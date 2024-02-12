Euro trades at RON 4.9753 The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.9753 1 US dollar USD 4.6170 1 Swiss franc CHF 5.2752 1 British pound GBP 5.8262 100 Japanese yen JPY 3.0969 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2593 1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0507 1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.1506 1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6418 1 gram of gold XAU 299.9474 1 SDR XDR 6.1223 The exchange rates of the currencies included in the… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.9763 1 US dollar USD 4.5812 1 Swiss franc CHF 5.30581 British pound…

- Euro trades at 4.9768 RONThe exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.9768 1 US dollar USD 4.57051 Swiss franc…

- The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.9736 1 US dollar USD 4.5481 1 Swiss franc CHF 5.32311 British pound…

- The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.97311 US dollar USD 4.55041 Swiss franc CHF 5.33511 British pound GBP 5.7426100…

- The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.97461 US dollar USD 4.49581 Swiss franc CHF 5.36661 British pound GBP 5.7225100…

- The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.9676 1 US dollar USD 4.55081 Swiss franc CHF 5.23951 British…

- The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.9708 1 US dollar USD 4.6131 1 Swiss franc CHF 5.24431 British pound…

- Euro trades at 4.9709 RONThe exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.9709 1 US dollar USD 4.54961 Swiss franc…