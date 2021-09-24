Eurostat: EU’s first-time asylum seekers more than double over spring

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News. The government spent approximately…

- EU border agency Frontex said on Thursday the number of migrants illegally entering the European Union by crossing the Western Balkans has almost doubled in 2021, with the majority coming from Syria and Afghanistan, according to Reuters. Frontex said in a statement that 22,600 migrants were detected…

- Poland should not remain a member of the European Union at all costs, the justice minister said in an interview published on Friday, as he railed against what he called “blackmail” from the bloc over Poland’s judicial reforms, according to Reuters. The comments come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels…

- The European Union‘s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday that its initial estimate of gross domestic product in the 19 countries was the growth of 2.0% quarter-on-quarter and 13.7% year-on-year, according to Reuters. The Eurozone pulled more strongly than expected out of the recession caused by…

- British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday the European Union had been inflexible over renegotiating the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit divorce accord and cautioned Brussels that it was not a deal that would last forever, according to Reuters. “A deal is a deal but it wasn’t something…

- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday that Hungary will offer the option of taking a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from 1 August and will make vaccines mandatory for all healthcare workers, according to Reuters. Orban said doctors will decide which vaccine people should…

- Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cițu said on Friday, that the country’s economic growth of 2.9% is due exclusively to investments and not to consumption. “The INS (National Institute for Statistics) published the economic growth in the first quarter of 2021. There are two important things that show…

- Foreign Ministers from the Group of 20 major economies (G20) met face-to-face on Tuesday for the first time in two years, with host Italy aiming to push multilateral cures for global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters. The one-day debate in the southern city of Matera will aim…