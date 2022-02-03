Stiri Recomandate

Ministrul francez de Externe: „Dorim să extindem Schengen. Suntem într-o dispoziţie favorabilă pentru România” | VIDEO

Ministrul francez de Externe: „Dorim să extindem Schengen. Suntem într-o dispoziţie favorabilă pentru România” | VIDEO

Ministrul francez de Externe, Jean-Yves Le Drian, a declarat, joi, în cadrul unei conferinţe de presă alături de Bogdan Aurescu, omologul său român,… [citeste mai departe]

Oficialii BCE semnalează o schimbare a politicii monetare

Oficialii BCE semnalează o schimbare a politicii monetare

Oficialii Băncii Centrale Europene care au în faţă provocarea reducerii treptate a dependenţei zonei euro de stimulente încep să creioneze o cale a politicii monetare care rămâne mult mai puţin agresivă decât cea a altor mari bănci centrale ale lumii, scrie Bloomberg, conform Mediafax.… [citeste mai departe]

Sorin Cîmpeanu, anunț pentru părinți: trec sau nu școlile în online? Care este INDICATORUL de care depinde totul

Sorin Cîmpeanu, anunț pentru părinți: trec sau nu școlile în online? Care este INDICATORUL de care depinde totul

"Conform informării primite de la Ministerul Sănătăţii, astăzi, joi, 3 februarie, rata de ocupare a paturilor destinate pacienţilor COVID nu a depăşit pragul de 75%… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să alegeți dimensiunea și stilul de iluminat potrivit pentru casa dvs.

Cum să alegeți dimensiunea și stilul de iluminat potrivit pentru casa dvs.

Sunteți copleșit de sarcina descurajantă de a alege un nou corp de iluminat pentru sufrageria sau bucătăria dumneavoastră? Există câteva sfaturi de care trebuie să țineți cont și care vă vor asigura că alegeți cele mai bune corpuri de iluminat.Iluminatul… [citeste mai departe]

Prezentatoare TV, suspendată după ce a spus că „Holocaustul nu este despre rasă”

Prezentatoare TV, suspendată după ce a spus că „Holocaustul nu este despre rasă”

O celebră actriță și prezentatoare americană a fost suspendată de la emisiune, după ce a afirmat că Holocaustul „nu este despre rasă”. Suspendarea ei de la emisiunea pe care o prezenta, și anume, The View, a fost anunțată, printr-un… [citeste mai departe]

Jucătorul Gabriel Iancu a revenit la Farul

Jucătorul Gabriel Iancu a revenit la Farul

Atacantul Gabriel Iancu, care a evoluat ultima dată în Rusia, la Ahmat Groznîi, a revenit la Farul Constanţa, a anunţat, joi, gruparea patronată de Gheorghe Hagi, informează News.ro. În vârstă de 28 de ani (15 aprilie 1994), Gabriel Iancu este un produs al Academiei Gheorghe Hagi şi a mai evoluat pentru clubul constănţean… [citeste mai departe]

NASA amână din nou prima misiune Artemis

NASA amână din nou prima misiune Artemis

Prima misiune din cadrul programului Agenţiei spaţiale americane de revenire pe Lună, Artemis 1, va trebui amânată până în primăvară, a anunţat NASA atribuind întârzierea verificărilor necesare, informează AFP. După ce a programat misiunea Artemis 1 iniţial pentru sfârşitul anului 2021, apoi în februarie 2022 şi ulterior… [citeste mai departe]

Godeniul vrea să se promoveze turistic

Godeniul vrea să se promoveze turistic

Pe baza analizei actualei situații economico-sociale și ținând cont de opiniile cetățenilor a fost întocmită o strategie de dezvoltare durabilă a comunei Godeni. Au rezultat cinci obiective strategice de atins, perioada propusă pentru implementare având ca termen final anul 2027. Printre altele, este vorba despre modernizarea… [citeste mai departe]

De ce esti bine să mâncăm unt de arahide când ţinem o dietă? Sigur nu știai asta

De ce esti bine să mâncăm unt de arahide când ţinem o dietă? Sigur nu știai asta

Dacă ești gurmand și nu te poți opri din mâncat sau pur și simplu nu te simți sătul, mânâncă o felie de pâine peste care ai pus unt de arahide. Untul de arahide este un produs care conține atât fibre cât și proteine.Un studiu… [citeste mai departe]

La Cluj nu se închid școlile! A scăzut rata de ocupare a spitalelor

La Cluj nu se închid școlile! A scăzut rata de ocupare a spitalelor

Școlile din județul Cluj nu se închid, pentru că rata de ocupare a spitalelor, conform Ministerului Sănătății.Gradul de ocupare a paturilor în spitale a ajuns la 65,40%. Școlile se închid numai dacă acest grad de ocupare este de 75%.Vom reveni cu amănunte... [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

France hopes to seal Romania €1.2 bln warship deal quickly

Publicat:
France hopes to seal Romania €1.2 bln warship deal quickly

France hopes a deal to sell four warships to Romania for E1.2 bln ($1.35 bln) will be concluded soon, as the two sides look to ensure security in the , Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday, according to ReutersDefence firm won the contract to build four Gowind navy corvettes […] The post France hopes to seal Romania E1.2 bln warship deal quickly appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU to propose microchips law in early February

15:30, 20.01.2022 - The European Commission will propose a draft legislation for the regulation of microchips in Early February, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, as the EU’s need for chips is set to double in the next decade, according to Reuters.  “Most of supplies come from a handful…

Romania to borrow E305mln from EIB to build hospital in Cluj

15:40, 06.01.2022 - Romania‘s Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday that it has approved a E305mln loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), to be used to co-finance the construction of a regional hospital in Cluj, according to See News.  “The loan represents approximately 67% of the net cost of the project,” said…

Rusia reia livrarile de gaz catre Romania prin Ucraina

08:45, 06.01.2022 - Rusia a reluat furnizarea de gaze naturale catre Romania prin Agenția Ucraineana de Transport de Gaze, a declarat miercuri operatorul de stat ucrainean de transport de gaze TSOUA, potrivit Reuters. Gazprom din Rusia a suspendat tranzitul de gaze catre Romania prin Ucraina in aprilie anul trecut și de…

Romania’s daily COVID-19 infections double after holiday

15:10, 04.01.2022 - The number of daily COVID-19 infections more than doubled in Romania on Tuesday following an easing of restrictions during the winter holidays, and officials estimate the fifth wave of the pandemic could see twice as many cases as the previous one, according to Reuters.  Romania is the European Union’s…

‘Serious’ talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy

10:46, 31.12.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiralling tensions, according to Reuters. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed…

Biden pledges continued consultation with NATO allies in Eastern Europe

12:11, 10.12.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday called the leaders of nine NATO members in Eastern Europe and discussed the Russian military buildup and the need for a united, ready and resolute NATO stance for the collective defense of allies, according to RFE/RL.  “Biden promised the Bucharest Nine (B9), Romania,…

Commission refers Romania to court for two cases: industrial pollution and air pollution control

14:50, 02.12.2021 - The European Commission decided on Thursday to refer Romania to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to comply with EU rules to tackle industrial pollution and to adopt an air pollution control programme, according to a press release. The EU Commission explained that in the first case,…

Romania’s Romgaz expects to complete Exxon deal in Q1 2022

13:01, 17.11.2021 - Romanian gas producer Romgaz has estimated it will finalize the acquisition of a 50% stake in a Black Sea offshore gas project from Exxon Mobil in the first quarter of next year, its manager Aristotel Jude said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romgaz stated that it will ask shareholders to approve…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 03 februarie 2022
Bucuresti -3°C | 9°C
Iasi -4°C | 4°C
Cluj-Napoca -8°C | 2°C
Timisoara -2°C | 5°C
Constanta -3°C | 6°C
Brasov -9°C | 1°C
Baia Mare -7°C | 3°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 30.01.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 564.204,00 7.082.972,56
II (5/6) 3 62.689,33 -
III (4/6) 283 664,55 -
IV (3/6) 7.100 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.672.108,56

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 februarie 2022
USD 4.3845
EUR 4.9457
CHF 4.755
GBP 5.939
CAD 3.4507
XAU 254.233
JPY 3.8204
CNY 0.6893
AED 1.1937
AUD 3.121
MDL 0.2423
BGN 2.5287

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec