… [citeste mai departe]

Taxe noi propuse pentru sala de sport din Tăureni

Taxe noi propuse pentru sala de sport din Tăureni

Luni, 26 decembrie 2022, a fost ultima zi în care persoanele interesate au avut posibilitatea de a înainta sugestii, propuneri și opinii în legătură cu un proiect de hotărâre privind aprobarea taxelor speciale de închiriere a sălii de sport din comuna Tăureni. Procedura de transparență decizională a… [citeste mai departe]

Remanieri de cadre la nivel guvernamental: Vezi cine e demisionat și cine a fost numit în funcție

Remanieri de cadre la nivel guvernamental: Vezi cine e demisionat și cine a fost numit în funcție

Zinaida Bezverhni, secretară de stat al Ministerului Sănătății din 9 august, a demisionat. Aceasta va fi eliberată din funcție pe 30 decembrie. O decizie în acest sens a fost aprobată la ședința Guvernului. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

France’s defense minister goes to Ukraine to boost support

Publicat:
France’s defense minister goes to Ukraine to boost support

France’s defense minister arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss further military support for Ukraine, insisting the French government’s backing is unflagging while efforts are made to reach an eventual negotiated end to Russia’s invasion, according to AP News. for the traveled to Ukraine’s capital after a trip to […] The post France’s defense minister goes to Ukraine to boost support appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Putin says no limit on financial support for Russia’s armed forces

16:01, 21.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Russian army had to learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine, promising to give the military whatever it needed to prosecute a war nearing the end of its 10th month, according to Reuters. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin…

EU Commission pledges E250mln to Republic of Moldova to tackle energy crisis

14:25, 10.11.2022 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid an official visit to Republic of Moldova on Thursday, where she announced a E250mln support package to help the nation overcome an acute winter energy crisis amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. Von der Leyen said that the Republic…

Romania plans to boost Black Sea talks, military procurement

10:35, 26.10.2022 - Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia‘s war in Ukraine towards the Black Sea, the country’s supreme defence council said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of…

Romanian defense chief quits after controversial Ukraine remarks

14:10, 24.10.2022 - Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu resigned after making public statements implying that Ukraine may have to cede territory to Russia as part of potential talks aimed at ending the war, according to Bloomberg. The comments drew a rebuke from Romania’s president, Klaus Iohannis, who said only the…

NATO allies, partners aim to boost Kyiv’s air defence after Russian air raids

11:15, 12.10.2022 - More than 50 countries will gather on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss bolstering Ukraine‘s air defence, two days after Russian missiles targeted cities across the country, including the capital Kyiv, according to Reuters.  Advanced air defence systems are designed…

Poland is in talks with US about gaining nuclear weapons

16:11, 05.10.2022 - Poland has spoken to the US about sharing nuclear weapons to counter the growing threat from Russia, President Andrzej Duda said, after the Kremlin stepped up nuclear saber-rattling over Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The biggest eastern European NATO member has been ramping up military spending following…

Putin formally annexes more than 15% of Ukraine

11:21, 05.10.2022 - President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15% of Ukraine on Wednesday just as Russian forces battled to halt a Ukrainian counter-offensive across swathes of the territories, according to Reuters. In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 28 decembrie 2022
Bucuresti -4°C | 9°C
Iasi -4°C | 7°C
Cluj-Napoca -5°C | 5°C
Timisoara -1°C | 5°C
Constanta 2°C | 7°C
Brasov -5°C | 5°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 decembrie 2022
USD 4.6501
EUR 4.9463
CHF 5.0082
GBP 5.6065
CAD 3.4413
XAU 269.513
JPY 3.4757
CNY 0.6667
AED 1.2661
AUD 3.1488
MDL 0.2415
BGN 2.529

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec