Euro trades at RON 4.9753

Spectacolul Pterodactili de la Teatrul Excelsior, un portret al unei familii americane în destrămare, într-o interpretare dinamică

Spectacolul Pterodactili de la Teatrul Excelsior, un portret al unei familii americane în destrămare, într-o interpretare dinamică

„Pterodactili”, piesă a dramaturgului american Nicky Silver, este un portret puternic şi adesea extrem de amuzant al ultimei familii… [citeste mai departe]

Sănătatea plămânilor, verificată gratuit la Spitalul CFR Timișoara

Sănătatea plămânilor, verificată gratuit la Spitalul CFR Timișoara

Cât și cum respirăm este foarte important și ne poate da indicații prețioase despre sănătatea noastră generală. Metoda paraclinică și neinvazivă de măsurare a parametrilor pulmonari se numește spirometrie. Aceasta poate indica dacă avem anumite probleme cu… [citeste mai departe]

Polonia va verifica toate transporturile de cereale care provin din Ucraina

Polonia va verifica toate transporturile de cereale care provin din Ucraina

Polonia va începe să verifice calitatea cerealelor ucrainene din toate transporturile care tranzitează țara, a anunțat luni Michal Kolodziejczak, viceministrul polonez al agriculturii, citat de Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul USR Emanuel Ungureanu, sesizare la ANI pe numele șefului DNA, Marius Voineag. „A fost cadou sau taxă de protecție?”

Deputatul USR Emanuel Ungureanu, sesizare la ANI pe numele șefului DNA, Marius Voineag. „A fost cadou sau taxă de protecție?”

”În declaraţia de avere, pe lângă multe terenuri, multe apartamente, multe conturi, domnul Voineag a declarat o petrecere de botez cu daruri… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou proiect european, finalizat de Consiliul Județean Cluj

Un nou proiect european, finalizat de Consiliul Județean Cluj

Consiliul Județean Cluj anunță că a finalizat proiectul cu finanțare europeană ce a vizat „Dotarea Unității de Primire Urgențe din cadrul Spitalului Clinic de Urgență pentru Copii Cluj-Napoca”. [citeste mai departe]

Un fotbalist a murit ucis de un fulger, în timpul unui meci

Un fotbalist a murit ucis de un fulger, în timpul unui meci

Un jucător și-a pierdut viața după ce a fost lovit de un fulger în timpul unui meci de fotbal disputat în Indonezia, la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute, conform informațiilor Agerpres.Fotbalistul Septain Raharja a fost lovit de fulger în timpul unui meci amical dintre echipele FC Bandung… [citeste mai departe]

Josep Borrell îi dă replica lui Trump: NATO nu poate fi o alianţă a la carte. Replici acide transmise și de Biden și Stoltenberg

Josep Borrell îi dă replica lui Trump: NATO nu poate fi o alianţă a la carte. Replici acide transmise și de Biden și Stoltenberg

''Să fim serioşi! Să fim serioşi! NATO nu poate fi o alianţă a la carte. În epoca în care trăim, o alianţă militară nu poate funcţiona… [citeste mai departe]

Cum testezi calitatea caşcavalului? Ai nevoie doar de un pahar cu apă, aşa îţi dai seama ce mănânci

Cum testezi calitatea caşcavalului? Ai nevoie doar de un pahar cu apă, aşa îţi dai seama ce mănânci

Cașcavalul este unul dintre cele mai apreciate alimente și nu lipsește de pe mesele românilor, mai ales la micul dejun. În plus, acest aliment este o sursă excelentă de proteine, esențiale… [citeste mai departe]

Baronul de Prahova nu scapã de interdicție

Baronul de Prahova nu scapã de interdicție

Tribunalul Bucureşti a respins contestaţia formulată de preşedintele Consiliului Judeţean Prahova, Iulian Dumitrescu, împotriva măsurii controlului judiciar dispusă faţă de acesta de procurorii DNA. Printre condițiile controlului judiciar se află și interdicția de exercitare a funcției de președinte al Consiliului… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Actiune a politistilor rutieri. Iata ce sanctiuni au aplicat acestia

Constanta: Actiune a politistilor rutieri. Iata ce sanctiuni au aplicat acestia

La data de 11 februarie 2024, politistii din cadrul Politiei Municipiului Constanta Serviciul Municipal de Siguranta Rutiera au desfasurat o actiune pentru cresterea gradului de siguranta rutiera. La data de 11 februarie 2024, politistii din… [citeste mai departe]


Euro trades at RON 4.9753

Publicat:
Euro trades at RON 4.9753

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.9753

1 US dollar USD 4.6170

1 Swiss franc CHF 5.2752

1 British pound GBP 5.8262

100 Japanese yen JPY 3.0969

1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2593

1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0507

1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.1506

1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6418

1 gram of gold XAU 299.9474

1 SDR XDR 6.1223

The exchange rates of the currencies included in the…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


