FinMin Citu calls Fitch's downgrading Romania's credit outlook warning to populist MPs

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Localitatile din Romania vor putea inlocui corpurile de iluminat cu consum ridicat de energie electrica cu cele bazate pe tehnologia LED, prin intermediul Programului privind sprijinirea eficientei energetice si a gestionarii inteligente a energiei in infrastructura de iluminat public, al carui buget…

- Romania's economy will have a different structure after this period passes, perhaps a healthier one on the long run, which will help us to be among the first economies in Europe, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday. "It is a mix. [in the behavior of the companies]. On the one hand, I understand…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday congratulated the Orban III Government and appreciated the vote given in Parliament. "Congratulations to the new Government and good luck! I highly appreciate the vote given today in Romania's Parliament. Today, a message of unity was sent from Romania's Parliament,"…

- Comisia Europeana a lansat anuntul de incepere a procedurii de deficit excesiv pentru Romania, a declarat ieri, intr-un mesaj video postat pe Facebook, Florin Citu - fost ministru de Finante si premier...

- The warnings regarding the structural deficit and the government deficit coming from the European Commission (EC) for three years were ignored by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) governments, acting Finance Minister Florin Citu told a news conference on Friday after the publication of an EC report…

- The fiscal budgetary strategy for 2020-2022, adopted by the Government on 10 December 2019 and sent to Parliament, stipulates a deficit target of 3.8 percent of the GDP in 2019, a figure which, according to the European Commission, provides prima facie evidence of the existence of an excessive deficit…

- Europarlamentarul PNL Siegfried Muresan afirma ca dupa Brexit s-a schimbat raportul de forte in Parlamentul European, iar Partidul Popular European, din care face parte si PNL a castigat cinci membri, in timp ce Grupul socialistilor a pierdut sase membri, iar Grupul Renew Europe a ramas fara 11 europarlamentari.…

- Romania closed 2019 with a budget deficit of 4.6 percent of GDP, above the authorities' November estimation, when the second budget adjustment was operated, Finance Minister Florin Citu announced on Tuesday. "We ended last year with a budget deficit of 4.6 percent, slightly higher than our estimate…