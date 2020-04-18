FinMin Citu calls Fitch's downgrading Romania's credit outlook warning to populist MPs

Stiri Recomandate

Horoscop 19 aprilie 2020. Vărsătorii rezolvă o parte din conflicte

Horoscop 19 aprilie 2020. Vărsătorii rezolvă o parte din conflicte

Horoscop 19 aprilie 2020 - Citește previziunile pentru toate zodiile:Horoscop 19 aprilie 2020 - BerbecAi parte de finalul unei perioade deosebit de agitate și ar fi bine să înțelegi corect mesajul acesta și să te oprești și tu din tot ce te agită sau te întoarce… [citeste mai departe]

Johnny Depp şi-a lansat contul de Instagram şi un cover al piesei ‘Isolation’ a lui John Lennon înregistrat cu Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp şi-a lansat contul de Instagram şi un cover al piesei ‘Isolation’ a lui John Lennon înregistrat cu Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp a strâns peste 1,6 milioane de fani în mai puțin de 14 ore de când ‘a debutat’ pe Instagram, iar într-un video de opt minute le-a mulțumit… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus: Turcia înregistrează cel mai mare număr de contaminări din Orientul Mijlociu, depăşind Iranul

Coronavirus: Turcia înregistrează cel mai mare număr de contaminări din Orientul Mijlociu, depăşind Iranul

Numărul de contaminări cu noul tip de coronavirus a ajuns în Turcia la 82,329 de cazuri, a anunţat sâmbătă ministrul turc al sănătăţii Fahrettin Koca, iar noua cifră face ca Turcia… [citeste mai departe]

Trei pompieri din Suceava au ajutat o femeie să nască. Mama şi bebeluşul sunt în stare bună

Trei pompieri din Suceava au ajutat o femeie să nască. Mama şi bebeluşul sunt în stare bună

Femeia a născut acasă, în localitatea Siminicea, apoi, odată cu sosirea ambulanţei, a fost dusă, împreună cu nou-născutul, la spitalul din Fălticeni. Atât mama, cât şi copilul sunt într-o stare bună. „Minunea… [citeste mai departe]

Se anunţă măsuri severe: „Carantină chiar de un an”

Se anunţă măsuri severe: „Carantină chiar de un an”

Premierul Scott Morrison  a explicat adresându-se cetăţenilor săi că: „E o chestiune cu care trebuie să ne obişnuim” într-un interviu radiofonic la canalul 3AW: „Nu vreau să fac speculaţii privind blocajul impus mişcărilor oamenilor, dar acesta ar putea dura şi un an”. Întrebat despre… [citeste mai departe]

DINAMO. EXCLUSIV Ionuț Negoiță a decis să vândă Dinamo! Marți se vor semna actele

DINAMO. EXCLUSIV Ionuț Negoiță a decis să vândă Dinamo! Marți se vor semna actele

Ionuț Negoiță, finanțatorul lui Dinamo a declarat în mai multe rânduri că este dispus să cedeze cele 82 la sută din acțiunile deținute la Dinamo. De fapt, deținute de George Drăghia, fiindcă omul de afaceri i-a pasat acestuia… [citeste mai departe]

Andrei Năstase: Paștele nu e în vorbe, ci în simțire și tocmai ea ne va ajuta să depășim distanțele

Andrei Năstase: Paștele nu e în vorbe, ci în simțire și tocmai ea ne va ajuta să depășim distanțele

Liderul Platformei DA a venit cu mesaj de felicitare de Paște, pe pagina sa de Facebook, alături de fiica lui. Andrei Năstase a îndemnat creștinii să sărbătorească acasă, pentru că „Paștele… [citeste mai departe]

Covid-19 în Europa. Spania trece pragul de 20.000 de decese, numărul de morți din Marea Britanie depășește 15.000

Covid-19 în Europa. Spania trece pragul de 20.000 de decese, numărul de morți din Marea Britanie depășește 15.000

Peste 2,3 milioane de oameni din întreaga lume s-au îmbolnăvit, până astăzi, cu noul coronavirus, dintre care 158 de mii de oameni au murit, în timp ce alții 588… [citeste mai departe]

O călătorie pe rîul Larga (FOTO)

O călătorie pe rîul Larga (FOTO)

Am continuat să călătorim de-a lungul rîurilor şi de această dată vrem să vă povestim despre un rîuleţ de la nordul ţării ‒ Larga, care curge prin raionul Briceni al Republicii Moldova. Chiar dacă e de dimensiuni mici, acest rîu ocupă un loc aparte în istoria Moldovei, căci anume pe malurile lui în apropiere de satul Larga, în timpul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO - Poliția a intrat peste oameni în case, după scandalul de la Hunedoara: au căzut victime femei și copii

VIDEO - Poliția a intrat peste oameni în case, după scandalul de la Hunedoara: au căzut victime femei și copii

La Hunedoara a avut loc un scandal monstru între cetățeni și polițiști. Totul a degenerat în momentul în care polițiștii au vrut să ridice o serie de persoane care făceau… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

FinMin Citu calls Fitch's downgrading Romania's credit outlook warning to populist MPs

Publicat:
FinMin Citu calls Fitch's downgrading Romania's credit outlook warning to populist MPs

The decision by , which has revised Romania's outlook to negative from stable, is a clear warning given to populist MPs, wrote on Saturday on his Facebook page. "In a statement Fitch confirms what I have said. It is easy to make a big deficit on paper but problems can arise in financing if the deficit is widened without providing sources for its funding. Therefore I have always said that the most dangerous thing for economic stability in Romania at the moment is the populism displayed in Parliament by legislative initiatives voted by all the opposition…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Localitatile din Romania ar putea accesa 384 milioane de lei pentru investitii in iluminatul public cu LED

15:58, 09.04.2020 - Localitatile din Romania vor putea inlocui corpurile de iluminat cu consum ridicat de energie electrica cu cele bazate pe tehnologia LED, prin intermediul Programului privind sprijinirea eficientei energetice si a gestionarii inteligente a energiei in infrastructura de iluminat public, al carui buget…

FinMin Citu:Romania's economy will have a different structure after this period passes,perhaps a healthier one

09:41, 01.04.2020 - Romania's economy will have a different structure after this period passes, perhaps a healthier one on the long run, which will help us to be among the first economies in Europe, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday. "It is a mix. [in the behavior of the companies]. On the one hand, I understand…

Klaus Iohannis: Congratulations to new Gov't; I highly appreciate vote in Parliament

19:36, 14.03.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday congratulated the Orban III Government and appreciated the vote given in Parliament. "Congratulations to the new Government and good luck! I highly appreciate the vote given today in Romania's Parliament. Today, a message of unity was sent from Romania's Parliament,"…

Verdict: Romania, in procedura de deficit excesiv

11:35, 05.03.2020 - Comisia Europeana a lansat anuntul de incepere a procedurii de deficit excesiv pentru Romania, a declarat ieri, intr-un mesaj video postat pe Facebook, Florin Citu  - fost ministru de Finante si premier...

Acting FinMin Citu says PSD gov'ts ignored deficit warnings from European Commission

19:26, 14.02.2020 - The warnings regarding the structural deficit and the government deficit coming from the European Commission (EC) for three years were ignored by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) governments, acting Finance Minister Florin Citu told a news conference on Friday after the publication of an EC report…

European Commision: Romania doesn't comply with deficit criterion and launch of excessive deficit procedure is warranted

18:25, 14.02.2020 - The fiscal budgetary strategy for 2020-2022, adopted by the Government on 10 December 2019 and sent to Parliament, stipulates a deficit target of 3.8 percent of the GDP in 2019, a figure which, according to the European Commission, provides prima facie evidence of the existence of an excessive deficit…

Siegfried Muresan: Dupa Brexit s-a schimbat raportul de forte in Parlamentul European in favoarea PPE

13:06, 09.02.2020 - Europarlamentarul PNL Siegfried Muresan afirma ca dupa Brexit s-a schimbat raportul de forte in Parlamentul European, iar Partidul Popular European, din care face parte si PNL a castigat cinci membri, in timp ce Grupul socialistilor a pierdut sase membri, iar Grupul Renew Europe a ramas fara 11 europarlamentari.…

Romania's end-2019 budget deficit at 4.6 pct of GDP

12:48, 28.01.2020 - Romania closed 2019 with a budget deficit of 4.6 percent of GDP, above the authorities' November estimation, when the second budget adjustment was operated, Finance Minister Florin Citu announced on Tuesday. "We ended last year with a budget deficit of 4.6 percent, slightly higher than our estimate…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 19 aprilie 2020
Bucuresti 8°C | 28°C
Iasi 4°C | 16°C
Cluj-Napoca 5°C | 16°C
Timisoara 9°C | 24°C
Constanta 9°C | 18°C
Brasov 5°C | 20°C
Baia Mare 3°C | 18°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 51.678,00 2.543.999,20
II (5/6) 1 17.226,00 -
III (4/6) 55 313,20 -
IV (3/6) 1.098 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.611.391,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 aprilie 2020
USD 4.4524
EUR 4.836
CHF 4.5981
GBP 5.5532
CAD 3.1538
XAU 246.363
JPY 4.1312
CNY 0.6291
AED 1.2122
AUD 2.7988
MDL 0.2497
BGN 2.4726

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec