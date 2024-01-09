Euro zone unemployment hits record low, defying recession gloom Unemployment in the euro zone matched its lowest level on record in November, despite worries that the 20-nation bloc succumbed to a recession in the second half of last year, according to Bloomberg. The jobless rate dropped to 6.4% from 6.5% in October, Eurostat said Tuesday, equivalent to almost 11 million people out of work […] The post Euro zone unemployment hits record low, defying recession gloom appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union and the US will extend a truce on steel and aluminum imports, avoiding a possible return of billions of dollars in tariffs on transatlantic commerce, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission, the EU executive’s arm, announced on Tuesday it will suspend retaliatory measures…

- Estonia’s economy struggled to break out of the European Union’s most sustained contraction as a drop in trade with the Nordic region and an energy shock spurred by Russia’s war in Ukraine take a toll, according to Bloomberg. The Baltic nation of 1.3 million registered its seventh-straight drop in gross…

- Israel is coming under increasing pressure to agree to an extension of a four-day pause in its war with Hamas, according to Bloomberg. US President Joe Biden said he supports prolonging the cease-fire, which is due to end on Tuesday morning and part of a deal to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.…

- The euro zone economy contracted marginally quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, a new estimate confirmed on Tuesday, underlining expectations of a technical recession if the fourth quarter turns out equally weak, but employment still rose, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office…

- The European Union’s executive arm will meet later Tuesday to finalize a decision on whether to recommend formally opening Ukraine’s membership talks, with expectations of a positive outcome for Kyiv but with conditions attached, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission will likely recommend…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition agreed to help ease the burden on regional and local administrations struggling to cope with rising numbers of refugees and other migrants, according to Bloomberg. After talks hosted by Scholz at the chancellery in Berlin that stretched into the early…

- Euro-area economic confidence slowed for a sixth month as the region struggles under the weight of higher interest rates, still elevated inflation and geopolitical tensions, according to Bloomberg. A sentiment gauge published by the European Commission inched down to 93.3 in October, from a revised…

- A growing number of governments are sending aircraft to Israel to airlift their citizens out of the country, after many commercial airlines suspended operations following the surprise attack by Hamas militants over the weekend, according to Bloomberg. Germany’s Foreign Office said late Tuesday that…