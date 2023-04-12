Euro area faces risk of entrenched inflation says Villeroy

Stiri Recomandate

Camera Deputaţilor: Ministerul Educaţiei poate acorda burse studenţilor care învaţă în străinătate

Camera Deputaţilor: Ministerul Educaţiei poate acorda burse studenţilor care învaţă în străinătate

Plenul Camerei Deputaţilor a aprobat miercuri Ordonanţa de urgenţă 13/2023 care prevede că Ministerul Educaţiei poate acorda burse studenţilor care învaţă în străinătate. OUG 13/2023 are… [citeste mai departe]

APEL URGENT pentru donare de SÂNGE, din partea Centrului de Transfuzie din Alba Iulia

APEL URGENT pentru donare de SÂNGE, din partea Centrului de Transfuzie din Alba Iulia

Avem nevoie URGENT de donatori cu grupele B Negativ si 0 Negativ. Vă așteptam la donare. Multumim!, au transmis, miercuri, reprezentanții Centrului de Transfuzie Sanguină din Alba Iulia. Relații la numărul de telefon 0258834050… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia spune că a notificat SUA înainte de testul cu racheta balistică intercontinentală

Rusia spune că a notificat SUA înainte de testul cu racheta balistică intercontinentală

Rusia a notificat Statele Unite înainte de a testa o rachetă balistică intercontinentală, a declarat miercuri adjunctul ministrului rus de externe Serghei Riabkov, afirmând că a fost respectată procedura care era în vigoare… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Rusia a notificat Statele Unite că testează o rachetă balistică intercontinentală

VIDEO. Rusia a notificat Statele Unite că testează o rachetă balistică intercontinentală

Rusia a notificat Statele Unite că testează o rachetă balistică intercontinentală, a declarat miercuri adjunctul ministrului rus de externe Serghei Riabkov, citat de agenţia de presă rusă Interfax, preluată de EFE,… [citeste mai departe]

Bani pentru plata daunelor de la City și Euroins: Asigurătorii RCA vor plăti o contribuție specială / Statul poate garanta împrumuturile FGA - lege adoptată de Parlament

Bani pentru plata daunelor de la City și Euroins: Asigurătorii RCA vor plăti o contribuție specială / Statul poate garanta împrumuturile FGA - lege adoptată de Parlament

Camera Deputaților, for decizional, a adoptat miercuri… [citeste mai departe]

Pensii de serviciu 2023: Cât era pensia medie și numărul beneficiarilor în luna martie 2023

Pensii de serviciu 2023: Cât era pensia medie și numărul beneficiarilor în luna martie 2023

Pensii de serviciu 2023: Cât era pensia medie și numărul beneficiarilor în luna martie 2023 Pensii de serviciu 2023: Cât era pensia medie și numărul beneficiarilor în luna martie 2023 În luna martie a anului curent,… [citeste mai departe]

Cine va putea încasa, de acum, alocaţia de stat pentru copii, potrivit unui nou proiect de lege adoptat astăzi?

Cine va putea încasa, de acum, alocaţia de stat pentru copii, potrivit unui nou proiect de lege adoptat astăzi?

Alocaţia de stat va putea fi fi încasată de acum și de părintele sau persoana căruia i se încredinţează minorul, atunci când este vorba de punerea în pericol a acestuia print-un… [citeste mai departe]

10 motive să folosești panouri luminoase cu led în formă de cruce pentru promovarea farmaciei tale

10 motive să folosești panouri luminoase cu led în formă de cruce pentru promovarea farmaciei tale

Într-o industrie competitivă precum cea farmaceutică, promovarea afacerii tale poate fi esențială pentru a-ți face cunoscută prezența și pentru a atrage clienți noi. Aceasta este valabil în cazul… [citeste mai departe]

Vicecampion național cu Șah Club Vados Arad, Liviu-Dieter Nisipeanu revine în naționala României, după ce nouă ani a reprezentat Germania

Vicecampion național cu Șah Club Vados Arad, Liviu-Dieter Nisipeanu revine în naționala României, după ce nouă ani a reprezentat Germania

Marele maestru Liviu-Dieter Nisipeanu va juca din nou pentru România! Transferul a fost oficializat miercuri de… [citeste mai departe]


Euro area faces risk of entrenched inflation says Villeroy

Publicat:
Euro area faces risk of entrenched inflation says Villeroy

The euro area faces a risk of entrenched inflation that the is determined to combat by keeping interest rates high for a sustained period, member de Galhau said, according to Bloomberg. While energy prices have eased sooner than expected and upward pressure on food costs should fade from […] The post Euro area faces risk of entrenched inflation says Villeroy appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romania to hold rates with inflation set to ease

12:20, 04.04.2023 - Romania will probably refrain from raising interest rates further as the central bank expects price growth to ease in the coming months, Bloomberg reports.  Policymakers in Bucharest will hold the benchmark rate at 7%, according to all economists in a Bloomberg survey. The rate is set to stay put for…

European shares rise ahead of eurozone inflation data

12:00, 04.04.2023 - European shares rose on Tuesday as investors rebuffed concerns over surprise output cuts by OPEC and its allies while awaiting eurozone producer prices for more clues on the European Central Bank‘s (ECB) monetary tightening path, according to Reuters.  The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.2% higher…

Lagarde pledges ‘robust’ policy with ECB ready to act as needed

11:55, 22.03.2023 - The European Central Bank will take a “robust” approach that allows it to respond to inflation risks as needed but also aid financial markets if threats emerge, according to President Christine Lagarde, Bloomberg reports.  “Bringing inflation back to 2% over the medium term is non-negotiable,” Lagarde…

Rate hike signals strong confidence in European banks says ECB’s Villeroy

10:46, 17.03.2023 - The European Central Bank‘s decision to raise interest rates by half a point on Thursday reflects the central bank’s priority of fighting inflation and also signals strong confidence in the solidity of European banks, French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday, according to Reuters.…

EU strikes watered down deal to boost energy efficiency

10:55, 10.03.2023 - European Union member states and the parliament struck an accord to increase energy efficiency across the economy as part of plans to cut emissions and diversify away from Russian oil and gas, according to Bloomberg. The two sides agreed to reduce energy consumption by 11.7% by the end of the decade.…

Europe inflation eases slightly as consumer pain persists

12:41, 02.03.2023 - Inflation eased only slightly in the eurozone as the pain from higher costs for food and fuel persists and gives the European Central Bank no reason to slow interest rate increases aimed at getting prices back under control, according to AP News. The consumer price index reached 8.5% in February compared…

Erdogan clings to his ideal election date despite earthquakes

10:40, 22.02.2023 - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to step up rebuilding efforts following two deadly earthquakes and stick to an election timetable he declared earlier, as he seeks to shore up popularity ahead of a potential hit to the economy, according to Bloomberg. Erdogan and senior members of his AK…

ECB’s Lagarde says China’s Covid reopening will push inflation higher

13:45, 20.01.2023 - China’s decision to reopen its economy will increase inflation in Europe as they both compete for more energy, the president of the European Central Bank said Friday, according to CNBC. There has been extensive debate this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, about whether Beijing’s…


Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 12 aprilie 2023
USD 4.5196
EUR 4.9381
CHF 5.008
GBP 5.6089
CAD 3.3574
XAU 292.277
JPY 3.378
CNY 0.6568
AED 1.2307
AUD 3.0098
MDL 0.2499
BGN 2.5248

