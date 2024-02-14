Euro trades at RON 4.9760 The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.9760 1 US dollar USD 4.6505 1 Swiss franc CHF 5.2387 1 British pound GBP 5.8328 100 Japanese yen JPY 3.0869 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2596 1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0509 1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.1515 1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6465 1 gram of gold XAU 297.8986 1 SDR XDR 6.1462 The exchange rates of the currencies included in the… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

