EUR 5.3 million record compensation paid for accident caused by Romanian driver abroad

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Biroul Asiguratorilor de Autovehicule din Romania (BAAR) a achitat cea mai mare despagubire in strainatate din istoria sa, de peste 5,3 milioane euro, drept consecinta a unui accident rutier produs in 2018 in Franta de un sofer roman care conducea un ansamblu cap tractor-semiremorca, asigurat RCA/Carte…

- BAAR a achitat cea mai mare despagubire in strainatate din istoria sa.Biroul Asiguratorilor de Autovehicule din Romania BAAR a achitat cea mai mare despagubire in strainatate din istoria sa, de peste 5,3 milioane euro, drept consecinta a unui accident rutier produs in 2018 in Franta de un sofer roman…

- Pupils and preschoolers enter the winter holidays this weekend, which will end at the beginning of January. Thus, for Thursday, the Ministry of Education offered the possibility to school units to organize their teaching activities differently, in the context of the holidays.Each school…

- Un juriu american a acordat 301 miliarde de dolari unei familii ale carei rude au fost ucise de un șofer beat. Aceasta compensație, care este simbolica, vine dupa ce Tamara Kay Kindred și nepoata ei in varsta de 16 ani, Aujuni Tamay Anderson, au fost ucise de un șofer beat care a trecut pe culoare […]…

- The Finance Ministry raised on Monday 573 million lei from banks through a benchmark bond issue with a residual maturity of 75 months, at an average yield of 4.82 ppa, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced. The face value of Monday's issue was 400 million lei, and banks submitted bids…

- O veste trista a cutremurat Formula 1! Prima femeie care a ocupat o functie-cheie in cadrul unor echipe precum Ferrari si Williams, cea care l-a ajutat enorm chiar și pe Michael Schumacher sa bata record dupa record, a decedat intr-un accident de circulație ingrozitor. Doliu in Formula 1, dupa moartea…

- The National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) has approved the increase in the price of the gigacalorie delivered by all the CET (thermoelectric power plants)'s in the country, the biggest increases being in northwestern Oradea, western Arad and eastern Barlad, according to an ANRE press release…

- France is set to sell 52 Caesar artillery guns to the Czech Republic in a deal worth 257 million euros ($301 million) as Paris pushes for greater European defence autonomy, an Armed Forces Ministry official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Europe…