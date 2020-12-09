Florin Citu - PNL's proposal for Prime Minister

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- National Liberal Party (PNL) First Deputy Chairman Rares Bogdan announced that the Liberals will validate the prime minister proposal at a meeting of the National Political Bureau (BPN) on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. "We will discuss tomorrow [the proposals of prime minister]. We will…

- The leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Sibiu county organization, Raluca Turcan, announced that the Liberals will build a government without Social Democratic Party (PSD), according to AGERPRES. Also, Raluca Turcan stated that PNL won by a landslide the parliamentary elections in Sibiu…

- Senator Calin Popescu-Tariceanu (former leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, ALDE) considers that the prime minister's proposal "normally" has to come from the party that obtained the highest score, and President Klaus Iohannis has to respect the Constitution and the vote of the citizens…

- The president of the PNL (National Liberal Party, ed. n.), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, said in an interview with AGERPRES that in democracy the prime minister is given by the winning party, saying that the PSD (Social Democratic Party, ed. n.) is the only formation with which the Liberals have…

- The budget deficit after the first ten months of this year stands at 74.05 billion RON, meaning 7 pct of the GDP, the Finance Minister, Florin Citu, announced in a press conference on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. "The deficit after the first 10 months is 74.04 billion RON, meaning 7 pct of the…

- The Social Democratic Party (PSD) Senator Radu Oprea has requested, on Wednesday, that the Government publish the budget for next year, claiming that the Liberals intend to increase taxes, according to AGERPRES."It's been a week since I asked PNL [National Liberal Party] present the budget…

- Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) have decided to have joint candidates in the parliamentary elections and to form a single party - Pro Romania Social Liberal, the leader of Pro Romania, Victor Ponta announced on Thursday. "It is time to put aside any hesitation and join…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday stated that PNL's (National Liberal Party) objective is to win the local and parliamentary elections, while opinion polls show the Liberals are by "9-10 per cent ahead of the Socialists." "At this year-end, on September 27, we have local elections, and on…