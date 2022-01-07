France says Putin trying to bypass EU over Ukraine by talking solely to U.S.

Stiri Recomandate

Șoferul care a luat pe capotă un biciclist în București a fost reținut de polițiști. Ce pedeapsă riscă acesta

Șoferul care a dus pe capotă un biciclist până la cea mai apropiată secție de poliție, la aproximativ un kilometru depărtare, a fost reținut de oamenii legii pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Dana Budeanu FACE INSTRUCȚIE cu Arafat: Vezi ce zice șefu tău? Lasă incidențele, că ne-ai zăpăcit

Dana Budeanu vine cu un mesaj tranșant pentru Raed Arafat. În contextul în care tot mai mulți specialiști anunță că Omicron va duce la sfârșitul transmiterii colective a coronavirusului, Dana… [citeste mai departe]

Dezvăluirile făcute de Romică Țociu și Cornel Palade după o colaborare de 32 de ani: „Am fost făcuți unul pentru celălalt”

Romică Țociu și Cornel Palade sunt doi dintre cei mai cunoscuți actori din România. Împreună formează cel mai cunoscut grup de umor.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Alexandru Rafila, despre ÎNCHIDEREA școlilor: Poate fi doar o măsură temporară. De ce depinde DECIZIA

“Aţi văzut ce se întâmplă în alte ţări, sunt sute de mii, în Franţa au avut un sfert de milion de cazuri într-o singură zi, totuşi şcolile au funcţionat. De ce? Pentru că sistemul… [citeste mai departe]

Se scurtează perioada de izolare pentru românii infectați cu COVID. Adriana Pistol: 7 zile pentru vaccinați, 10 zile pentru nevaccinați

România taie, din nou, perioada de izolare în caz de infectare cu SARS-COV2. Vaccinații vor sta acasă doar șapte zile dacă… [citeste mai departe]

Boc, parcă e Batman: Nimeni nu e NABAB în Cluj-Napoca. Aici domnește legea!

Primarul Emil Boc spune că niciun dezvoltator imobiliar sau mare om de afaceri nu e nabab -ul Clujului și că aici domnește legea. ”În acest moment, NIMENI nu poate bate cu pumnul în masă la Primărie, să spună: ”Primăria face așa cum zic eu, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Angajaţi de la morga Spitalului Judeţean, cercetaţi penal pentru că favorizau o firmă de pompe funebre

Doi angajaţi de la morga Spitalului Judeţean de Urgenţă "Mavromati" Botoşani sunt cercetaţi de poliţişti pentru săvârşirea infracţiunilor de abuz în serviciu, după ce ar fi determinat familiile… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de cazuri noi de COVID, în județul Buzău. Iată bilanțul, la zi!

Astăzi, 7 ianuarie, situația epidemiologică la nivelul județului Buzău se prezintă astfel: „Număr persoane confirmate pozitiv Covid-19 de la începutul pandemiei: 24583 Număr persoane vindecate Covid-19 de la începutul pandemiei: 23460 Numărul total de decese… [citeste mai departe]

INCENDIU VIOLENT la o hală din județul Sălaj. Pompierii s-au luptat câteva ore cu flăcările FOTO

„În noaptea de joi spre vineri, dispeceratul ISU-Ambulanţă a fost anunţat despre producerea unui incendiu la hala unui operator economic din localitatea Crişeni. Imediat, la faţa locului, pompierii… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Parcă se repetă scenariul lichidării lui Ceaușescu: în Kazahstan se încearcă ocuparea posturilor TV / au apărut teroriștii lunetiști

În orașul Alma-Ata din Kazahstan protestatarii au făcut două încercări de a ocupa turnul de televiziune… [citeste mai departe]


France says Putin trying to bypass EU over Ukraine by talking solely to U.S.

France says Putin trying to bypass EU over Ukraine by talking solely to U.S.

France‘s foreign minister said on Friday that Russia was trying to bypass the by holding talks directly with the over Ukraine, according to Reuters.  Talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats will begin in Geneva on Monday after a weeks-long stand-off over Russian troop deployments near its border with neighbouring Ukraine, with […] The post France says Putin trying to bypass EU over Ukraine by talking solely to U.S. appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war

11:35, 04.01.2022 - China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday, according to Reuters.  It said that the five countries which are the…

U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on January 10

10:45, 28.12.2021 - U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…

London banking job exodus to EU slows despite Brexit

12:15, 20.12.2021 - The number of finance jobs shifting from Britain to the European Union due to Brexit is less than initially expected despite billions of euros in share trading moving to the bloc and London losing most of its access to EU capital markets, consultants EY said on Monday, according to Reuters. Britain…

Ukraine, Republic of Moldova, Georgia press for EU membership

15:36, 15.12.2021 - The leaders of Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine lobbied the European Union at a summit on Wednesday to let them begin negotiations to join the bloc but for now, they are expected only to win reassurances of support against any possible Russian aggression, according to Reuters.  The one-day ‘Eastern…

G7 ministers present united front against Russia over Ukraine crisis

20:35, 11.12.2021 - The world’s wealthiest democracies on Saturday sought to present a united front against Russian aggression toward Ukraine as Britain hosted a meeting of foreign ministers in Liverpool, according to Reuters.  The G7 meeting, attended in person by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts…

Italy, France deepen strategic ties as Merkel’s exit tests Europe

17:35, 26.11.2021 - Italy and France signed a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce their coordination within Europe, at a time when EU diplomacy is being tested by the departure of Germany’s Angela Merkel, according to Reuters. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron…

France, Czech Republic and others push for nuclear in EU’s green investment rules

17:05, 11.10.2021 - France, Finland, the Czech Republic and other central and eastern European countries have jointly pushed for nuclear energy in the European Union‘s upcoming sustainable finance rules, the Czech Industry Ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters.  The European Commission is expected to make a decision…

German source: G20 only achieved global tax deal unanimity at last minute

14:25, 11.10.2021 - Not all members of the G20 group of leading economies were on board with a global tax overhaul agreed by 136 countries until shortly before it was concluded on Friday, a German government source said on Monday, according to Reuters. Getting all European member states involved to agree to the deal was…


