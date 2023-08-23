Stiri Recomandate

Pentru prima dată o erupție solară violentă a fost simțită simultan pe Pământ, pe Lună și pe Marte

Pentru prima dată o erupție solară violentă a fost simțită simultan pe Pământ, pe Lună și pe Marte

O erupție solară a fost simțită pentru prima dată simultan pe Pământ, pe Lună și pe Marte.Vârful radiațiilor primite de la Soare a fost descoperit graţie datelor relevate de mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Pentru a combate accidentele rutiere se vor monta lifturi și scări rulante pentru traversarea E85

Pentru a combate accidentele rutiere se vor monta lifturi și scări rulante pentru traversarea E85

Guvernul României a anunțat un proiect ambițios pentru îmbunătățirea siguranței rutiere pe DN 2 (E 85), principala rută care leagă Bucureștiul de județele Moldovei. În efortul de a reduce riscul de accidente… [citeste mai departe]

Euro area downturn quickens as services start shrinking

Euro area downturn quickens as services start shrinking

The contraction of private-sector activity in the euro area intensified in August as services ceased being a bright spot and followed the industrial sector into a downturn, according to Bloomberg.  The flash Purchasing Managers’ Index for the region fell to 47, further below the 50 threshold… [citeste mai departe]

Încă un gigant din fotbalul european ajunge în mâinile șeicilor. Afacerea costă șapte miliarde de euro

Încă un gigant din fotbalul european ajunge în mâinile șeicilor. Afacerea costă șapte miliarde de euro

Manchester United își va schimba proprietarul. The Sun anunță că negocierile sunt finalizate și că actele vor fi semnate în câteva zile, mutarea urmând să fie oficializată în luna octombrie.… [citeste mai departe]

MAE: Atenționare de călătorie în Turcia – Incendiu puternic în regiunea Çanakkale

MAE: Atenționare de călătorie în Turcia – Incendiu puternic în regiunea Çanakkale

Incendiu care s-a extins pe o suprafață de peste 15 kilometri pătrați. Șase sate au fost evacuate şi alte trei au fost pregătite de evacuare Sursa articolului: MAE: Atenționare de călătorie în Turcia – Incendiu puternic în… [citeste mai departe]

Un „trotinetist” a fost lovit de portiera unui taximetru parcat neregulamentar și a ajuns la spital

Un „trotinetist” a fost lovit de portiera unui taximetru parcat neregulamentar și a ajuns la spital

Un angajat al unei firme de pompe funebre din Arad a ajuns ieri la spital, după ce, mergând regulamentar cu trotineta electrică, a fost răsturnat... The post Un „trotinetist” a fost lovit de portiera… [citeste mai departe]

PNL asistă neputincios în fața tragediei din Constanța: Nu am putea cere noi de la un partid politic nişte măsuri! - VIDEO

PNL asistă neputincios în fața tragediei din Constanța: Nu am putea cere noi de la un partid politic nişte măsuri! - VIDEO

Ionuţ Stroe (PNL), despre cazul 2 Mai: „Există o comunicare permanentă între ministrul Predoiu şi conducerea partidului, astăzi veţi avea un raport… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr de 14 ani din Nușfalău a condus fără permis un moped neînmatriculat

Un tânăr de 14 ani din Nușfalău a condus fără permis un moped neînmatriculat

Polițiștii au identificat, în data de 22 august, la ora 12, un tânăr de 14 ani din Nușfalău, în timp ce conducea un moped în localitatea Cosniciu de Sus, fără a avea permis de conducere pentru vreo categorie de autovehicule. În urma verificărilor… [citeste mai departe]

Inconștiență maximă: tot mai mulți tineri urcă drogați la volan! Medic: Trebuie introdus în școli screeningul toxicologic

Inconștiență maximă: tot mai mulți tineri urcă drogați la volan! Medic: Trebuie introdus în școli screeningul toxicologic

"Anturajul reprezinta un element important care ii poate influenta.In primul rand, programele educationale trebuie sa inceapa inca din scoala… [citeste mai departe]

Primele informații despre viitorul Porsche Panamera: versiune hibridă de 650 de cai putere

Primele informații despre viitorul Porsche Panamera: versiune hibridă de 650 de cai putere

Porsche Panamera este pe cale să intre în cea de-a treia generație. Noul model urmează să fie prezentat oficial la sfârșitul acestui an, însă până atunci, putem dezvălui primele detalii tehnice despre viitorul GT de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Euro area downturn quickens as services start shrinking

Publicat:
Euro area downturn quickens as services start shrinking

The contraction of private-sector activity in the euro area intensified in August as services ceased being a bright spot and followed the industrial sector into a downturn, according to Bloomberg.  The flash Index for the region fell to 47, further below the 50 threshold indicating growth and again a worse outcome than predicted […] The post Euro area downturn quickens as services start shrinking appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Germany seen overestimating its climate protection efforts

12:10, 22.08.2023 - The German government is overestimating the impact of its recently announced climate protection efforts and will likely make less progress on reducing emissions than it currently assumes, according to Bloomberg. The country aims to cut carbon dioxide emissions by nearly two thirds until the end of the…

Turkey says it wants to kick-start shelved talks to join the EU

15:56, 27.07.2023 - Turkey wants to kick-start talks about joining the European Union, as the government seeks to attract more investment following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s revamp of his economic team after re-election in May, according to Bloomberg. “All we need is to allow us to continue on a journey that is…

Top euro-area economies flash recession warning signals

11:45, 24.07.2023 - Germany and France kicked off the third quarter with contractions in their private-sector economies, with sustained weakness in manufacturing seeing increased spillover to services, according to Bloomberg. S&P Global’s Flash Purchasing Managers’ Index for Germany dropped to the lowest level this year,…

IEA cuts global oil demand outlook for 2023 as economy slows

13:45, 13.07.2023 - Global oil demand won’t grow as fast as previously expected this year due to the faltering economies of developed nations, the International Energy Agency said, according to Bloomberg. World fuel consumption will increase by 2.2 million barrels a day or about 2% in 2023, a reduction of about 220,000…

Euro area core inflation quickens again in setback for ECB

13:30, 30.06.2023 - Euro area core inflation re-accelerated in June, a setback for the European Central Bank that may reinforce its determination to raise interest rates next month, according to Bloomberg. The measure of underlying consumer-price gains, which excludes items like fuel and food, came in at 5.4% — just below…

European gas prices rise as Russian mutiny adds to supply fear

11:30, 26.06.2023 - European natural gas jumped as nervousness over a short-lived rebellion in Russia added to supply fears in an already volatile market, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures rose as much as 13% on Monday. Gas has soared more than 30% this month with prolonged production outages in Norway countering…

European business activity slows in June as higher interest rates begin to bite

12:40, 23.06.2023 - Business activity growth in Europe slowed in June, pointing to a difficult end to the second quarter, according to preliminary data Friday, CNBC reports. The eurozone’s flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to 50.3 in June from 52.8 in the previous month. This was below the 52.5 expected…

US, Japan, Philippines agree to bolster defense cooperation

10:55, 16.06.2023 - The national security advisers of the US, Japan and the Philippines agreed to bolster defense cooperation at the first trilateral meeting of its type, according to a joint press release, Bloomberg reports. The Biden administration’s Jake Sullivan met the head of the Japan National Security Secretariat…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 august 2023
USD 4.5686
EUR 4.9405
CHF 5.1871
GBP 5.7777
CAD 3.3667
XAU 279.473
JPY 3.1412
CNY 0.6266
AED 1.2439
AUD 2.9342
MDL 0.2539
BGN 2.526

Urmareste stirile pe: