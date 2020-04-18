FinMin Citu calls Fitch's downgrading Romania's credit outlook warning to populist MPs

FinMin Citu calls Fitch's downgrading Romania's credit outlook warning to populist MPsPublicat:
The decision by Fitch Ratings, which has revised Romania's outlook to negative from stable, is a clear warning given to populist MPs, Finance Minister Florin Citu wrote on Saturday on his Facebook page. "In a statement Fitch confirms what I have said. It is easy to make a big deficit on paper but problems can arise in financing if the deficit is widened without providing sources for its funding. Therefore I have always said that the most dangerous thing for economic stability in Romania at the moment is the populism displayed in Parliament by legislative initiatives voted by all the opposition…
