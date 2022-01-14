ForMin Aurescu, in Brest, supports elements that reflect best Romania's interests tailored to EU global strategy

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Bogdan Aurescu will take part on Thursday and Friday in the EU Foreign Ministers' informal meeting (Gymnich type), which will take place in Brest (France), organized by the French presidency of the EU Council, Agerpres reports. According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs…

- The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, will participate, on Wednesday and Thursday, in the informal meeting of the ministers of defense of the Member States of the European Union, organized in Brest, under the aegis of the French presidency of the EU Council, informs a release of the Ministry…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will participate, on Friday, in the extraordinary meeting of the heads of diplomacies from the NATO states, held in videoconference system, the debates focusing security situation in the Black Sea and the Eastern Neighbourhood, in the context of the…

- Commander-in-Chief of the Mediterranean Maritime Zone (CECMED), Vice Admiral Gilles Boidevezi, said on Thursday that France would conduct naval exercises with Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Turkey. "These exercises are part of the free movement of our ships across the sea. It is an opportunity…

- The joint committees for foreign affairs and the Romanian communities overseas of the Senate and Deputies' Chamber on Thursday, after hearings, issued favourable opinions for the ambassadors who were proposed to represent Romania to the EU and NATO. The persons in question were: Iulia Raluca…

- Seven military ships belonging to the naval forces in Romania, USA, Turkey and Ukraine participated, on Friday, in a naval exercise that took place in the international waters of the Black Sea, off the Romanian coast, informs the Ministry of National Defense (MApN). According to the Ministry…