EU wants broader rules on companies’ market power, focus on tech

HOȚ GHINIONIST. A fost prins după ce a confundat ușa cu fereastra

Un hoț care a jefuit în plină zi un magazin de lux din Statele Unite a fost prins după ce s-a lovit singur în timp ce încerca să fugă. Suspectul, în vârstă de 17 ani, a mers la furat împreună cu alți tineri.Ceilalți au reușit să scape cu genți de 18. [citeste mai departe]

Banca centrală a majorat din nou dobânda cheie, până la 6,75% pe an

Consiliul de Administraţie al Băncii Naţionale a României (BNR) a hotărât marţi majorarea ratei dobânzii de politică monetară la nivelul de 6,75% pe an, de la 6,25% pe an, anterior, începând cu data de 9 noiembrie 2022, informează banca centrală. De asemenea,… [citeste mai departe]

Decizia Lidl care i-a înfuriat pe germani. Șefii au vrut să facă un gest frumos, dar nu le-a ieșit

Când vine vorba de retailerul Lidl, avem parte de vești, una caldă, una rece. Este vorba de decizia Lidl care i-a înfuriat pe germani. Se pare că șefii au vrut să facă un gest frumos, dar din păcate… [citeste mai departe]

ING a acordat credite de 3 miliarde lei prin programul IMM Invest Plus

ING Bank România a acordat în total 3 miliarde lei prin programul IMM Invest 2022, împrumuturi cu garanții de stat și dobânzi subvenționate. Programul a ajuns în cel de-al treilea an consecutiv de funcționare. „Încă de la prima ediție din 2020, ne-am alăturat… [citeste mai departe]

Un băiat de 13 ani, fiu de preot, și-a pus capăt zilelor după o ceartă cu iubita

Un adolescent de 13 ani, fiu de preot, a căzut de pe clădirea unei foste maternități. Minorul și-a găsit sfârșitul după ce a căzut de la o înălțime de aproximativ 8 metri. Din primele informaţii, ar fi recurs la acest gest după o… [citeste mai departe]

Swimathon, gata de start la Cluj! Anul acesta se înoată pentru copiii cu probleme oftalmologice

Evenimentul #Swimathon12 va avea loc în 12 noiembrie, în scopul strângerii de fonduri necesare dotării cu aparatură modernă a Secției Clinice de Oftalmologie Pediatrică de la SCJU Cluj-Napoca, unde ajung pacienți… [citeste mai departe]

S-a deschis Cutia Pandorei: România a fost condamnată la CEDO pentru restituirea bunurilor naţionalizate

Curtea Europeană a Drepturilor Omului (CEDO) a condamnat marţi România în legătură cu restituirea bunurilor naţionalizate de fostul regim comunist, considerată insuficient de eficace, scrie… [citeste mai departe]

Fuego, despre începuturile sale: „Nu mi-a întins nimeni o mână de ajutor”. Ce sacrificii făcea pentru carieră

Fuego a plecat de jos și mărturisește că nimeni i-a întins o mână de ajutor în afară de familia lui. Cântărețul s-a descurcat singur după ce a venit la studii în… [citeste mai departe]

Alegeri cruciale în SUA. Pentru ce ies americanii la vot

Americanii votează azi la alegerile pentru Congresul SUA, cruciale pentru ultimii doi ani de mandat ai actualului președinte Joe Biden. El i-a îndemnat pe americani să apere democraţia.„Acum este momentul să apăraţi democraţia. [citeste mai departe]

Hoții care au furat portofelul unei femei în plin centrul Timișoarei au fost prinși, dar sunt cercetați în libertate

IPJ Timiș a anunțat că, în urma cercetărilor efectuate de către polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul Secției 1 Urbane Timișoara, au fost depistați… [citeste mai departe]


EU wants broader rules on companies’ market power, focus on tech

said on Tuesday that EU regulators want broader rules defining companies’ market power, with more weight given to innovation and pointers on what digital markets are, according to Reuters. The rules, known as the EU market definition notice, date back to 1997 and help regulators measure a company’s pricing power in a […] The post EU wants broader rules on companies’ market power, focus on tech appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

