Europe’s outlook for economic growth brightens a little The European Union’s executive body raised its economic growth forecast, saying Europe had dodged a winter recession that was feared amid an energy crisis but warning that stubbornly high inflation is likely to keep hurting the economy by sapping people’s ability to spend, according to AP News. The outlook for the 20 countries using the euro […] The post Europe’s outlook for economic growth brightens a little appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang agreed on the need to “develop an economic relationship that is both stronger and more balanced”, the foreign ministry in Paris said after they met on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The meeting followed French President…

- The European Union’s top court will rule next month in a much-anticipated case over Swiss-franc mortgages that threatens to increase legacy lending costs for Polish banks, according to Bloomberg. The decision on whether the banks can pass on extra fees to customers whose foreign-currency loans were…

- The European Union has said it is seriously concerned about the arrest of two prominent Chinese human rights activists and has called for their immediate release after they were detained in Beijing last week en route to a meeting with EU officials, according to Reuters. The detention of Yu Wensheng…

- The trade ministers of the Group of Seven countries expressed “serious concern with economic coercion” in a meeting held online and said they would explore joint responses to it, according to Bloomberg. Such coercion is often imposed via trade and investment and “undermines economic security,” the ministers…

- Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki laid out his hopes to build a new economic community in Central and Eastern Europe with the participation of Romania and Ukraine on Tuesday in Bucharest, where he also criticised powerful Western countries for undermining the region for many years, according…

- The European Union has agreed to allow retaliation against countries that put undue economic pressure on EU members to change their policies, such as the trade restrictions the bloc says China has imposed on Lithuania, according to Reuters. Representatives of the European Parliament and the Council,…

- The European Union presented plans Thursday to fundamentally revamp its policies on dealing with critical raw materials, imposing limits on imports from countries like China while unleashing subsidies and other financial incentives to ramp up home production, according to AP News. The plans by the European…

- The European Union and the US are close to an agreement on raw materials used in batteries that would allow EU companies access to some of the same benefits in President Joe Biden’s green investment plan as Washington’s free-trade partners, according to the bloc’s trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis, Bloomberg…