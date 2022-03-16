France opens door to talks with Spain on building gas pipeline

Stiri Recomandate

Ajutorul pentru bonă, aproape imposibil de obținut! ZERO solicitări la Cluj în 2021, deși aproape 1.000 de copii nu au prins loc la creșă

Ajutorul pentru bonă, introdus în urmă cu doi ani la Cluj-Napoca, este imposibil de accesat de părinți. Calificarea… [citeste mai departe]

Goana dupa combustibil ieftin: Amenda de 100.000 lei benzinariei care a vandut motorina in rezervorul de 1.000 de litri rasturnat pe sosea

Garda de Mediu din Galati a aplicat o amenda de 100.000 lei unei benzinarii din Tecuci care a vandut motorina unei firme, randul… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat înecat la Letea Veche

Pompierii băcăuani intervin în zona hidrocentralei din Letea Veche, unde a fost descoperit cadavrul unui bărbat înecat. La fața locului au ajuns o autospecială și o barcă pneumatică pentru a scoate corpul neînsuflețit. Articolul Bărbat înecat la Letea Veche apare prima dată în Deșteptarea - Liderul presei băcăuane! . [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO/ Trupele armatei ruse au împușcat aproximativ zece civili, stăteau în rând ca să cumpere pâine

În această dimineață, cel puțin zece oameni au fost împușcați, aproximativ la ora 10:00, într-un cartier rezidențial din orașul Cernihiv, Ucraina, anunță Unian. Oamenii… [citeste mai departe]

Băiețelul ucrainean de 11 ani care a trecut singur granița cu Slovacia a fost reunit cu familia sa

Pe 5 martie, un băiat de 11 ani din Zaporijia, sud-estul Ucrainei, a fost salutat drept "eroul nopții" de autoritățile din Slovacia, după ce ar fi reușit să treacă singur granița celor două țări. Acum,… [citeste mai departe]

Ce firma se ocupa de serviciile de asigurare a Ambulantelor SMURD de la Spitalul Clinic Judetean de Urgenta Constanta (DOCUMENT)

Spitalul Clinic Judetean de Urgenta "Sf. Apostol Andreildquo; Constanta a atribuit recent un contract de servicii de asigurare a autovehiculelor.… [citeste mai departe]

INTERVIU. UMFST Târgu Mureș, o universitate ”puternic ancorată în realitatea mediului univesitar și a societății în care trăim”

Universitatea de Medicină, Farmacie, Științe și Tehnologie (UMFST) "George Emil Palade" Târgu Mureș este o instituție de… [citeste mai departe]

Încă un serviciu de curierat vine la Cluj. CEO: „Este un obiectiv la care muncim cu mare entuziasm”

BeeFast este un start-up tech de servicii de curierat rapid care dorește să se extindă în Cluj-Napoca și alte orașe mari din România. Compania se laudă cu afaceri de 650.000 de euro în 2021,… [citeste mai departe]

Putin are o stare emoțională normală în ciuda `programului neregulat` (Kremlin)

Starea emoțională a lui Vladimir Putin este normală, în ciuda faptului că are „un program neregulat”, a declarat purtătorul de cuvânt al Kremlinului, Dmitri Peskov, reatează TASS preluat de Reuters. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.… [citeste mai departe]

Biserică veche de trei secole, mistuită de flăcări, după ce s-a dat foc vegetaţiei uscate

O biserică veche de trei secole din judeţul Arad, monument istoric, a ars, la începutul acestei săptămâni, după ce persoane din comuna Vârfurile au dat foc vegetaţiei uscate de pe un teren agricol, pentru a-l curăţa,… [citeste mai departe]


France opens door to talks with Spain on building gas pipeline

Publicat:
France is willing to resume talks with Spain about building a gas pipeline connecting the two countries as Europe races to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, according to BloombergFrance, which has long resisted Spanish calls to build the link, is now willing to discuss the viability of the so-called Midcat pipeline if Madrid […] The post France opens door to talks with Spain on building gas pipeline appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

