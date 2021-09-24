Eurostat: EU’s first-time asylum seekers more than double over spring

Stiri Recomandate

Congresul PNL, în linie dreaptă. Mesajele lui Orban și Cîțu

Congresul PNL, în linie dreaptă. Mesajele lui Orban și Cîțu

„În mâinile fiecăruia dintre dumneavoastră stau soarta și viitorul partidului nostru și al României”, le transmite Ludovic Orban liberalilor, pe pagina sa de Facebook, în timp ce Florin Cîțu postează... [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Simona Halep poate doar să viseze la ceea ce a făcut Emma Răducanu

VIDEO Simona Halep poate doar să viseze la ceea ce a făcut Emma Răducanu

Ducesa de Cambridge a jucat vineri, la National Tennis Centre din Londra, un meci cu Emma Răducanu, câştigătoarea US Open, iar despre recenta ei victorie a spus că a fost „foarte impresionantă”, relatează Daily Mail. Kate Middleton, în vârstă de 39 de… [citeste mai departe]

Restricțiile în Capitală intră în vigoare de vineri, la miezul nopții. Certificatul verde va fi obligatoriu

Restricțiile în Capitală intră în vigoare de vineri, la miezul nopții. Certificatul verde va fi obligatoriu

Capitala se apropie de incidența 4 la mie, însă oficial nu este încă în scenariul roșu. Vineri, Bucureștiul a ajuns la 3,77, în urma unei ședințe la Prefectura Capitalei s-a… [citeste mai departe]

Gata cu călătoriile în Europa: Cum moldovenii vor putea merge în țările UE

Gata cu călătoriile în Europa: Cum moldovenii vor putea merge în țările UE

Moldovenii nu vor mai putea efectua călătorii neesențiale în țările din Uniunea Europeană. Asta după ce Republica Moldova a fost exclusă de către Uniunea Europeană din lista țărilor terțe pentru cetățenii cărora ar trebui eliminate restricțiile… [citeste mai departe]

Compensarea facturilor la energie electrică: Micile întreprinderi cer Guvernului clarificări

Compensarea facturilor la energie electrică: Micile întreprinderi cer Guvernului clarificări

Guvernul trebuie să clarifice care este modalitatea prin care va compensa întreprinderilor mici şi mijlocii cheltuielile cu creşterea preţurilor la energie, din cadrul proiectului de lege anunţat de Executiv, consideră… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzi la societăți pentru verificarea modului de organizare a pazei în Argeș

Amenzi la societăți pentru verificarea modului de organizare a pazei în Argeș

În ultimele 24 de ore, polițiștii compartimentelor Sisteme de Securitate din cadrul Secțiilor de Poliție 3 și 4 Pitești au acţionat pentru prevenirea și combaterea infracțiunilor contra patrimoniului agenților economici, prin verificarea… [citeste mai departe]

Româncă, amendată cu 7.000 de euro în Italia. Circula cu o bicicletă cu 50 de kilometri pe oră

Româncă, amendată cu 7.000 de euro în Italia. Circula cu o bicicletă cu 50 de kilometri pe oră

O femeie de 55 de ani din România i-a lăsat mască pe poliţiştii italieni, după ce agenţii au descoperit că aceasta ”gonea” pe stradă cu o bicicletă modificată, ce semăna mai degrabă cu o motocicletă. [citeste mai departe]

Adriana Pistol, despre purtarea măştii de protecţie în toate zonele: Din punct de vedere epidemiologic, mi se pare o măsură care ar trebui reluată

Adriana Pistol, despre purtarea măştii de protecţie în toate zonele: Din punct de vedere epidemiologic, mi se pare o măsură care ar trebui reluată

Directorul Centrului Naţional de Supraveghere şi Control al Bolilor Transmisibile, Adriana Pistol,… [citeste mai departe]

Animest revine în această toamnă pe marile ecrane cu o porție dublă de film românesc

Animest revine în această toamnă pe marile ecrane cu o porție dublă de film românesc

11 scurtmetraje realizate de artiști din toată țara concurează la cea de-a 16-a ediție Animest pentru premiul Competiției Românești. Puternice, curajoase și foarte diverse, abordările propuse de regizorii autohtoni mizează… [citeste mai departe]

Pál Gerber la @ Camera K’ARTE

Pál Gerber la @ Camera K’ARTE

Unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți artiști maghiari contemporani expune la Camera K.Arte, la Târgu Mureș. Pál Gerber (născut în 1956, la Tatabánya), câștigător al Premiului Munkácsy, trăiește și lucrează la Budapesta. "Concepția mea nu contestă semnificația formei, de fapt o recunoaște, o folosește și o validează în mare măsură, totuși nu… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Eurostat: EU’s first-time asylum seekers more than double over spring

Publicat:
Eurostat: EU’s first-time asylum seekers more than double over spring

Eurostat, the statistical office of the announced on Friday that the number of first-time asylum seekers to the has more than doubled over the spring, according to Reuters. Nearly 103,900 first-time asylum seekers applied for international protection in EU countries between April and June in 2021 and up 115% compared to […] The post Eurostat: EU’s first-time asylum seekers more than double over spring appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania’s budget gap narrows to 2.89%/GDP in the first 7 months

15:30, 27.08.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News.  The government spent approximately…

More Syrians and Afghans entering EU via Western Balkans

17:30, 12.08.2021 - EU border agency Frontex said on Thursday the number of migrants illegally entering the European Union by crossing the Western Balkans has almost doubled in 2021, with the majority coming from Syria and Afghanistan, according to Reuters.  Frontex said in a statement that 22,600 migrants were detected…

Poland should not stay in EU at all costs, says minister

12:20, 06.08.2021 - Poland should not remain a member of the European Union at all costs, the justice minister said in an interview published on Friday, as he railed against what he called “blackmail” from the bloc over Poland’s judicial reforms, according to Reuters. The comments come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels…

Eurozone rebounds strongly, inflation above ECB target

13:25, 30.07.2021 - The European Union‘s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday that its initial estimate of gross domestic product in the 19 countries was the growth of 2.0% quarter-on-quarter and 13.7% year-on-year, according to Reuters. The Eurozone pulled more strongly than expected out of the recession caused by…

Britain tells EU on Brexit deal: it wasn’t going to last forever

11:30, 22.07.2021 - British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday the European Union had been inflexible over renegotiating the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit divorce accord and cautioned Brussels that it was not a deal that would last forever, according to Reuters.  “A deal is a deal but it wasn’t something…

PM Orban: Hungary to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

10:35, 16.07.2021 - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday that Hungary will offer the option of taking a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from 1 August and will make vaccines mandatory for all healthcare workers, according to Reuters.  Orban said doctors will decide which vaccine people should…

PM Cițu: Romania’s economic growth is due to investments

13:30, 09.07.2021 - Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cițu said on Friday, that the country’s economic growth of 2.9% is due exclusively to investments and not to consumption.  “The INS (National Institute for Statistics) published the economic growth in the first quarter of 2021. There are two important things that show…

G20 foreign ministers meet face-to-face to discuss post-COVID recovery

13:35, 29.06.2021 - Foreign Ministers from the Group of 20 major economies (G20) met face-to-face on Tuesday for the first time in two years, with host Italy aiming to push multilateral cures for global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters.  The one-day debate in the southern city of Matera will aim…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 25 septembrie 2021
Bucuresti 10°C | 26°C
Iasi 11°C | 22°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 22°C
Timisoara 11°C | 25°C
Constanta 15°C | 22°C
Brasov 6°C | 21°C
Baia Mare 11°C | 22°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 23.09.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 249.320,40 4.862.158,00
II (5/6) 2 41.553,40 -
III (4/6) 221 376,04 -
IV (3/6) 4.321 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.158.001,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 septembrie 2021
USD 4.2218
EUR 4.949
CHF 4.564
GBP 5.7704
CAD 3.331
XAU 240.357
JPY 3.8391
CNY 0.6541
AED 1.1494
AUD 3.0732
MDL 0.2383
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec