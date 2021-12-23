EUR 5.3 million record compensation paid for accident caused by Romanian driver abroad

EUR 5.3 million record compensation paid for accident caused by Romanian driver abroadPublicat:
The Romanian Motor Insurers' Bureau (BAAR) has paid the highest foreign compensation in its history, of over EUR 5.3 million, as a consequence of a road accident that occurred in 2018 in France by a Romanian driver who was driving a tractor-semi-trailer unit, insured by mandatory liability insurance (RCA) / Green Card at City Insurance company, according to a press release issued on Thursday to AGERPRES.
"It is about over EUR 5.3 million, of which most of them represent compensations for hospitalization expenses, income losses, medical assistance, housing adaptation, etc. to which is…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
