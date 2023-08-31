Europe’s inflation held steady in August as ECB keeps an open mind on rates

Stiri Recomandate

La data de 30 august a.c, polițiștii Secţiei 10 Poliţie Rurală Oneşti au reținut pentru 24 de ore, pe bază de ordonanță, un bărbat, de 54 de ani, din comuna Coțofănești, bănuit de săvârșirea infracțiunii de vătămare corporală. Totodată, acesta a fost introdus în Arestul I.P.J. Bacău. Din cercetări a reieșit faptul că, la data… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a anunţat, joi, că Guvernul va acorda ajutoare familiilor victimelor tragediei de la Crevedia şi pentru cei cu locuinţele afectate de incendiu, precizând că vor fi plătite toate cheltuielile… [citeste mai departe]

Hotărâre de Guvern pentru reabilitarea DN 73 Câmpulung – Brașov! Pentru #PSD Argeș, infrastructura rutieră reprezintă una dintre principalele priorități. Iar rezultatele se văd! Astăzi a fost adoptată Hotărârea de Guvern pentru aprobarea indicatorilor tehnico-economici… [citeste mai departe]

La data de 30 august a.c., polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul Secției 1 Poliție Bacău cu sprijinul Serviciului Criminalistic Bacău, în urma activităților de cercetare penală desfăşurate în… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Marii Britanii, Rishi Sunak, se pare că va numi un nou secretar al apărării în cursul zilei de joi, înlocuindu-l pe Ben Wallace, scrie The Guardian, potrivit news.ro.Ben Wallace a… [citeste mai departe]

De Ziua Limbii Române, ambasadorul Statelor Unite la Chișinău, Kent Logsdon, a felicitat cetățenii Republicii Moldova într-un mod inedit. Acesta a recitat, alături… [citeste mai departe]

Lista punctelor vamale de trecere a produselor petroliere importate pe cale rutieră, feroviară și navală, se extinde. În acest sens, Cabinetul de miniștri a aprobat un proiect de lege, propus la inițiativa… [citeste mai departe]

Felicia Guțu, polițista beată, care a intrat cu mașina pe trotuar și a ucis o femeie, la Sîngera a refuzat apărarea. „Ea consideră că… [citeste mai departe]

Oana Sorescu, sora cunoscutului actor Dan Bordeianu, trăiește cu bucurie fiecare clipă a vieții, fiind perfect sănătoasă, dar asta nu înseamnă că așa a fost tot timpul.… [citeste mai departe]

Comisia de Disciplină din cadrul Federaţiei Române de Fotbal (FRF) a amendat, în cadrul şedinţei de miercuri, cele două formații clujene cu 10.000 de lei, în urma incidentelor petrecute la meciul direct, câştigat de CFR cu 4-3, în… [citeste mai departe]


Europe’s inflation held steady in August as ECB keeps an open mind on rates

Europe’s inflation held steady in August as ECB keeps an open mind on rates

Annual inflation held steady in Europe in August as food prices raced ahead of falling fuel costs, but there was no clarity about whether the (ECB) can pause its record series of interest rate hikes, according to AP News. The consumer price index for the 20 countries that use the euro currency was […] The post Europe’s inflation held steady in August as ECB keeps an open mind on rates appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

