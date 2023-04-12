Euro area faces risk of entrenched inflation says VilleroyPublicat:
The euro area faces a risk of entrenched inflation that the European Central Bank is determined to combat by keeping interest rates high for a sustained period, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said, according to Bloomberg. While energy prices have eased sooner than expected and upward pressure on food costs should fade from […] The post Euro area faces risk of entrenched inflation says Villeroy appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
