Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

European gas fluctuates on uncertainty over demand and war risks

Publicat:
European gas fluctuates on uncertainty over demand and war risks

European natural gas futures swung between small gains and losses early Thursday amid lingering concerns about the conflict and relatively muted demand prospects for the region, according to BloombergBenchmark contracts fluctuated after rising as much as 2.4%. Traders are still monitoring developments in the Israel-Hamas war — even though the conflict hasn’t […] The post European gas fluctuates on uncertainty over demand and war risks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.6735
EUR 4.9693
CHF 5.1734
GBP 5.6978
CAD 3.384
XAU 298.865
JPY 3.1079
CNY 0.6386
AED 1.2724
AUD 3.0119
MDL 0.2599
BGN 2.5407

