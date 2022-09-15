European Central Bank vice president urges decisive action on inflation

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Central Bank (ECB) will raise interest rates again on Thursday to fight runaway inflation and, with a big move and a record one under consideration, the only question is by how much, according to Reuters. Concerned that sky-high inflation is getting increasingly entrenched, policymakers…

- The European Central Bank needs to take climate change into account when making decisions as it has a clear impact, especially on inflation, the chief of the European Central Bank said in an interview published on Thursday, according to Reuters. “If more and more climate disasters, droughts and famines…

- Romania‘s consumer prices rose by 14.96% year-on-year in July, compared to an increase of 15.05% in June, the national statistical office, INS, said on Thursday, according to See News. Prices of services grew by 8.33%, and food prices rose 16.05% year-on-year in July, while non-food prices added 16.59%,…

- Italy plans to approve on Thursday a new aid package worth around 14.3 billion euros ($14.5 billion) to help shield firms and families from surging energy costs and consumer prices, government officials said, according to Reuters. The scheme, one of the last major acts of outgoing Prime Minister Mario…

- German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries…

- The European Central Bank on Thursday increased interest rates for the first time in 11 years in an attempt to cool rampant inflation in the euro zone. The ECB, the central bank of the 19 nations that share the euro currency, surprised markets by pushing its benchmark rate up by 50 basis points, bringing…

- Eurozone inflation surged to a record high of 8.6% in June, racing ahead of expectations once again and adding pressure on the European Central Bank to step up its fight against spiraling prices, flash Eurostat data showed on Friday, according to Politico. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to…

- EU leaders have granted Ukraine and Republic of Moldova candidate status, marking a key point on the countries’ journeys to possible EU membership, according to Politico. The decision came on Thursday evening during a two-day European Council meeting in Brussels. Both countries applied for membership…