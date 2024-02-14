Euro trades at RON 4.9760

Stiri Recomandate

Avocatul lui Cătălin Cherecheș, Răzvan Doseanu, a declarat miercuri, la Antena 3, că împotriva fostului edil fugar nu s-a emis până în prezent vreo acuzație oficială pentru plecarea din țară după ce a fost… [citeste mai departe]

– Produsul intern brut în trimestrul IV 2023 a fost, în termeni reali, mai mic cu 0,4% comparativ cu trimestrul III 2023; – În trimestrul IV 2023, faţă de acelaşi trimestru din anul 2022, Produsul intern brut a înregistrat o creştere cu 2,9% pe seria… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 721. Un spital și un bloc cu cinci etaje din estul Ucrainei au fost lovite de rachetele lansate de ruși. Atacul a avut loc pe parcursul nopții. Trei persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Neatenția unui șofer a dus la producerea unui accident în lanț, în apropiere de Lugoj. Două femei au ajuns la spital în urma impactului. „Un tânăr în vârstă de 26 de ani a condus un autoturism pe DJ 609 dinspre strada Hezeriș din municipiul Lugoj spre… [citeste mai departe]

De când era copil, Farcaș Andreea și-a dorit să devină ofițer jandarm, însă nimeni nu se aștepta că, la vârsta de 23 de ani, va avea deja patru ani de experiență în jandarmerie, dobândită prin stagiile de practică,… [citeste mai departe]

Pacienții cu boală arterială periferică au un flux sanguin insuficient la nivelul țesuturilor. Revascularizarea în aceste cazuri presupune și o procedură de Bypass despre care ne vorbește astăzi dr. Bogdan Munteanu, medic primar Chirurgie cardiovasculară. [citeste mai departe]

Ca urmare a unei rate a inflației extrem de mari, cel puțin pe final de an, puterea de cumpărare a românilor a scăzut simțitor, iar prețurile au urcat vertiginos. Datele statistice poublicate de INS la începutul lunii ianuarie… [citeste mai departe]

Tramvaiul 4 ar urma să revină pe bulevardul Cetății de duminică. Cu câteva zile înainte, însă, a apărut o problemă. Stâlpul care la finalul anului trecut crease probleme a fost tăiat noaptea trecută,… [citeste mai departe]

Cei de la AUR anunță că au racolat peste 150 de membri din PSD și PNL, persoane care dețin funcții în administrația locală:"De Ziua Îndrăgostiților… [citeste mai departe]

Astăzi, în prezența oficialităților locale și județene a fost inaugurat corpul E al Universității „Al. I. Cuza” din Iași. Restaurarea și consolidarea clădirii de patrimoniu au durat 8 ani. Rectorul Universității, Tudorel… [citeste mai departe]


Euro trades at RON 4.9760

Publicat:
Euro trades at RON 4.9760

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.9760

1 US dollar USD 4.6505

1 Swiss franc CHF 5.2387

1 British pound GBP 5.8328

100 Japanese yen JPY 3.0869

1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2596

1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0509

1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.1515

1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6465

1 gram of gold XAU 297.8986

1 SDR XDR 6.1462

The exchange rates of the currencies included in the…

