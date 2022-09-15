European Central Bank vice president urges decisive action on inflation

Stiri Recomandate

USR launches anti-crisis package: Cut in VAT for energy, zero taxes on minimum salary

USR launches anti-crisis package: Cut in VAT for energy, zero taxes on minimum salary

The Save Romania Union (USR) launches the anti-crisis package in which it proposes, through two legislative initiatives submitted to Parliament, several measures, including the cut of VAT on energy from 19% to 5%, vouchers of 1,000… [citeste mai departe]

Tir sportiv: Medalii pentru CSU Brașov, la CN de Glonț Tineret

Tir sportiv: Medalii pentru CSU Brașov, la CN de Glonț Tineret

Rezultatele bune obtinute de sportivii sectiei de tir sportiv a CSU care au participat la Campionatele Nationale de Glont Tineret, care s-au desfasurat la Bucuresti, in perioada 11-13.09.2022. La competitie au participat urmatoarele cluburi: CSU Brasov, CSU Oradea, Politehnica… [citeste mai departe]

Instituțiile publice din România nu mai au voie să folosească programe antivirus rusești. Cele existente vor fi deconectate

Instituțiile publice din România nu mai au voie să folosească programe antivirus rusești. Cele existente vor fi deconectate

Autoritățile și instituțiile publice din România nu vor mai avea voie să cumpere sau să folosească produse și servicii software ruseşti de tip antivirus,… [citeste mai departe]

Doi tineri din Blaj au fost reținuți de polițiști, după ce au furat peste 30.000 de lei dintr-o sală de jocuri de noroc

Doi tineri din Blaj au fost reținuți de polițiști, după ce au furat peste 30.000 de lei dintr-o sală de jocuri de noroc

Ieri, 14 septembrie 2022, polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul Poliție Municipiului Blaj au identificat și reținut un minor de 16 ani și un… [citeste mai departe]

Primul scandal: Prințul Harry și soția lui Meghan, supărați deoarece copiii lor nu vor primi titlul de Alteță Regală

Primul scandal: Prințul Harry și soția lui Meghan, supărați deoarece copiii lor nu vor primi titlul de Alteță Regală

Prințul Harry și soția lui Meghan Markle sunt „supărați” deoarece copiii lor, Archie și Lilibet, nu vor primi titlul de Alteța Sa Regală (ASR) când vor… [citeste mai departe]

57 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 15 septembrie 2022, în județul Alba. Bilanțul urcă la 58.762 persoane infectate și 1.307 decese

57 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 15 septembrie 2022, în județul Alba. Bilanțul urcă la 58.762 persoane infectate și 1.307 decese

Astăzi, 15 septembrie 2022, în județul Alba au fost raportate 57 noi cazuri de COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor… [citeste mai departe]

3 motive pentru care trebuie să ai un difuzor de aromaterapie portabil

3 motive pentru care trebuie să ai un difuzor de aromaterapie portabil

Aromaterapia a inceput sa fie din ce in ce mai folosita si in Romania, atat pentru relaxare cat si pentru beneficiile uleiurilor esentiale, cu rezultate ce pot fi confirmate de persoanele care le folosesc cu atentie. [citeste mai departe]

Iasi City attending HELEXPO Thessaloniki International Fair

Iasi City attending HELEXPO Thessaloniki International Fair

Officials of the city of Iasi participate, September 15 and 16, in the 86th edition of the HELEXPO TIF Thessaloniki International Fair in Greece. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO/ Doi tineri din Bălți, reținuți de polițiști: Au sustras bunuri de peste 500.000 de lei

VIDEO/ Doi tineri din Bălți, reținuți de polițiști: Au sustras bunuri de peste 500.000 de lei

Doi tineri, în vârstă de 18 și 21 ani, originari din Bălți, au fost reținuți de polițiștii Capitalei, fiind suspectați că au pătruns într-o locuință din or. Codru, de unde au sustras mai multe bunuri materiale… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Educatiei a initiat proiectul de Ordonanta de Urgenta pentru modificarea si completarea Legii educatiei nationale

Ministerul Educatiei a initiat proiectul de Ordonanta de Urgenta pentru modificarea si completarea Legii educatiei nationale

Ministrul Educatiei, Sorin Cimpeanu a precizat ca Ministerul Educatiei a initiat proiectul de Ordonanta de Urgenta pentru modificarea si completarea Legii… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

European Central Bank vice president urges decisive action on inflation

Publicat:
European Central Bank vice president urges decisive action on inflation

must act decisively to control inflation and make sure the central bank does not lose its credibility, de Guindos said on Thursday, according to Politico. His comments come a week after the ECB delivered a record 75-basis-point interest rate hike and signaled further tightening ahead. “Monetary policy needs […] The post European Central Bank vice president urges decisive action on inflation appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

ECB poised for another big rate hike as inflation soars

11:00, 08.09.2022 - The European Central Bank (ECB) will raise interest rates again on Thursday to fight runaway inflation and, with a big move and a record one under consideration, the only question is by how much, according to Reuters. Concerned that sky-high inflation is getting increasingly entrenched, policymakers…

ECB’s Lagarde: climate change has clear impact on inflation

13:00, 25.08.2022 - The European Central Bank needs to take climate change into account when making decisions as it has a clear impact, especially on inflation, the chief of the European Central Bank said in an interview published on Thursday, according to Reuters. “If more and more climate disasters, droughts and famines…

Romania’s consumer price inflation slows to 14.96% in July

13:30, 11.08.2022 - Romania‘s consumer prices rose by 14.96% year-on-year in July, compared to an increase of 15.05% in June, the national statistical office, INS, said on Thursday, according to See News. Prices of services grew by 8.33%, and food prices rose 16.05% year-on-year in July, while non-food prices added 16.59%,…

Italy to approve $14.5 billion package against inflation

11:45, 04.08.2022 - Italy plans to approve on Thursday a new aid package worth around 14.3 billion euros ($14.5 billion) to help shield firms and families from surging energy costs and consumer prices, government officials said, according to Reuters. The scheme, one of the last major acts of outgoing Prime Minister Mario…

German inflation rises unexpectedly after fall in Russian gas supply

16:40, 28.07.2022 - German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries…

The European Central Bank brings interest rates to zero, with larger than expected move

17:35, 21.07.2022 -   The European Central Bank on Thursday increased interest rates for the first time in 11 years in an attempt to cool rampant inflation in the euro zone. The ECB, the central bank of the 19 nations that share the euro currency, surprised markets by pushing its benchmark rate up by 50 basis points, bringing…

Euro zone inflation hits record 8.6% as the ECB prepares for its first rate hike in 11 years

15:10, 01.07.2022 - Eurozone inflation surged to a record high of 8.6% in June, racing ahead of expectations once again and adding pressure on the European Central Bank to step up its fight against spiraling prices, flash Eurostat data showed on Friday, according to Politico.  A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to…

EU leaders grant Ukraine and Republic of Moldova candidate status

11:51, 24.06.2022 - EU leaders have granted Ukraine and Republic of Moldova candidate status, marking a key point on the countries’ journeys to possible EU membership, according to Politico. The decision came on Thursday evening during a two-day European Council meeting in Brussels. Both countries applied for membership…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 15 septembrie 2022
Bucuresti 20°C | 33°C
Iasi 18°C | 29°C
Cluj-Napoca 16°C | 26°C
Timisoara 18°C | 30°C
Constanta 22°C | 33°C
Brasov 14°C | 26°C
Baia Mare 17°C | 24°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 15 septembrie 2022
USD 4.9289
EUR 4.9259
CHF 5.1459
GBP 5.6737
CAD 3.7444
XAU 267.697
JPY 3.4387
CNY 0.7063
AED 1.3419
AUD 3.3248
MDL 0.2547
BGN 2.5186

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec