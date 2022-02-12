ForMin Aurescu, Canadian counterpart Joly talk about Ukraine's proximity security situation

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO| Femeie din Alba, VICTIMĂ într-un accident rutier în Sibiu: Trei mașini au fost implicate

FOTO| Femeie din Alba, VICTIMĂ într-un accident rutier în Sibiu: Trei mașini au fost implicate

FOTO| Femeie din Alba, VICTIMĂ într-un accident rutier în Sibiu: Trei mașini au fost implicate FOTO| Femeie din Alba, VICTIMĂ într-un accident rutier în Sibiu: Trei mașini au fost implicate Politistii Biroului… [citeste mai departe]

DELTACRON: Noua variantă a coronavirusului. De unde provine și cât este de contagioasă noua tulpină COVID

DELTACRON: Noua variantă a coronavirusului. De unde provine și cât este de contagioasă noua tulpină COVID

DELTACRON: Noua variantă a coronavirusului. De unde provine și cât este de contagioasă noua tulpină COVID DELTACRON: Noua variantă a coronavirusului. De unde provine și cât este de… [citeste mai departe]

Băuturi alcoolice în ecommerce

Băuturi alcoolice în ecommerce

De ce merită să comanzi bauturi alcoolice online dintr-un magazin specializat în produse de la branduri premium În strânsă legătură cu evoluția pozitivă a veniturilor, consumul de băuturi alcoolice premium al românilor se află pe un trend ascendent. Crește cererea pe segmentul superior de preț, costul unui produs nu mai este principalul… [citeste mai departe]

Un tanar de 17 ani s-a inecat la un centru termal din Balotesti. Anuntul IPJ Ilfov

Un tanar de 17 ani s-a inecat la un centru termal din Balotesti. Anuntul IPJ Ilfov

Un tanar in varsta de 17 ani s a inecat la un centru termal din Balotesti.In continuare se efectueaza verificari pentru stabilirea situatiei de fapt de drept "La data de 12 februarie a.c., in jurul orei 19:48, Inspectoratul de Politie al… [citeste mai departe]

Șofer român, un an și opt luni de închisoare, după ce a condus pe contrasens și a provocat un grav accident, în Anglia

Șofer român, un an și opt luni de închisoare, după ce a condus pe contrasens și a provocat un grav accident, în Anglia

Constantin Muscalu, 27 de ani, a recunoscut, în cadrul audierilor de le Leicester Crown Court, că a condus periculos, pe constrasens, și a fost condamnat… [citeste mai departe]

SUA, decizie care arată încă o dată diferența dintre Polonia și România

SUA, decizie care arată încă o dată diferența dintre Polonia și România

Statele Unite vor trimite 3.000 de soldați suplimentar în Polonia, în timp ce în România au trimis doar 1000 de militari. De remarcat că anunțul a fost făcut de ministrul polonez al Apărării, în timp ce anunțul privind trimiterea soldaților americani… [citeste mai departe]

O tânără a fost înjunghiată într-un metrou din New York pentru că nu a vrut să-i spună agresorului cât e ceasul

O tânără a fost înjunghiată într-un metrou din New York pentru că nu a vrut să-i spună agresorului cât e ceasul

Un bărbat a atacat cu brutalitate o tânără de 19 ani într-un metrou din New York, SUA, după ce aceasta l-a ignorat, refuzând să-i răspundă cât e ceasul, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 13 februarie 2022. Săgetătorii au tendința de a se opune unor cheltuieli pe care apropiații le consideră investiții

Horoscop 13 februarie 2022. Săgetătorii au tendința de a se opune unor cheltuieli pe care apropiații le consideră investiții

Horoscop 13 februarie 2022. Citește horoscopul de azi pentru zodia ta. Pe libertatea găsești Horoscop zilnic cu previziuni în dragoste, bani… [citeste mai departe]

Cum se influenţează reciproc viaţa şi visul. Ce este inerţia de somn şi când apare

Cum se influenţează reciproc viaţa şi visul. Ce este inerţia de somn şi când apare

Visele sunt o parte importantă a vieţii noastre şi au puterea să ne afecteze nu doar starea de bine de a doua zi, ci şi sănătatea. Pentru a preveni acest lucru este important să dobândim obiceiuri benefice, pe care să le aplicăm… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 14 – 20 februarie: Zodiile care vor fi favorizate în această săptămână. Cine va primi o lecție de neuitat

Horoscop 14 – 20 februarie: Zodiile care vor fi favorizate în această săptămână. Cine va primi o lecție de neuitat

Horoscop 14 – 20 februarie: Zodiile care vor fi favorizate în această săptămână. Cine va primi o lecție de neuitat Horoscop 2022, săptămâna 14 – 20 februarie: … [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

ForMin Aurescu, Canadian counterpart Joly talk about Ukraine's proximity security situation

Publicat:
ForMin Aurescu, Canadian counterpart Joly talk about Ukraine's proximity security situation

Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu discussed on Saturday, during a telephone conversation, with his Canadian counterpart , about the worrying security situation in the proximity of Ukraine and the region.

According to a press release by the Ministry of (MAE), the discussion revealed the common vision of the two parties regarding the current developments and the need to continue the steps towards de-escalation.

" and assessed the impact of recent developments on Euro-Atlantic security and welcomed the concrete measures…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

ForMin Aurescu: What happens in the Black Sea does not stay in the Black Sea

12:40, 03.02.2022 - Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Thursday that the current security crisis "is about the security of the Euro-Atlantic area" as a whole, pointing out that NATO member states must continue their coordination on concrete measures so as to achieve de-escalation, Agerpres reports. "The…

ForMin Aurescu to host consultations with B9 counterparts plus France, Ukraine

11:10, 02.02.2022 - Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday will host a round of consultations in a hybrid format on the worrying security situation in the vicinity of Ukraine and the Black Sea region to be attended by the B9 Format foreign ministers plus French Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, as well as…

ForMin Aurescu, at EU Foreign Ministers' informal meeting

09:10, 13.01.2022 - Bogdan Aurescu will take part on Thursday and Friday in the EU Foreign Ministers' informal meeting (Gymnich type), which will take place in Brest (France), organized by the French presidency of the EU Council, Agerpres reports. According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs…

ForMin Aurescu: There is a legitimate concern over Russian forces massing near Ukraine border

16:16, 10.01.2022 - There is a legitimate concern on the part of the allied states, including Romania, regarding the massing of Russian forces in the vicinity of Ukraine, in the Black Sea region, a massing of troops that is substantial, unprovoked and unjustified, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said…

ForMin Aurescu to participate in extraordinary meeting of ForMins in NATO states

09:05, 07.01.2022 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will participate, on Friday, in the extraordinary meeting of the heads of diplomacies from the NATO states, held in videoconference system, the debates focusing security situation in the Black Sea and the Eastern Neighbourhood, in the context of the…

Bogdan Aurescu to participate, on Friday, in meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers

21:45, 06.01.2022 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will take part on Friday in the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers, which will take place through video-conference, the debates being about the security situation in the Eastern Vicinity and the Black Sea generated by the massive deployment of Russian…

Aurescu - telephone consultation session with the US President's national security adviser and B9 Format officials

22:10, 16.12.2021 - Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu attended a telephone consultation session on Thursday with Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser to the President of the United States, as well as senior officials from the Bucharest 9 Format (B9) - foreign ministers and national security advisers, the Ministry…

Minister Aurescu, at Foreign Affairs Council, expresses concern about security developments on Ukraine's eastern border

21:10, 13.12.2021 - Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu attended a meeting of EU heads of diplomats in Brussels on Monday, expressing "concern" over security developments on Ukraine's eastern border with Russia, "which is of concern at European and Euro-Atlantic level", with effects on the Black Sea region, according to…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 13 februarie 2022
Bucuresti -2°C | 8°C
Iasi -4°C | 8°C
Cluj-Napoca -3°C | 7°C
Timisoara -1°C | 9°C
Constanta 2°C | 6°C
Brasov -5°C | 6°C
Baia Mare -4°C | 7°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 10.02.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 294.439,20 8.165.682,16
II (5/6) 5 19.629,28 -
III (4/6) 296 331,57 -
IV (3/6) 6.568 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.559.014,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 februarie 2022
USD 4.3392
EUR 4.9447
CHF 4.6823
GBP 5.8862
CAD 3.4103
XAU 254.831
JPY 3.74
CNY 0.6824
AED 1.1814
AUD 3.0961
MDL 0.2423
BGN 2.5282

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec