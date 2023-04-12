Euro area faces risk of entrenched inflation says Villeroy

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania will probably refrain from raising interest rates further as the central bank expects price growth to ease in the coming months, Bloomberg reports. Policymakers in Bucharest will hold the benchmark rate at 7%, according to all economists in a Bloomberg survey. The rate is set to stay put for…

- European shares rose on Tuesday as investors rebuffed concerns over surprise output cuts by OPEC and its allies while awaiting eurozone producer prices for more clues on the European Central Bank‘s (ECB) monetary tightening path, according to Reuters. The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.2% higher…

- The European Central Bank will take a “robust” approach that allows it to respond to inflation risks as needed but also aid financial markets if threats emerge, according to President Christine Lagarde, Bloomberg reports. “Bringing inflation back to 2% over the medium term is non-negotiable,” Lagarde…

- The European Central Bank‘s decision to raise interest rates by half a point on Thursday reflects the central bank’s priority of fighting inflation and also signals strong confidence in the solidity of European banks, French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday, according to Reuters.…

- European Union member states and the parliament struck an accord to increase energy efficiency across the economy as part of plans to cut emissions and diversify away from Russian oil and gas, according to Bloomberg. The two sides agreed to reduce energy consumption by 11.7% by the end of the decade.…

- Inflation eased only slightly in the eurozone as the pain from higher costs for food and fuel persists and gives the European Central Bank no reason to slow interest rate increases aimed at getting prices back under control, according to AP News. The consumer price index reached 8.5% in February compared…

- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to step up rebuilding efforts following two deadly earthquakes and stick to an election timetable he declared earlier, as he seeks to shore up popularity ahead of a potential hit to the economy, according to Bloomberg. Erdogan and senior members of his AK…

- China’s decision to reopen its economy will increase inflation in Europe as they both compete for more energy, the president of the European Central Bank said Friday, according to CNBC. There has been extensive debate this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, about whether Beijing’s…