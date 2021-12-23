EUR 5.3 million record compensation paid for accident caused by Romanian driver abroad

Stiri Recomandate

Ioan BUDA, Primarul comunei Românași: Crăciun Fericit şi un An Nou plin de realizări!

Fie ca Sfânta Sărbătoare a Naşterii Mântuitorului nostru Iisus Hristos și Anul Nou să vă găsească alături de cei dragi, în pace şi bucurie. Transmit tuturor locuitorilor comunei Românași, angajaţilor primăriei şi consilierilor… [citeste mai departe]

Mioveni: Programul farmaciilor în perioada Crăciunului

În perioada 24 – 26 decembrie 2021, cetăţenii din Mioveni, dar şi cei din zonele limitrofe care vor avea nevoie de medicamente vor avea la dispoziţie câteva farmacii, ce vor funcţiona după un program special, astfel: SIMINA FARM CENTER (strada Grădinarilor, bloc R1): vineri, 24 decembrie… [citeste mai departe]

DOCUMENT | Anca Dragu a folosit resurse publice în interesul său propriu, al familiei sale și al unor apropiați (presă)

Un document intern al Senatului Românei arată că Anca Dragu, fostul președinte al Senatului, a utilizat resurse publice în interesul său propriu, al familiei… [citeste mai departe]

Proteste în Capitală/Angajații din poliție și penitenciare, dar și sindicaliștii din Sănătate, în stradă

Pare să se fi intrat în zodia protestelor, înaintea Sărbătorilor de iarnă. După recenta greva de la CFR, care a dat peste cap circulația mai multor trenuri și planurile oamenilor… [citeste mai departe]

GCS: 453 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care; four are children

A number of 2,649 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in the health units, of whom 50 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday. According to GCS, 453 patients are admitted to intensive care, four of whom are children.Of… [citeste mai departe]

Discuții amuzante între juriști, după hotărârea motivată a unui judecător: „Cântarul Zeiței Themis trage spre admiterea cererii”

Avocatul Oleg Efrim a publicat decizia unei instanțe care „nu a acceptat ca întemeiate argumentele și probele reclamantului”,… [citeste mai departe]

Vasile FODOR, Primarul comunei Năpradea: Crăciun Fericit și La multi ani!

Sfintele Sărbători ale Crăciunului și Noul An să aducă locuitorilor comunei Năpradea, angajaților instituției noastre, precum și colaboratorilor noștri bucurie în case, mult noroc și sănătate alături de cei dragi!Crăciun Fericit și La multi ani!”Vasile… [citeste mai departe]

Două tone și jumătate de artificii și petarde au fost confiscate de polițiști, într-o singură zi!

Nu mai puțin de două tone și jumătate de artificii și petarde au confiscat ieri polițiștii. Vizat a fost un comerciant din Sălaj, la care polițiștii au ajuns după ce  cineva le-a dat pontul… [citeste mai departe]

Protest al Federaţiei sindicatelor polițiștilor și veteranilor

Protest al Federaţiei sindicatelor polițiștilor și veteranilor Foto: Arhivă. Câteva sute de membri ai Federaţiei sindicatelor polițiștilor și veteranilor protestează la această oră în zona Palatului Parlamentului. Care sunt motivele? Ne spune, în direct,… [citeste mai departe]

Prins după 9 ani de la săvârșirea crimei. Un buzoian a fost denunțat chiar de fratele său

Un bărbat din Breaza, care a comis un omor deosebit de grav, a fost prins abia după 9 ani de la comiterea faptei. În anul 2013 acesta a intrat în casa unei femei în vârstă de 89 de ani, imobilizată la pat, pe care… [citeste mai departe]


EUR 5.3 million record compensation paid for accident caused by Romanian driver abroad

Publicat:
' Bureau (BAAR) has paid the highest foreign compensation in its history, of over EUR 5.3 million, as a consequence of a road accident that occurred in 2018 in France by a Romanian driver who was driving a tractor-semi-trailer unit, insured by mandatory liability insurance (RCA) / at company, according to a press release issued on Thursday to AGERPRES.

"It is about over EUR 5.3 million, of which most of them represent compensations for hospitalization expenses, income losses, medical assistance, housing adaptation, etc. to which is…

