Euro zone business activity fell again in November The downturn in euro zone business activity eased in November but remained broad-based, suggesting the bloc’s economy will contract again this quarter as consumers continue to rein in spending, a survey showed, according to Reuters. Last quarter the economy contracted 0.1%, official data has shown, and Thursday’s flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for November indicated the […] The post Euro zone business activity fell again in November appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

