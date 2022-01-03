European gas extends losses amid rising supplies Natural gas prices in Europe started the year extending the sharp drop seen in the last month as rising flows eased concerns that supplies could lack during the winter, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark European gas for next month dropped as much as 6.2% to 66 euros a megawatt-hour on Monday, falling for the ninth day […] The post European gas extends losses amid rising supplies appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union is weighing a broad set of new powers, including possible export controls, that would give it the ability to protect the bloc’s supply chain during periods of crisis, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, will unveil the proposal as soon as the spring,…

- Euro-area economic activity slowed as rising coronavirus cases hurt service providers to offset an improvement in manufacturing output. Inflation pressure eased a little, according to Bloomberg. A composite gauge for both sectors fell to 53.4 in December from 55.4 the previous month, according to a…

- European gas prices extended a rally on Tuesday, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine threatening to extend this year’s crunch into next winter, according to Bloomberg. Futures jumped as much as 5.9% after closing at a record level on Monday. Traders are pricing in fear as Russia is building troops…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis called for official consultations on a new government for Monday, signaling a breakthrough in talks between the country’s two largest parties to form a majority coalition, according to Bloomberg. After two weeks of negotiations, the Social Democrats and the Liberals,…

- Relaxed European Union state-aid rules that paved the way for governments to pledge $3.4 trillion to support the bloc’s pandemic-struck economy have been extended until mid-2022, according to Bloomberg. “The EU is looking for a progressive and coordinated phase-out of crisis measures without creating…

- Poland is stepping up security at its border with Belarus as tensions at its eastern border may intensify on Monday as hundreds of migrants gathering at the Belarusian side are expected to try to enter the European Union country in one group, according to Bloomberg. “We’re now seeing the largest attempt…

- The Republic of Moldova‘s President Maia Sandu has declared an end to her country’s energy crisis after the government and Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom agreed to extend a contract for natural-gas supplies for a period of five years, according to RFE/RL. Russian gas began flowing to the Republic…

- The auction website of Germany’s law enforcement agencies experienced a bitcoin-fueled frenzy on Monday midday as cryptocurrency investors sought to snap up a bargain, according to Bloomberg. Next to a Porsche Cayenne and a harp, a stash of bitcoin seized by prosecutors started being posted at noon…