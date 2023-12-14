European Central Bank leaves rates unchanged, starts pulling plug on bond buys

Stiri Recomandate

Surpriză în statistica oficială: Un municipiu din România se află în topul oraşelor europene privind calitatea vieţii

Surpriză în statistica oficială: Un municipiu din România se află în topul oraşelor europene privind calitatea vieţii

Raportul a analizat date culese din 83 de oraşe europene şi a avut peste 70.000 de persoane intervievate.Din România, în studiu au fost incluse oraşele… [citeste mai departe]

Noi informații despre minora însărcinată care s-a aruncat de la etaj

Noi informații despre minora însărcinată care s-a aruncat de la etaj

Starea de sănătate a minorei gravide care s-a aruncat, în data de 12 decembrie, de la etajul al doilea al Centrului în Regim de Urgență din Zalău, este una bună. Potrivit informațiilor primite de la conducerea Spitalului Județean de Urgență Zalău, aceasta… [citeste mai departe]

Comitetul Executiv FRF a votat implementarea clasificării fotbalului amator

Comitetul Executiv FRF a votat implementarea clasificării fotbalului amator

Comitetul Executiv al FRF a votat, joi, implementarea clasificării fotbalului amator, informează frf.ro, precizând că pentru federaţie dezvoltarea fotbalului la nivel de copii şi juniori prin îmbunătăţirea activităţii centrelor şi academiilor şi creşterea… [citeste mai departe]

Australia limitează migraţia

Australia limitează migraţia

Guvernul australian și-a anunțat intenția de a reduce aportul de migrație la jumătate în următorii doi ani, a declarat ministrul Afacerilor Interne al Australiei, Clare O’Neil, într-o conferință de presă. Potrivit acesteia, noua politică care prevede limitarea aportului de migrație străină cu 50%, în următorii doi ani, face parte dintr-o… [citeste mai departe]

Presedintele Vladimir Putin isi confrunta o dublura generata de inteligenta artificiala

Presedintele Vladimir Putin isi confrunta o dublura generata de inteligenta artificiala

Presedintele rus Vladimir Putin a parut sa ramana fara cuvinte pentru scurt timp, joi, atunci cand si a vazut o versiune de a sa generata de inteligenta artificiala, relateaza Reuters. Presedintele rus Vladimir Putin a parut sa… [citeste mai departe]

În Grindu nu sunt adăposturi, dar nici nu ar fi folosite: „Nu se duce nimeni iarna, la 2:00, în adăpost fără căldurică, lumină, nimic”

În Grindu nu sunt adăposturi, dar nici nu ar fi folosite: „Nu se duce nimeni iarna, la 2:00, în adăpost fără căldurică, lumină, nimic”

Tulcenii din satul Grindu nu s-au speriat, în noaptea de miercuri spre joi, din cauza dronei care a căzut… [citeste mai departe]

DNA a clasat dosarul de luare de mită care îl viza pe președintele CJ Constanța: Nu există probe

DNA a clasat dosarul de luare de mită care îl viza pe președintele CJ Constanța: Nu există probe

Acuzaţia de luare de mită adusă preşedintelui Consiliului Judeţean Constanţa, Mihai Lupu, a fost clasată de DNA, procurorii precizând că nu au găsit probe că ar fi săvârşit infracţiunea. Mihai Lupu… [citeste mai departe]

Dispar grupele celei mai importante competiții europene. Detaliile noului format al Champions League

Dispar grupele celei mai importante competiții europene. Detaliile noului format al Champions League

În această săptămână s-au disputat ultimele meciuri din grupele Champions League, cea mai importantă competiție intercluburi din Europa urmând să aibă un nou format din sezonul viitor. UEFA a decis… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția lui Vladimir Putin în momentul în care a fost confruntat cu o dublură a sa, în timpul unei sesiuni de întrebări şi răspunsuri. VIDEO

Reacția lui Vladimir Putin în momentul în care a fost confruntat cu o dublură a sa, în timpul unei sesiuni de întrebări şi răspunsuri. VIDEO

Președintele rus Vladimir Putin a părut că a rămas pe moment fără cuvinte, joi, în timpul unei sesiuni… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul dinamitează schemele de plafonare a prețului energiei livrate clienților: 0 lei pentru compensarea clienților și risc de colaps pentru întregul sector energetic

Guvernul dinamitează schemele de plafonare a prețului energiei livrate clienților: 0 lei pentru compensarea clienților și risc de colaps pentru întregul sector energetic

Comunicat Federația ACUE – Bugetul pentru anul 2024… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

European Central Bank leaves rates unchanged, starts pulling plug on bond buys

Publicat:
European Central Bank leaves rates unchanged, starts pulling plug on bond buys

left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday and signalled an early end to its last remaining bond purchase scheme, wrapping up a decade-long experiment in hoovering up debt across the 20-nation eurozone, according to Reuters.  The ECB raised interest rates to a record high earlier this year but unexpectedly benign […] The post European Central Bank leaves rates unchanged, starts pulling plug on bond buys appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU says it will take in slightly more refugees from third countries

13:55, 14.12.2023 - A senior European Union official said on Thursday the bloc will allow in more than 60,000 of the most vulnerable refugees in 2024-25, a slight increase from previous years, and rebuffed criticism that it is more welcoming to Ukrainians than others, according to Reuters. Ylva Johansson, EU Commissioner…

OPEC+ agrees to deepen voluntary oil output cuts

11:30, 01.12.2023 - OPEC+ oil producers on Thursday agreed to voluntary output cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for early next year led by Saudi Arabia rolling over its current voluntary cut, according to Reuters.  Benchmark global oil prices settled down around 2% , in part because the reductions…

EU to deploy more staff on Finnish-Russian border amid asylum crisis

14:55, 23.11.2023 - European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex said on Thursday it will send more officers and other staff to Finland next week as the Nordic nation seeks to limit the number of asylum seekers coming via Russia, according to Reuters.  Helsinki has accused Moscow of funneling migrants to the border from…

EU Commission to renew glyphosate authorization for 10 years

13:35, 16.11.2023 - The European Commission will renew its authorization of glyphosate for a further 10 years, it said on Thursday, even though EU governments earlier failed to give a clear opinion on whether or not to extend the approval, according to Reuters. “To balance those considerations, the Commission will adopt…

Apple suffers setback in fight against EU’s $14 billion tax order

13:40, 09.11.2023 - An EU tribunal made legal errors when it ruled in favour of Apple over a 13 billion euro tax order and should review the case again, an adviser to Europe’s top court said on Thursday, in a potential setback for the iPhone maker, according to Reuters. The tax case against Apple was part of EU […] The…

Romanian pensions to rise twice in 2024 pending law approval, says PM

12:51, 02.11.2023 - Romanian state pensions will rise twice in 2024, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday, beginning in January when they will be indexed by 13.8% and again in September when they will be recalculated based on a pending bill, according to Reuters.  Under Romania‘s European Union funds recovery…

NATO boosts Baltic patrols after undersea infrastructure damage

10:36, 20.10.2023 - NATO is stepping up patrols in the Baltic Sea following recent damage to undersea infrastructure in the region, the transatlantic military alliance said on Thursday, according to Reuters. “The increased measures include additional surveillance and reconnaissance flights, including with maritime patrol…

EU blames Kosovo over stalled normalization pact with Serbia

10:50, 15.09.2023 - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell blamed Kosovo on Thursday for a failure to implement a deal with Serbia on normalizing relations between the two former wartime foes, according to Reuters. Borrell spoke after talks in Brussels with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 decembrie 2023
USD 4.5587
EUR 4.972
CHF 5.2362
GBP 5.7697
CAD 3.3882
XAU 298.19
JPY 3.2178
CNY 0.6389
AED 1.2413
AUD 3.059
MDL 0.2567
BGN 2.5421

Urmareste stirile pe: