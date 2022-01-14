ForMin Aurescu, in Brest, supports elements that reflect best Romania's interests tailored to EU global strategy

Stiri Recomandate

Ministrul australian al Imigraţiei, Alex Hawke, i-a anulat viza lui Novak Djokovici, el precizând că a luat decizia ţinând cont de interesul public, potrivit unui comunicat, scrie GSP.Ministrul Imigrării din Australia și-a folosit puterea excepțională de decizie și a dictat anularea vizei lui… [citeste mai departe]

176.500 doze de vaccin Moderna au sosit in tara176.500 doze de vaccin Moderna au ajuns in Bucuresti si au fost stocate la Institutul National de Cercetare Dezvoltare Medico Militara "Cantacuzino".Transportul este asigurat de firma producatoare, iar dozele de vaccin au fost aduse in Bucuresti pe… [citeste mai departe]

Bursa japoneză a închis şedinţa de vineri în scădere cu 1,28%, pe fondul temerilor privind creşterea numărului de cazuri de COVID-19 în Japonia, transmite Kyodo. Indicele principal Nikkei-225 a ajuns la valoarea… [citeste mai departe]

Un atac cibernetic de proporţii a avut loc noaptea trecută asupra site-urilor guvernamentale din Ucraina. Hackerii au reuşit să spargă serverele Ministerului… [citeste mai departe]

Puţinii ani de viaţă ai lui Mihai Eminescu i-au fost de ajuns să străbată veacurile, iar ziua naşterii sale să fie aceeaşi cu Ziua Culturii Naţionale,… [citeste mai departe]

Cosmin Seleși nu mai prezintă Te cunosc de Undeva, spre surprinderea și întristarea fanilor. Carismaticul prezentatorul va fi schimbat de către o altă vedetă, de același calibru. Cosmin Seleși a decis să se mute… [citeste mai departe]

Rata anuală a inflaţiei a urcat la 8,19% în luna decembrie 2021, de la 7,8% în noiembrie, în condiţiile în care mărfurile nealimentare s-au scumpit cu 10,73%, mărfurile alimentare cu 6,69%, iar serviciile cu… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul australian al Imigraţiei, Alex Hawke, a anulat viza liderului ATP Novak Djokovici, el precizând că a luat decizia ţinând cont de interesul public. Ministrul şi-a anunţat decizia printr-un comunicat dat publicităţii vineri.Decizia ministrului poate fi contestată… [citeste mai departe]

Iarina Demian are 83 de ani și o carieră spectaculoasă în actorie. Dincolo de scenă, ea este mama lui Tudor Chirilă și a lui Ionuț, dar și bunica a trei nepoți. Într-un interviu… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul primar al Sectorului 5 Marian Vanghelie a fost retinut, joi seara, de procurorii Directiei Nationale Anticoruptie. Fostul edil a fost retinut in dosarul in care este acuzat de constituire de… [citeste mai departe]


ForMin Aurescu, in Brest, supports elements that reflect best Romania's interests tailored to EU global strategy

Publicat:
ForMin Aurescu, in Brest, supports elements that reflect best Romania's interests tailored to EU global strategy

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu supported on Thursday, in Brest, France, a series of elements that would best reflect Romania's interests, during the informal meeting on the elaboration of the and the security situation in the , informs a press release of the Ministry of (MAE) sent to AGERPRES on Friday. As for the , Aurescu welcomed the evolution of the document that will define this instrument that must, in the opinion of the Romanian side, have a practical character, in accordance with the principles of the EU Global

