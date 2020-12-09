Florin Citu - PNL's proposal for Prime Minister

Stiri Recomandate

Președintele în exercițiu Igor Dodon s-a întâlnit cu șeful MAE al Ungariei: Detalii

CHIȘINĂU, 9 dec — Sputnik. Președintele în exercițiu al Republicii Moldova, Igor Dodon, a avut o întrevedere cu ministrul de Externe al Ungariei  Péter Szijjártó, care se află într-o vizită de lucru în țara noastră. "L-am… [citeste mai departe]

OPINIE: Posibile avantaje ale desemnării în funcția de premier a lui Nicolae Ciucă

Fiind cadru militar, Nicolae Ciucă ar impune respect în coaliția de guvernare, în condițiile în care PNL-USR PLUS-UDMR se detestă reciproc. Ciucă ar putea tempera și gestiona orgoliile și conflictele care deja se văd.     De asemenea,… [citeste mai departe]

(UPDATE) Cod galben de burniță și polei. Ce județe sunt afectate

UPDATE – Județele Galați, Vrancea și Vaslui se află, până la ora 19:00, sub atenționare cod galben de burniță și polei.  Fenomene avertizate: local – burniță care depune polei Zone vizate: – Județul Galaţi: Liești, Pechea, Cudalbi, Târgu Bujor, Corod, Tulucești, Umbrărești,… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă anunţă remediera problemelor legate de apa caldă, în Bucureşti. Când va fi reluată distribuţia

Premierul interimar Nicolae Ciucă a afirmat, miercuri, că s-au luat măsurile necesare pentru aducerea apei la temperatura necesară în reţeaua de distribuţie a ELCEN, la Bucureşti, "ceea… [citeste mai departe]

O tânără a murit după ce a fost încuiată afară în frig de prietenul ei în timpul unui livestream

Un youtuber din Rusia și-a încuiat prietena afară în frig în timpul unui livestream, aceasta pierzându-și ulterior viața, relatează presa rusă, potrivit  Business Insider . Stas Reeflay, în… [citeste mai departe]

Soluţia salvatoare pentru cei care vor să obţină credite mai mari

Deși își doresc locuințe proprii, tinerii cu vârste cuprinse între 18 și 25 de ani obțin cu greu credite mari, precum cel imobiliar, din cauza scorului FICO scăzut. Scorul FICO este identic cu cel al Biroului de Credit și este factorul principal care determină dacă… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu este propunerea PNL pentru funcția de prim-ministru - surse

Florin Cîțu a fost, miercuri seară, la Palatul Cotroceni pentru a purta o discuție cu președintele Klaus Iohannis asta după ce fostul premier Ludovic Orban s-a întâlnit, la rândul său, cu Iohannis. Potrivit surselor Antena 3, Cîțu ar fi propunerea pe care… [citeste mai departe]

Alte 21 persoane, printre care și o doctoriță, răpuse de Covid. Ultimul bilanț al deceselor

Alte 21 persoane au fost răspuse de Covid-19 în ultimele 24 de ore, anunță Ministerul Sănătății. Bilanțul total a ajuns la 2481 decese. Printre victime se numără și doctorița Elena Cîrnici, în vârstă de 72 ani,… [citeste mai departe]

Țările bogate și-au cumpărat vaccinuri cât să-și imunizeze de trei ori populația

Țările bogate au cumpărat suficiente doze de vaccin Covid-19 pentru a-și imuniza populația de trei ori, a spus un avertizor internațional, în timp ce țările în curs de dezvoltare sunt lăsate în urmă în sprintul global pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Conferinţa de Securitate de la Muenchen, amânată din cauza pandemiei

Conferinţa de Securitate de la Muenchen (MSC), care reuneşte anual în februarie elita mondială în domeniile apărării şi securităţii, urmează să fie amânată din cauza pandemiei de COVID-19, au anunţat miercuri organizatorii, potrivit Reuters. [citeste mai departe]


Florin Citu - PNL's proposal for Prime Minister

Publicat:
, , is the Liberals' proposal for , sources say.

The decision was taken by the of the (PNL), sources inside the party told AGERPRES.

