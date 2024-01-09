Euro zone unemployment hits record low, defying recession gloom

Stiri Recomandate

Raport covid pentru saptamana 01 - 07 ianuarie 2024. Nici o persoana internata la Constanta (DOCUMENT)

Raport covid pentru saptamana 01 - 07 ianuarie 2024. Nici o persoana internata la Constanta (DOCUMENT)

In intervalul 01 07 ianuarie 2024 au fost inregistrate 2.525 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS ndash; CoV ndash; 2 COVID ndash; 19 . 805 dintre cazurile noi din ultima saptamana sunt ale unor… [citeste mai departe]

Veste cruntă pentru bucureșteni! 1000 de blocuri din Capitală, fără căldură și apă caldă, în plin ger

Veste cruntă pentru bucureșteni! 1000 de blocuri din Capitală, fără căldură și apă caldă, în plin ger

Frig afară, frig și în case. Cu asta vor avea de „luptat” locuitorii a circa 1.000 de blocuri din Capitală, care au apartamentele racordate la sistemul centralizat de termoficare.… [citeste mai departe]

„Proprietatea voastră se termină la gard! Ați înțeles?”. Clujean revoltat de proprietarii care își pun pe gard marcaje de „parcare interzisă”

„Proprietatea voastră se termină la gard! Ați înțeles?”. Clujean revoltat de proprietarii care își pun pe gard marcaje de „parcare interzisă”

Clujenii se confruntă cu o problemă acută și persistentă a lipsei locurilor de parcare.… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie și-a lovit soțul și l-a amenințat cu moartea

O femeie și-a lovit soțul și l-a amenințat cu moartea

Un bărbat din Baru a sunat la poliție să reclame că a fost lovit la cap cu un obiect metalic și amenințat cu moartea de către soția s-a, în vârstă de 36 de ani.  Care la rândul ei, în urma conflictului dintre soți, a fost împinsă în poarta casei. „La data de 09 ianuarie 2024,  polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

16 COVID-19 Omicron cases reported in Romania, Jan 1-7

16 COVID-19 Omicron cases reported in Romania, Jan 1-7

16 COVID-19 Omicron cases reported in Romania, Jan 1-7As many as 16 cases of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron were confirmed in Romania in the week of January 1-7, of which 6 deemed variants of interest (VOIs), the National Public Health Institute (INSP) informed on Tuesday. According to the cited source,… [citeste mai departe]

Am crezut că e o glumă, nici nu m-am dat jos din pat. Cum au reacționat turiștii din hotelul care a luat foc în Centrul Istoric

Am crezut că e o glumă, nici nu m-am dat jos din pat. Cum au reacționat turiștii din hotelul care a luat foc în Centrul Istoric

Alarma cu privire la incendiul puternic care a izbucnit marți dimineață la un hotel din Centrul Vechi din București a fost dată de mai mulți… [citeste mai departe]

Recomandări pentru prevenirea și limitarea îmbolnăvirilor prin gripă și alte viroze respiratorii, la reluarea cursurilor școlare

Recomandări pentru prevenirea și limitarea îmbolnăvirilor prin gripă și alte viroze respiratorii, la reluarea cursurilor școlare

Virozele respiratorii sunt frecvente în sezonul rece și pot afecta colectivitățile în care copiii și cadrele didactice desfășoară… [citeste mai departe]

Maraton de poezie românească la castelul Karoly la 174 de ani de la nașterea lui Mihai Eminescu

Maraton de poezie românească la castelul Karoly la 174 de ani de la nașterea lui Mihai Eminescu

Cu ocazia Zilei Culturii Naționale și a aniversării a 174 ani de la nașterea poetului național, Mihai Eminescu, Fundația Centrul de Promovare a Turismului Cultural „Gróf Károlyi” organizează cea de-a unsprezecea… [citeste mai departe]

Mașină căutată de autoritățile din Austria, oprită la ieşirea din ţară

Mașină căutată de autoritățile din Austria, oprită la ieşirea din ţară

Poliţiştii de frontieră sătmăreni au depistat, la ieșirea din țară, un autovehicul căutat de autoritățile din Austria. Mașina a fost indisponibilizată la sediul instituției. Luni, 08 decembrie a.c., în jurul orei 10.30, în Punctul de Trecere… [citeste mai departe]

Euro zone unemployment hits record low, defying recession gloom

Euro zone unemployment hits record low, defying recession gloom

Unemployment in the euro zone matched its lowest level on record in November, despite worries that the 20-nation bloc succumbed to a recession in the second half of last year, according to Bloomberg. The jobless rate dropped to 6.4% from 6.5% in October, Eurostat said Tuesday,… [citeste mai departe]


