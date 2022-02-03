France hopes to seal Romania €1.2 bln warship deal quicklyPublicat:
France hopes a deal to sell four warships to Romania for E1.2 bln ($1.35 bln) will be concluded soon, as the two sides look to ensure security in the Black Sea, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Defence firm Naval Group won the contract to build four Gowind navy corvettes […] The post France hopes to seal Romania E1.2 bln warship deal quickly appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
