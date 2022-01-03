European gas extends losses amid rising supplies

Stiri Recomandate

Leoni angajează 200 de muncitori și ingineri. Noi locuri de muncă, disponibile la Sanovil, IMP România și BistriVet

Leoni angajează 200 de muncitori și ingineri. Noi locuri de muncă, disponibile la Sanovil, IMP România și BistriVet

NOI locuri de muncă sunt disponibile la Leoni: compania angajează 200 de muncitori, ingineri și magazioner. Se fac angajări și la Clinica Sanovil, BistriVET, Betak,… [citeste mai departe]

Termocentrala Mintia nu mai este nici măcar conservată. S-a decis retragerea din exploatare și închiderea

Termocentrala Mintia nu mai este nici măcar conservată. S-a decis retragerea din exploatare și închiderea

Este deja document oficial semnat și o chestiune de timp. Termocentrala Mintia va fi o amintire. Conducerea a decis să aceasta nu mai poate fi nici măcar conservată, din cauza costurilor.… [citeste mai departe]

Pictură rupestră, oraş pierdut, tablou surpriză, cameră de sclavi, între cele mai remarcabile descoperiri ale anului 2021

Pictură rupestră, oraş pierdut, tablou surpriză, cameră de sclavi, între cele mai remarcabile descoperiri ale anului 2021

Cea mai veche pictură rupestră în Indonezia, un oraş considerat pierdut în Egipt, mască din aur masiv în China sunt câteva dintre descoperirile majore… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraineni prinși cu țigări de contrabandă, în Sighetul Marmației. Marfa a fost confiscată de polițiștii de frontieră

Ucraineni prinși cu țigări de contrabandă, în Sighetul Marmației. Marfa a fost confiscată de polițiștii de frontieră

Polițiștii de frontieră din Sighetu Marmației au descoperit şi confiscat, duminică, 7.500 pachete cu ţigări în valoare de 87.750 lei, marfă ce urma… [citeste mai departe]

Sorin Grindeanu: Nu sunt șanse ca în următorii cinci ani să înceapă construirea autostrăzii Ploiești – Brașov

Sorin Grindeanu: Nu sunt șanse ca în următorii cinci ani să înceapă construirea autostrăzii Ploiești – Brașov

Ministrul Transporturilor, Sorin Grindeanu, nu este prea optimist în privința concretizării proiectului autostrăzii Ploiești – Brașov în viitorul apropiat. Social-democratul… [citeste mai departe]

Taxe și impozite mai mari la Timișoara. Vor putea fi plătite de la jumătatea lunii ianuarie

Taxe și impozite mai mari la Timișoara. Vor putea fi plătite de la jumătatea lunii ianuarie

Din 2022, la Timișoara s-a mărit impozitul pe clădirile rezidențiale, dar și cel pentru clădirile nerezidențiale. Direcția Fiscală a Municipiului Timișoara (DFMT) își reia activitatea, la ghișee și online, din… [citeste mai departe]

10 creșe vor fi construite în România. În total, vor fi 53 de creșe noi prin programul național

10 creșe vor fi construite în România. În total, vor fi 53 de creșe noi prin programul național

Ministerul Dezvoltării anunță că a aprobat construirea altor 10 creșe în diferite orașe din România. Prin programul național vor fi contruite 53 de creșe, precizează reprezentanții ministerului. [citeste mai departe]

INCREDIBIL: Rusia e NEMULȚUMITĂ exporturile Gazprom către Europa - Sunt SUB AȘTEPTĂRI

INCREDIBIL: Rusia e NEMULȚUMITĂ exporturile Gazprom către Europa - Sunt SUB AȘTEPTĂRI

Exporturile de gaze naturale ale Gazprom către clienţii din afara fostei Uniuni Sovietice au crescut anul trecut cu 5,8 miliarde metri cubi (bcm), la 185,1 bcm, în timp ce livrările spre Europa şi-au ratat probabil obiectivul,… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de anunţuri cu animale de companie dispărute după petardele de Anul Nou

Sute de anunţuri cu animale de companie dispărute după petardele de Anul Nou

Asociaţiile de protecţia animalelor din Arad trag un semnal de alarmă cu privire la efectele petardelor şi artificiilor folosite în noaptea de Revelion, arătând că sute de oameni şi-au pierdut animalele de companie... [citeste mai departe]

Avertizare hidrologică: COD GALBEN de INUNDAȚII pentru Alba și alte județe până joi, la ora 16:00. Zonele vizate

Avertizare hidrologică: COD GALBEN de INUNDAȚII pentru Alba și alte județe până joi, la ora 16:00. Zonele vizate

Avertizare hidrologică: COD GALBEN de INUNDAȚII pentru Alba și alte județe până joi, la ora 16:00. Zonele vizate Avertizare hidrologică: COD GALBEN de INUNDAȚII pentru… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

European gas extends losses amid rising supplies

Publicat:
European gas extends losses amid rising supplies

Natural gas prices in Europe started the year extending the sharp drop seen in the last month as rising flows eased concerns that supplies could lack during the winter, according to Bloomberg gas for next month dropped as much as 6.2% to 66 euros a megawatt-hour on Monday, falling for the ninth day […] The post European gas extends losses amid rising supplies appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU weighs sweeping new powers to maintain supplies during crises

13:25, 24.12.2021 - The European Union is weighing a broad set of new powers, including possible export controls, that would give it the ability to protect the bloc’s supply chain during periods of crisis, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, will unveil the proposal as soon as the spring,…

Euro-area activity drops to nine-month low on resurgent virus

13:40, 16.12.2021 - Euro-area economic activity slowed as rising coronavirus cases hurt service providers to offset an improvement in manufacturing output. Inflation pressure eased a little, according to Bloomberg. A composite gauge for both sectors fell to 53.4 in December from 55.4 the previous month, according to a…

EU gas extends rally as crunch risks extending into next winter

12:30, 14.12.2021 - European gas prices extended a rally on Tuesday, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine threatening to extend this year’s crunch into next winter, according to Bloomberg.  Futures jumped as much as 5.9% after closing at a record level on Monday. Traders are pricing in fear as Russia is building troops…

Romanian president calls new cabinet talks as coalition emerges

05:26, 20.11.2021 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis called for official consultations on a new government for Monday, signaling a breakthrough in talks between the country’s two largest parties to form a majority coalition, according to Bloomberg. After two weeks of negotiations, the Social Democrats and the Liberals,…

EU extends Covid-19 subsidy rules until mid-2022

13:15, 18.11.2021 - Relaxed European Union state-aid rules that paved the way for governments to pledge $3.4 trillion to support the bloc’s pandemic-struck economy have been extended until mid-2022, according to Bloomberg.  “The EU is looking for a progressive and coordinated phase-out of crisis measures without creating…

Poland warns large migrant group may try to enter from Belarus

17:16, 08.11.2021 - Poland is stepping up security at its border with Belarus as tensions at its eastern border may intensify on Monday as hundreds of migrants gathering at the Belarusian side are expected to try to enter the European Union country in one group, according to Bloomberg. “We’re now seeing the largest attempt…

Republic of Moldova declares an end to energy crisis after Gazprom extends contract

17:20, 01.11.2021 - The Republic of Moldova‘s President Maia Sandu has declared an end to her country’s energy crisis after the government and Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom agreed to extend a contract for natural-gas supplies for a period of five years, according to RFE/RL. Russian gas began flowing to the Republic…

German sale of seized bitcoin stash sparks clamor for bargains

14:06, 25.10.2021 - The auction website of Germany’s law enforcement agencies experienced a bitcoin-fueled frenzy on Monday midday as cryptocurrency investors sought to snap up a bargain, according to Bloomberg. Next to a Porsche Cayenne and a harp, a stash of bitcoin seized by prosecutors started being posted at noon…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 03 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti 3°C | 13°C
Iasi 2°C | 7°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 12°C
Timisoara 2°C | 11°C
Constanta 5°C | 12°C
Brasov 3°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 10°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri EXTRAGERI SPECIALE la 6/49 din 31.12.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT - 3.849.763,36
II (5/6) 11 26.667,52 -
III (4/6) 679 432,02 -
IV (3/6) 15.321 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.896.078,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.3559
EUR 4.9474
CHF 4.7725
GBP 5.8856
CAD 3.4356
XAU 255.758
JPY 3.784
CNY 0.6853
AED 1.1859
AUD 3.1589
MDL 0.2462
BGN 2.5295

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec