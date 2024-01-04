Euro zone business activity shrank again in Dec, pointing to recession

Stiri Recomandate

Xbox a lansat un toaster în forma consolei Xbox Series S

Xbox a lansat un toaster în forma consolei Xbox Series S

Dacă vrei să arăți tuturor că ești cel mai mare fan Xbox, nu te poți rezuma doar la un Xbox Series X. Mai ales că acum îți poți transforma bucătăria într-un mic altar pentru divizia de gaming a celor de la Microsoft , fiindcă Xbox tocmai a anunțat lansarea unui toaster în forma consolei… [citeste mai departe]

Victorii pe linie pentru principalele favorite ale turneului de la Brisbane, Arina Sabalenka şi Elena Rîbakina

Victorii pe linie pentru principalele favorite ale turneului de la Brisbane, Arina Sabalenka şi Elena Rîbakina

Belarusa Arina Sabalenka şi kazaha Elena Rîbakina, principalele favorite ale turneului de tenis WTA 500 de la Brisbane (Australia), dotat cu premii totale de 1.736.763 de dolari… [citeste mai departe]

Cadourile primite de Maia Sandu în ultima parte a anului 2023

Cadourile primite de Maia Sandu în ultima parte a anului 2023

Farfurii decorative, o vază din cristal, cărți, dar și o pereche de cercei din argint se regăsesc pe lista cadourilor protocolare primite de președinta Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, în ultima parte a anului 2023, perioada octombrie-decembrie, informează TV8.md. Potrivit listei… [citeste mai departe]

Soluții pentru tenul uscat: cremă hidratantă și ingrediente cheie

Soluții pentru tenul uscat: cremă hidratantă și ingrediente cheie

In fiecare zi tenul nostru este adesea supus la diverse agresiuni, iar rezultatul poate fi unul familiar pentru mulți: tenul uscat. Fenomen care nu afectează doar aspectul estetic al pielii, ci și starea sa de sănătate. De aceea trebuie sa ne îndreptăm atenția către… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă în sănătate! Camera de gardă de la Spitalul de Copii Gomoiu, din Capitală, se află în pericol de a fi închisă din lipsă de personal

Alertă în sănătate! Camera de gardă de la Spitalul de Copii Gomoiu, din Capitală, se află în pericol de a fi închisă din lipsă de personal

Administraţia Spitalelor şi Serviciilor Medicale Bucureşti (ASSMB) trage, joi, un semnal de alarmă în… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 8.900 de intervenții chirurgicale au avut loc anul trecut la Spitalul Județean. 41.700 de bistrițeni au fost internați în 2023

Peste 8.900 de intervenții chirurgicale au avut loc anul trecut la Spitalul Județean. 41.700 de bistrițeni au fost internați în 2023

Potrivit unui bilanț al Spitalului Clinic Județean de Ugență Bistrița făcut public de managerul Gabriel Lazany, anul trecut 41.700… [citeste mai departe]

Despre corecta dublă măsură și civilizata ipocrizie

Despre corecta dublă măsură și civilizata ipocrizie

Ieri, 3 Ianuarie 2024, au murit într-un atentat terorist peste 200 de oameni și tot atâția au fost grav răniți, motiv pentru care numărul morților poate crește, în continuare. „Ei, și? Asta s-a întâmplat în Iran, care e un stat terorist” Important e însă că peste câteva zile vom comemora atentatul… [citeste mai departe]

Atletism/ Aruncarea ciocanului: Bianca Ghelber, cantonament în Cipru

Atletism/ Aruncarea ciocanului: Bianca Ghelber, cantonament în Cipru

Sportiva legitimată la SCM Bacău va efectua un stagiu de pregătire de 25 de zile în Insula Afroditei, începând cu data 28 ianuarie. În 2022, an în care s-a laureat campioana Europei, eleva Mihaelei Melinte a beneficiat de un program asemănător În 2024, ca în 2022.… [citeste mai departe]

Un sucevean vrea să știe de la IPS Calinic dacă poate să-și lase soția în altarul unei bisericii la sfințire. ”Tind să nu las soția să intre, căci așa a zis un preot călugăr”

Un sucevean vrea să știe de la IPS Calinic dacă poate să-și lase soția în altarul unei bisericii la sfințire. ”Tind să nu las soția să intre, căci așa a zis un preot călugăr”

Un sucevean vrea… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 2.000 de apartamente debranșate de la Colterm în 2023. Reprezentanții rămân pozitivi: numărul, mai mic decât cel din 2022

Peste 2.000 de apartamente debranșate de la Colterm în 2023. Reprezentanții rămân pozitivi: numărul, mai mic decât cel din 2022

La început de an, reprezentanții Colterm vin cu noi informări privind stocurile, achiziția de certificate de poluare, investiții și… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Euro zone business activity shrank again in Dec, pointing to recession

Publicat:
Euro zone business activity shrank again in Dec, pointing to recession

The contraction in euro zone business activity continued at the end of 2023 due to a persistent downturn in the dominant services industry, a survey showed on Thursday, indicating the bloc’s economy was in recession, according to Reuters. HCOB’s Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global and seen as a good gauge of […] The post Euro zone business activity shrank again in Dec, pointing to recession appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU says it will take in slightly more refugees from third countries

13:55, 14.12.2023 - A senior European Union official said on Thursday the bloc will allow in more than 60,000 of the most vulnerable refugees in 2024-25, a slight increase from previous years, and rebuffed criticism that it is more welcoming to Ukrainians than others, according to Reuters. Ylva Johansson, EU Commissioner…

EU set for summit showdown on Ukraine with Hungary’s Orban

11:40, 14.12.2023 - European Union leaders head into a high-stakes summit for Ukraine on Thursday, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and 50 billion euros in financial aid for Kyiv, according to Reuters. The summit comes at a crucial time in Ukraine’s war against Russia’s…

Euro zone business activity fell again in November

13:25, 23.11.2023 - The downturn in euro zone business activity eased in November but remained broad-based, suggesting the bloc’s economy will contract again this quarter as consumers continue to rein in spending, a survey showed, according to Reuters.  Last quarter the economy contracted 0.1%, official data has shown,…

Russia completes repair of Baltic Sea telecoms cable, Finland says

13:55, 16.11.2023 - Finland‘s coast guard said on Thursday that Russia has completed repairs of a Russian Baltic Sea telecoms cable that was damaged six weeks ago around the same time that a gas pipeline and other communications cables were broken, according to Reuters. Finnish and Estonian investigators have said they…

Euro zone economy started Q4 on back foot, stoking recession fears

12:15, 06.11.2023 - The downturn in euro zone business activity accelerated last month as demand in the dominant services industry weakened further, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting there is a growing chance of a recession in the 20-country currency union, according to Reuters. The economy contracted 0.1% last quarter,…

Euro zone PMI hits lowest in nearly 3 years, stirs recession worries

12:26, 24.10.2023 - Euro zone business activity took a surprise turn for the worse this month as demand fell in a broad-based downturn across the region, a survey showed, suggesting the bloc may slip into recession, according to Reuters. HCOB’s flash euro zone Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P…

Middle East conflict adds new risks to global economic outlook

11:26, 09.10.2023 - The outbreak of military conflict in the Middle East may leave central bankers battling new inflationary trends as well as deal a blow to economic confidence at a time when they had expressed growing hope about containing the price surge sparked by the pandemic and Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine,…

EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensions

11:55, 06.10.2023 - European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.5395
EUR 4.973
CHF 5.3416
GBP 5.7685
CAD 3.4058
XAU 298.747
JPY 3.1499
CNY 0.635
AED 1.236
AUD 3.0561
MDL 0.2595
BGN 2.5426

Urmareste stirile pe: