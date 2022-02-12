ForMin Aurescu, Canadian counterpart Joly talk about Ukraine's proximity security situation

ForMin Aurescu, Canadian counterpart Joly talk about Ukraine's proximity security situationPublicat:
Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu discussed on Saturday, during a telephone conversation, with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly, about the worrying security situation in the proximity of Ukraine and the Black Sea region.
According to a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), the discussion revealed the common vision of the two parties regarding the current developments and the need to continue the steps towards de-escalation.
"Minister Aurescu and Minister Joly assessed the impact of recent developments on Euro-Atlantic security and welcomed the concrete measures…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
ForMin Aurescu: What happens in the Black Sea does not stay in the Black Sea
12:40, 03.02.2022 - Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Thursday that the current security crisis "is about the security of the Euro-Atlantic area" as a whole, pointing out that NATO member states must continue their coordination on concrete measures so as to achieve de-escalation, Agerpres reports. "The…
ForMin Aurescu to host consultations with B9 counterparts plus France, Ukraine
11:10, 02.02.2022 - Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday will host a round of consultations in a hybrid format on the worrying security situation in the vicinity of Ukraine and the Black Sea region to be attended by the B9 Format foreign ministers plus French Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, as well as…
ForMin Aurescu, at EU Foreign Ministers' informal meeting
09:10, 13.01.2022 - Bogdan Aurescu will take part on Thursday and Friday in the EU Foreign Ministers' informal meeting (Gymnich type), which will take place in Brest (France), organized by the French presidency of the EU Council, Agerpres reports. According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs…
ForMin Aurescu: There is a legitimate concern over Russian forces massing near Ukraine border
16:16, 10.01.2022 - There is a legitimate concern on the part of the allied states, including Romania, regarding the massing of Russian forces in the vicinity of Ukraine, in the Black Sea region, a massing of troops that is substantial, unprovoked and unjustified, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said…
ForMin Aurescu to participate in extraordinary meeting of ForMins in NATO states
09:05, 07.01.2022 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will participate, on Friday, in the extraordinary meeting of the heads of diplomacies from the NATO states, held in videoconference system, the debates focusing security situation in the Black Sea and the Eastern Neighbourhood, in the context of the…
Bogdan Aurescu to participate, on Friday, in meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers
21:45, 06.01.2022 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will take part on Friday in the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers, which will take place through video-conference, the debates being about the security situation in the Eastern Vicinity and the Black Sea generated by the massive deployment of Russian…
Aurescu - telephone consultation session with the US President's national security adviser and B9 Format officials
22:10, 16.12.2021 - Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu attended a telephone consultation session on Thursday with Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser to the President of the United States, as well as senior officials from the Bucharest 9 Format (B9) - foreign ministers and national security advisers, the Ministry…
Minister Aurescu, at Foreign Affairs Council, expresses concern about security developments on Ukraine's eastern border
21:10, 13.12.2021 - Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu attended a meeting of EU heads of diplomats in Brussels on Monday, expressing "concern" over security developments on Ukraine's eastern border with Russia, "which is of concern at European and Euro-Atlantic level", with effects on the Black Sea region, according to…