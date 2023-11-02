European gas fluctuates on uncertainty over demand and war risks

European gas fluctuates on uncertainty over demand and war risksPublicat:
European natural gas futures swung between small gains and losses early Thursday amid lingering concerns about the Middle East conflict and relatively muted demand prospects for the region, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark contracts fluctuated after rising as much as 2.4%. Traders are still monitoring developments in the Israel-Hamas war — even though the conflict hasn't
